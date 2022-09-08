ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Animal Cruelty#Emigration#Cat Nutrition Food#Dog Nutrition Food#Pet Owner#Pet Abandonments#Reuters#Afp
One Green Planet

Petition: Demand the UK Keep Farmed Animals Safe From Abuse

A recent report details a concerning future for Britain’s trade deals regarding farm animals since Brexit. If the country does not act quickly, there could be an increase in imports of animal products that are produced in inhumane, unsustainable, and cruel conditions. Source: ITV News/YouTube. The United Kingdom is...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
Country
France
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
China
The Independent

California urged to stay calm about flat squirrels

The heatwave in California has been brutal for people across the state, with temperatures reaching well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) for more than a week now. The heat has also been affecting non-human residents of the Golden State – like squirrels.Squirrels have been seen laying extremely flat on the ground, prompting concern for their well-being from some people.Luckily, wildlife officials stress that the behaviour — however strange it may seem — is a completely normal response to extreme heat and nothing to worry about.As the heat descended on northern California over the past couple of weeks,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
One Green Planet

How Do Fish Sleep? This Scientist Has the Answers

Ever wondered if and how fish sleep? According to a piece in The Conversation by Michael Heithaus, he was always curious about how fish rest. The marine biologist wondered how in a body of water with predators all around, fish can catch some Zs. Source: Seeker/YouTube. There are over 35,000...
WILDLIFE
One Green Planet

California Becomes First State to Require Testing of Drinking Water for Microplastics

California just became the first state in the world to require water providers to monitor drinking water for microplastics. The State Water Resources Control Board approved the official Policy Handbook and now requires as many as 30 of the state’s largest water providers to launch two years of quarterly microplastics testing beginning in fall 2023, Cal Matters reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Barbara Ehrenreich helped make inequality visible – her legacy lives on in a reinvigorated labor movement

Have you heard of Jaz Brisack, Liz Fong-Jones and Chris Smalls? Those names might not be familiar to all Americans, but their recent accomplishments amount to a potential sea change in labor rights. As union organizers or advocates for better work conditions at some of the biggest and most powerful companies in the world – Starbucks, Google and Amazon, respectively – these three young people have highlighted just how far out of whack the balance between workers and organizations has grown. I believe that their work, part of a surge in labor organizing and other kinds of community-building efforts, has its roots...
CELEBRITIES
The Conversation U.S.

Iran and the US appear unlikely to reach a new nuclear deal – leaving everyone more unsafe

Iran’s standoff with the United States over its potential nuclear weapons program is unlikely to ease anytime soon. The U.S. and Iran launched talks in 2021 to renew a now-defunct political deal that would curb Iran’s nuclear program. But the window for Iran and the U.S. to rejoin and return to compliance of the lapsed 2015 nuclear deal, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, is quickly closing. China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and the U.S. all agreed to the plan with Iran in 2015. The U.S. pulled out of the deal in 2018, effectively derailing it. But U.S....
U.S. POLITICS
One Green Planet

New Petitions to Sign This Week: Protect Sharks in Florida, Ban Gas-Powered Cars, Save the Dugong in China, and More!

Unfortunately, the world is not a very peaceful or safe place for many individuals. From conflict to abuse to exploitation, there is so much cruelty inflicted on both humans and animals. While this can get disheartening and difficult to hear about, petitions are a great way to use your voice for good. Just by signing one, you are a part of helping those who are not treated fairly. You can even share them with your friends and acquaintances to increase your impact.
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Kerala: Girl’s death highlights India’s 'stray dogs menace'

The death of a 12-year-old girl after being bitten by a stray dog has sparked outrage in the Indian state of Kerala. Abhirami, who was bitten in August, died on Monday in hospital. This is the 21st rabies death in Kerala this year. She had received three doses of the...
PETS
thesprucepets.com

95 Siamese Cat Names

The Siamese cat comes from Siam, which is present-day Thailand. Beautiful in appearance with a sleek, muscular body, the Siamese is known for being active, athletic, extroverted, and extremely talkative. People who own Siamese cats say there is no comparison to any other breed, and they need a name to match!
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

The Felines of New York: The Pet Shop Cat

On one of our trips around the world we ended up checking out a pet shop in New York City to see what kind of cat products where available in the US. Little did we expect that we would be greeted by a friendly feline in the pet shop!. He...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy