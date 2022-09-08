Read full article on original website
CBS News
Jason Momoa shaves his hair
Jason Momoa has embarked on "new beginnings" to help the environment. The "Dune" actor posted a video Monday on his verified Instagram account in which he is shown getting his long head of hair shaved. "Aww man, I've never even felt the wind right there," he says, while touching the...
PHOTO: Huge Mako Shark Gets Bitten in Half By Even Bigger Shark
A huge Mako shark got bitten in half by what must be an even bigger shark in this unbelievable photo. The gory image was posted on Instagram by account NatureIsMetal, which focuses on sharing nature encounters at their most brutal. In the image, the Mako lays in the water with...
A white influencer who got plastic surgery to look like a member of BTS and claims to be 'transracial' issued an apology for their 'obsessive' behavior
British influencer Oli London, who said they had 32 surgeries to look like BTS star Park-Jimin, apologized to the Asian community in a YouTube video.
Zac Efron Says His Baywatch Body Isn't Attainable and Required 'Lasix and Powerful Diuretics' to Achieve
Zac Efron said he "fell into a pretty bad depression" as a result of his Baywatch training methods Zac Efron has a new approach to fitness. Efron, 34, recently told Men's Health in a new interview published Wednesday that while he is currently bulking up for an undisclosed movie role, he is no longer interested in looking as muscly as he did in the 2017 film Baywatch. "That Baywatch look, I don't know if that's really attainable. There's just too little water in the skin," Efron told Men's...
YOGA・
The "Jellyfish" Haircut Is the Latest Trend Making Waves on TikTok
The "jellyfish" haircut is gaining traction on TikTok. This twist on the mullet features two sections of different lengths of hair: short and blunt in the front and longer in the back. The intentionally disconnected layers resemble the outline of a jellyfish. This year's haircut trends are becoming more daring...
pethelpful.com
Video of Tiny Baby Goats Jumping Around the Barn Is Going Viral
Every once in a while, we get random bursts of energy that we need to let out. Some people have a consistent outlet for these moments, such as going on a run, but others, especially children, will just let the energy out in whatever way is easiest in that moment. As it turns out, the same happens to animals! Just like when a dog gets the zoomies, two baby goats happened to have a random burst of energy and the result is fantastic to watch.
Giant Eagle: Plastic bags gone by coming date
Giant Eagle will get rid of single-use plastic bags on October 20, the company announced on Thursday.
One Green Planet
How Do Fish Sleep? This Scientist Has the Answers
Ever wondered if and how fish sleep? According to a piece in The Conversation by Michael Heithaus, he was always curious about how fish rest. The marine biologist wondered how in a body of water with predators all around, fish can catch some Zs. Source: Seeker/YouTube. There are over 35,000...
One Green Planet
Eight Siberian Huskies Howl Together Over Not Being Allowed in Human’s Bed
In a hilarious TikTok video, eight Siberian huskies are quite upset after they are not allowed on their human’s bed after being out in the rain. The video, posted by Eight Fluffy Tails (@eight_fluffytails), has nearly 8 million views and shows eight huskies standing behind a gate at an entry to a bedroom. All eight dogs are hilariously howling because they are not allowed to go into the room.
Kourtney Kardashian rides a pink bike barefoot in the desert as she promotes her new company Lemme
Kourtney Kardashian rode a bicycle barefoot in the desert to promote her latest venture Saturday. The 43-year-old was front and center in a video promoting her new business, Lemme, on Instagram. The Kardashians star was styled youthfully in a pair of sparkly aquamarine pants, a silky chartreuse wrap and a...
Are Paper Bags Really Better for the Environment Than Plastic Bags?
In May, New Jersey became the first state to ban single-use bags made from plastic or paper in large grocery stores. The new ban lumps both types of totes together, but one is actually worse for the environment than the other. Which one? Paper bags. Surprised? Let's delve into the...
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Blatant Annoyance Over New Puppy Wins the Internet
Many older sibling knows that new members of the family aren't always welcome as openly as their parents would like. They're not happy to be sharing their parents attention, and they will usually ignore their younger sibling at first. One dog felt this way about his new puppy sister and his reaction to meeting her is too funny.
PETS・
yankodesign.com
Biodegradable cling film made from discarded potato skins is helping solve a MASSIVE plastic problem
I’ll be honest, my biggest pet peeve with buying groceries or food online is the cling film (or saran wrap) it comes in. I get this overwhelming sense of existential dread whenever I peel off cling film from food, because I’m afraid that I’ll miss a small part of plastic and inevitably ingest it, but more importantly, this plastic (which can’t be recycled because of how thin it is) will end up in a landfill or the oceans, where it’ll cause even more problems. An Australian biomaterials company, however, has a much more elegant solution – nature-based cling film!
These Cropped Yoga Pants Are Bringing Together Comfort and Style
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s no secret that we can’t get enough of leggings — and we know that statement rings true for almost every shopper out there. The comfort! The ease! There’s just one real downfall. A simple pair of leggings […]
YOGA・
One Green Planet
Woman With Dairy Allergy Dies After Eating Wrap That Was Labeled Vegan
A woman with a dairy allergy died after eating a wrap that was labeled vegan but included dairy products. The woman grabbed a wrap from Pret a Manger, a sandwich shop chain in the United Kingdom. The mother of five collapsed while she was shopping with her family. The paramedic reported that some shoppers continued to step over her while she was being treated on the ground.
TikTok’s viral ‘Corn Kid’ gets the ultimate corn honor, and it’s adorable
Vegetable, whole grain, fruit and now a viral star with its own official ambassador. Of course, we're talking about corn!. You might have seen the viral TikTok video or heard about Tariq, the adorable kid who recently went viral for his absolute love for buttery corn. The social media obsession with Tariq began after he appeared on the web series, "Recess Therapy," where host, Julian Shapiro-Barnum, a comedian, interviews kids in New York City and posts their, often hilarious, clips online.
One Green Planet
This Dutch City Just Became the First in the World to Ban Meat Advertisements
A Dutch city just became the first in the world to ban meat advertisements from public spaces to reduce consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. The ban will also include holiday flights, fossil fuels, and gasoline-powered cars. Source: WION/YouTube. Haarlem, a city just west of Amsterdam with a population of over...
