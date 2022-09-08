Every once in a while, we get random bursts of energy that we need to let out. Some people have a consistent outlet for these moments, such as going on a run, but others, especially children, will just let the energy out in whatever way is easiest in that moment. As it turns out, the same happens to animals! Just like when a dog gets the zoomies, two baby goats happened to have a random burst of energy and the result is fantastic to watch.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO