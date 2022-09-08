ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

mwcconnection.com

Warriors walloped by the Wolverines, cover spread!

Six years ago, Hawaii traveled to Ann Arbor for a pay-day game and lost 63-3. The check cleared, but man was that hard to watch. Fastforward to 2022, and this edition was also brutal, but featured some small victories. The evening started with patience being required for onlookers as lightning...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan players discuss playing Hawaii under the lights at the Big House

Ahead of Michigan’s night game against Hawaii, players discussed their excitement to play under the lights at the Big House. “It’s like Friday night lights on steroids,” quarterback J.J. McCarthy said. “No better feeling.”. While the game isn’t against a rival team, B1G opponent, or a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Person
Austin Peay
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kahala Mall hosts meet and greet with the Little League World Champions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2022 Little League World Champions were at Kahala Mall Saturday for an exclusive autograph session hosted by the mall. All coaches and players on the Honolulu Little League team that captured the 2022 World title in dominant fashion were on hand at the mall’s Center Court for the meet and greet from noon to 3:00 p.m.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oktoberfest celebration coming to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're looking for some German-influenced fun, Oktoberfest is coming to Aloha Stadium at the end of the month!. The 21-and-over festival will be on Saturday, September 4th from 12-9.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Goodwill Hawaii to open multiple new locations this year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you like thrifting then you’ll be excited to know that Goodwill Hawaii will be opening the doors of its newest store and donation center in Windward Oahu. The long-standing nonprofit chain said the public is invited to attend the grand opening for the Goodwill Kaneohe Store and Donation Center in the […]
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Training academy aims to inspire Hawaii’s next wave of firefighters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For prospective firefighters, hands-on training isn’t readily available, but the Hoomau Fire Academy aims to meet that need. Started by veteran Federal Firefighters, the academy is centered on teaching Hawaii’s next generation of firefighters and emergency personnel. “Everybody knows there’s an exam for the Honolulu...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Don Quijote moving ahead with its new Kapolei store

KAPOLEI (KITV4) -- Don Quijote’s owner – Pan Pacific International Holdings - filed building permits Friday to build its newest store in Kapolei in West Oahu. Located in the old Kmart building at 500 Kamokila Blvd., the new store will be the Japanese-based retailer’s fourth store in the Islands. It already has stores in Honolulu, Pearl City and Waipahu.
KAPOLEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and state Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
HONOLULU, HI

