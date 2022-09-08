ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Akron, OH
Government
WKYC

Ohio Supreme Court rules Warrensville Heights School District must share Chagrin Highlands tax revenue with Beachwood schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A case that dates back over 25 years involving two Northeast Ohio school districts may finally have been settled. On Tuesday, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled by a 4-3 decision that a 1997 tax-sharing agreement between the Beachwood City School District and the Warrensville Heights City School District is enforceable, despite the fact that it was not approved by the Ohio State Board of Education.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Residents of Cuyahoga County don’t want to be part of a ‘countywide municipality’

Once again, The Plain Dealer is promoting efforts to regionalize government in Cuyahoga County (”Lee Weingart has a flat and simple plan,” Sept. 4). This idea has been brought up before and never garnered much support. People choose where they want to live according to their own tastes. We pick communities for their schools, parks, cultural amenities, tax rates, or zoning. Those who have chosen to live in Cleveland are welcome to their choice, but those who have chosen otherwise have little interest in being swept into a “countywide municipality” as part of establishing “the county as a municipality, which would be the 10th largest in the nation.” There is nothing to be gained and much to be lost.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

College of Wooster: Students report bat-biting incidents on campus

WOOSTER, Ohio — Some students at the College of Wooster got a little more than they bargained for when they came back to campus for the start of the 2022 fall semester. At least 20 students have reported bat-biting incidents on campus since the return to class, puzzling College of Wooster officials.
WOOSTER, OH
WKYC

Update: Emma "Zari" Linek found safe

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. The Ohio teen girl who went missing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport after she left with a man has been found safe, the FBI said Sunday. According to the FBI, she walked into a local police department late...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Former Canton McKinley football coaches dismissed from federal lawsuit alleging they forced player to eat pizza

CANTON, Ohio — There are new developments in the scandal that once crippled the Canton McKinley football team. A federal judge in U.S. District Court dismissed seven former football coaches from a lawsuit filed by a former football player and his family, citing insufficient evidence to support allegations that the player was forced to eat food against his religion.
CANTON, OH
WKYC

Gas prices drop 16 cents in Akron, 10 cents in Cleveland

AKRON, Ohio — Drivers in Northeast Ohio are getting some relief at the gas pump as prices throughout the region have dropped within the last week. Gas prices dropped 16.2 cents per gallon, bringing the city’s average to $3.45 per gallon. That’s according to new data released by GasBuddy early Monday morning.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Euclid Police officer facing charges from 2018 put on administrative leave

EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid Police Department officer Demarkco Johnson has been placed on administrative leave after being indicted on multiple felony charges. The charges that Johnson is facing occurred during his time working for the East Cleveland Police Department in the summer of 2018, three years prior to being hired by the Euclid Police Department.
EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

One hospitalized, seven become ill after Akron middle-school students eat cannabis gummies, official says

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Akron middle-school student was hospitalized and seven others became ill after eating cannabis gummies Tuesday morning, a school district spokesman said. The students ate the gummies at their school, Litchfield Community Learning Center on Castle Boulevard, Akron Public Schools spokesman Mark Williamson said. Paramedics took one...
AKRON, OH
