Celebrities

CBS News

Jason Momoa shaves his hair

Jason Momoa has embarked on "new beginnings" to help the environment. The "Dune" actor posted a video Monday on his verified Instagram account in which he is shown getting his long head of hair shaved. "Aww man, I've never even felt the wind right there," he says, while touching the...
CELEBRITIES
People

Zac Efron Says His Baywatch Body Isn't Attainable and Required 'Lasix and Powerful Diuretics' to Achieve

Zac Efron said he "fell into a pretty bad depression" as a result of his Baywatch training methods Zac Efron has a new approach to fitness. Efron, 34, recently told Men's Health in a new interview published Wednesday that while he is currently bulking up for an undisclosed movie role, he is no longer interested in looking as muscly as he did in the 2017 film Baywatch. "That Baywatch look, I don't know if that's really attainable. There's just too little water in the skin," Efron told Men's...
YOGA
pethelpful.com

Video of Tiny Baby Goats Jumping Around the Barn Is Going Viral

Every once in a while, we get random bursts of energy that we need to let out. Some people have a consistent outlet for these moments, such as going on a run, but others, especially children, will just let the energy out in whatever way is easiest in that moment. As it turns out, the same happens to animals! Just like when a dog gets the zoomies, two baby goats happened to have a random burst of energy and the result is fantastic to watch.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

How Do Fish Sleep? This Scientist Has the Answers

Ever wondered if and how fish sleep? According to a piece in The Conversation by Michael Heithaus, he was always curious about how fish rest. The marine biologist wondered how in a body of water with predators all around, fish can catch some Zs. Source: Seeker/YouTube. There are over 35,000...
WILDLIFE
Jason Momoa
One Green Planet

Eight Siberian Huskies Howl Together Over Not Being Allowed in Human’s Bed

In a hilarious TikTok video, eight Siberian huskies are quite upset after they are not allowed on their human’s bed after being out in the rain. The video, posted by Eight Fluffy Tails (@eight_fluffytails), has nearly 8 million views and shows eight huskies standing behind a gate at an entry to a bedroom. All eight dogs are hilariously howling because they are not allowed to go into the room.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Blatant Annoyance Over New Puppy Wins the Internet

Many older sibling knows that new members of the family aren't always welcome as openly as their parents would like. They're not happy to be sharing their parents attention, and they will usually ignore their younger sibling at first. One dog felt this way about his new puppy sister and his reaction to meeting her is too funny.
PETS
yankodesign.com

Biodegradable cling film made from discarded potato skins is helping solve a MASSIVE plastic problem

I’ll be honest, my biggest pet peeve with buying groceries or food online is the cling film (or saran wrap) it comes in. I get this overwhelming sense of existential dread whenever I peel off cling film from food, because I’m afraid that I’ll miss a small part of plastic and inevitably ingest it, but more importantly, this plastic (which can’t be recycled because of how thin it is) will end up in a landfill or the oceans, where it’ll cause even more problems. An Australian biomaterials company, however, has a much more elegant solution – nature-based cling film!
ENVIRONMENT
Us Weekly

These Cropped Yoga Pants Are Bringing Together Comfort and Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s no secret that we can’t get enough of leggings — and we know that statement rings true for almost every shopper out there. The comfort! The ease! There’s just one real downfall. A simple pair of leggings […]
YOGA
One Green Planet

Woman With Dairy Allergy Dies After Eating Wrap That Was Labeled Vegan

A woman with a dairy allergy died after eating a wrap that was labeled vegan but included dairy products. The woman grabbed a wrap from Pret a Manger, a sandwich shop chain in the United Kingdom. The mother of five collapsed while she was shopping with her family. The paramedic reported that some shoppers continued to step over her while she was being treated on the ground.
HEALTH
Motherly

TikTok’s viral ‘Corn Kid’ gets the ultimate corn honor, and it’s adorable

Vegetable, whole grain, fruit and now a viral star with its own official ambassador. Of course, we're talking about corn!. You might have seen the viral TikTok video or heard about Tariq, the adorable kid who recently went viral for his absolute love for buttery corn. The social media obsession with Tariq began after he appeared on the web series, "Recess Therapy," where host, Julian Shapiro-Barnum, a comedian, interviews kids in New York City and posts their, often hilarious, clips online.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
One Green Planet

This Dutch City Just Became the First in the World to Ban Meat Advertisements

A Dutch city just became the first in the world to ban meat advertisements from public spaces to reduce consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. The ban will also include holiday flights, fossil fuels, and gasoline-powered cars. Source: WION/YouTube. Haarlem, a city just west of Amsterdam with a population of over...
AGRICULTURE

