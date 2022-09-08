Read full article on original website
Related
Never Forget: Events across Northeast Ohio reflect, honor lives lost on Sept. 11
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — People of different ages, faiths, and even countries came together in Northeast Ohio on Sunday to commemorate September 11, 2001, and the terrorist attacks that devastated the nation and killed nearly 3,000 people. At Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland brought...
Akron NAACP addresses charter amendment proposal for Citizens' Police Oversight Board
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron NAACP held a press conference on Tuesday to address “a community-led charter amendment proposal seeking to improve police-community relations through the creation of a Citizens’ Police Oversight Board” for the city. You can rewatch the entirety of the press conference in...
Timeline of the recent controversies involving the East Cleveland Police Department
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — There has been yet another development involving the turbulent East Cleveland Police Department. On Friday, Cuyahoga County prosecutors announced charges against two former East Cleveland officers. Von Harris and Demarcko Johnson face three counts of bribery, four counts of tampering with records, and a count of insurance fraud.
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner arraignment rescheduled in theft, fraud case
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two weeks after he was placed on administrative leave, East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner was set to be in court Monday morning for an arraignment hearing on multiple charges related to theft and fraud. But we have since learned the arraignment hearing has been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Agents search Newton Falls business; 4 facing charges
The Ohio Investigative Unit confirms a search warrant was executed at Faces Lounge in Newton Falls Thursday night.
Ohio Supreme Court rules Warrensville Heights School District must share Chagrin Highlands tax revenue with Beachwood schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A case that dates back over 25 years involving two Northeast Ohio school districts may finally have been settled. On Tuesday, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled by a 4-3 decision that a 1997 tax-sharing agreement between the Beachwood City School District and the Warrensville Heights City School District is enforceable, despite the fact that it was not approved by the Ohio State Board of Education.
Endangered NE Ohio teen seen with man at Atlanta airport
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has put out an alert for a missing and endangered teenager from Northeast Ohio.
Residents of Cuyahoga County don’t want to be part of a ‘countywide municipality’
Once again, The Plain Dealer is promoting efforts to regionalize government in Cuyahoga County (”Lee Weingart has a flat and simple plan,” Sept. 4). This idea has been brought up before and never garnered much support. People choose where they want to live according to their own tastes. We pick communities for their schools, parks, cultural amenities, tax rates, or zoning. Those who have chosen to live in Cleveland are welcome to their choice, but those who have chosen otherwise have little interest in being swept into a “countywide municipality” as part of establishing “the county as a municipality, which would be the 10th largest in the nation.” There is nothing to be gained and much to be lost.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb creates 'Police Accountability Team' to help implement consent decree
CLEVELAND — With public safety and transparency among his administration's top priorities, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has announced his intention to create a Police Accountability Team (PAT). The PAT will support the Cleveland Division of Police (CDP) and assist with the final successful implementation of the consent decree. The...
Oberlin College begins payment of $36.59 million to Gibson's Bakery after Ohio Supreme Court refuses to hear appeal
OBERLIN, Ohio — Nearly six years after a shoplifting incident exploded into controversy, Oberlin College has announced that it has begun the payment of $36.59 million to Gibson's Bakery. The decision to pay comes just over a week after the Ohio Supreme Court declined to hear Oberlin's appeal of...
Education Station: Cleveland Metropolitan School District reboots campaign to curb chronic student absenteeism
CLEVELAND — As we kick off our Education Station campaign again this school year, we want to tell you about a reboot of an old effort that educators hope will be the key to increasing student attendance at Cleveland public schools. The district has been seeing an increase in...
College of Wooster: Students report bat-biting incidents on campus
WOOSTER, Ohio — Some students at the College of Wooster got a little more than they bargained for when they came back to campus for the start of the 2022 fall semester. At least 20 students have reported bat-biting incidents on campus since the return to class, puzzling College of Wooster officials.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Kent schools evacuated after man threatens to bring AK-47 rifle to Walls Elementary
KENT, Ohio — The Kent Police Department says a threat made against Walls Elementary School on Friday caused the evacuation of three buildings in the district. According to a release from police, at approximately 2:00 pm, a man called Walls Elementary School and threatened to bring an AK-47 rifle to the school.
License plate reader cameras rolling out all over Akron
The Akron Police Department is adding a bunch of new eyes to the streets. We're not talking about more officers, rather the eyes of surveillance cameras.
WKYC
Update: Emma "Zari" Linek found safe
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. The Ohio teen girl who went missing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport after she left with a man has been found safe, the FBI said Sunday. According to the FBI, she walked into a local police department late...
Former Canton McKinley football coaches dismissed from federal lawsuit alleging they forced player to eat pizza
CANTON, Ohio — There are new developments in the scandal that once crippled the Canton McKinley football team. A federal judge in U.S. District Court dismissed seven former football coaches from a lawsuit filed by a former football player and his family, citing insufficient evidence to support allegations that the player was forced to eat food against his religion.
Body found washed up on shores of Lake Erie
A body was reportedly found washed up on the shores of Lake Erie Saturday night, Lakewood police confirm.
Gas prices drop 16 cents in Akron, 10 cents in Cleveland
AKRON, Ohio — Drivers in Northeast Ohio are getting some relief at the gas pump as prices throughout the region have dropped within the last week. Gas prices dropped 16.2 cents per gallon, bringing the city’s average to $3.45 per gallon. That’s according to new data released by GasBuddy early Monday morning.
Euclid Police officer facing charges from 2018 put on administrative leave
EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid Police Department officer Demarkco Johnson has been placed on administrative leave after being indicted on multiple felony charges. The charges that Johnson is facing occurred during his time working for the East Cleveland Police Department in the summer of 2018, three years prior to being hired by the Euclid Police Department.
One hospitalized, seven become ill after Akron middle-school students eat cannabis gummies, official says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Akron middle-school student was hospitalized and seven others became ill after eating cannabis gummies Tuesday morning, a school district spokesman said. The students ate the gummies at their school, Litchfield Community Learning Center on Castle Boulevard, Akron Public Schools spokesman Mark Williamson said. Paramedics took one...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 1