The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Michigan Wolverines at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Hawaii will be seeking to avenge the 63-3 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 3 of 2016.
Warriors walloped by the Wolverines, cover spread!
Six years ago, Hawaii traveled to Ann Arbor for a pay-day game and lost 63-3. The check cleared, but man was that hard to watch. Fastforward to 2022, and this edition was also brutal, but featured some small victories. The evening started with patience being required for onlookers as lightning...
Michigan vs. Hawaii delayed due to lightning, will start at 9 p.m.
No. 4 Michigan was set to take on Hawaii at 8 p.m., but that start time has been pushed back due to lightning in the area. The good news is there’s an official start time — the game will kick off at 9 p.m. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy...
Michigan players discuss playing Hawaii under the lights at the Big House
Ahead of Michigan’s night game against Hawaii, players discussed their excitement to play under the lights at the Big House. “It’s like Friday night lights on steroids,” quarterback J.J. McCarthy said. “No better feeling.”. While the game isn’t against a rival team, B1G opponent, or a...
Rain delay at Michigan Stadium produces epic tribute for Hawaii's visit to Ann Arbor
In Week 2, Michigan is welcoming Hawaii to Ann Arbor for a nonconference battle. Unfortunately, that game underwent a slight pre-game delay due to weather with thunderstorms in the area. The storms have slightly cleared but could still produce more cells throughout the evening as the game remains delayed. However,...
