Read full article on original website
Related
Pet abandonment rises as inflation bites – but there is help
As the cost of living goes up, one member of the American family is especially at risk - pets. Faced with mounting pressure to maintain living standards, many pet owners are surrendering their pets.
Mom saves 15-month-old son by reportedly fighting tiger with bare hands, screaming for help
A baby boy reportedly suffered injuries to his head while his mother suffered wounds to her abdomen, including a punctured lung from the tiger.
ohmymag.co.uk
This dog whose ears were cropped in 'sickening and horrendous' way was abandoned while pregnant
Have you ever met a pup that adores ice cream? Meet Madge, a chunky dog mama who has been through a lot in life but never lost faith in people. But she spent way too much time in the rescue. She is now desperate to find a family that will love her, the chunky lady she is, and give her plenty of treats, preferably ice-cream.
'Beautiful' Video Shows Dog Playing With Sea Lion in Surf
The two are seen chasing a ball that the dog's owner threw into shallow water off a California beach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Colonies of Elizabeth II Want Their $400 Million Diamond Back From the Crown Jewels
While much of the western world are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-running monarch, some from her former colonies questioned the dark legacy of the monarchy and her rule. In South Asia, the dissent centres on the Koh-i-Noor. As soon as the news of the...
Prince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan, to see Queen in Scotland - PA
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry is travelling alone to Scotland, without his wife Meghan, to be with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, after doctors expressed concern about her health on Thursday, PA Media reported.
One Green Planet
Petition: Demand the UK Keep Farmed Animals Safe From Abuse
A recent report details a concerning future for Britain’s trade deals regarding farm animals since Brexit. If the country does not act quickly, there could be an increase in imports of animal products that are produced in inhumane, unsustainable, and cruel conditions. Source: ITV News/YouTube. The United Kingdom is...
'I Grew up in Luxury, but My Family Had a Secret'
As a teenager, I had a $500 weekly allowance, drove a Mercedes-Benz—and had a bodyguard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California urged to stay calm about flat squirrels
The heatwave in California has been brutal for people across the state, with temperatures reaching well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) for more than a week now. The heat has also been affecting non-human residents of the Golden State – like squirrels.Squirrels have been seen laying extremely flat on the ground, prompting concern for their well-being from some people.Luckily, wildlife officials stress that the behaviour — however strange it may seem — is a completely normal response to extreme heat and nothing to worry about.As the heat descended on northern California over the past couple of weeks,...
British people are ripping out their beloved vintage-style stoves because they are too expensive to run amid the energy crisis
A worker tasked with removing the Agas told Bloomberg he'd got rid of 35 this year and some owners cried because they couldn't afford to keep them.
worldanimalnews.com
Criminal Gang Arrested In China For Luring 150 Cats With Protected Sparrows To Sell For The Brutal Cat Meat Trade
Members of a criminal gang in the city of Jinan, in east China’s Shandong province, have been arrested by local police for using live-caught sparrows to lure cats who they sold to the meat trade, according to the Chinese animal protection group Vshine. Thirty one sparrows, a protected species...
One Green Planet
How Do Fish Sleep? This Scientist Has the Answers
Ever wondered if and how fish sleep? According to a piece in The Conversation by Michael Heithaus, he was always curious about how fish rest. The marine biologist wondered how in a body of water with predators all around, fish can catch some Zs. Source: Seeker/YouTube. There are over 35,000...
One Green Planet
California Becomes First State to Require Testing of Drinking Water for Microplastics
California just became the first state in the world to require water providers to monitor drinking water for microplastics. The State Water Resources Control Board approved the official Policy Handbook and now requires as many as 30 of the state’s largest water providers to launch two years of quarterly microplastics testing beginning in fall 2023, Cal Matters reported.
Barbara Ehrenreich helped make inequality visible – her legacy lives on in a reinvigorated labor movement
Have you heard of Jaz Brisack, Liz Fong-Jones and Chris Smalls? Those names might not be familiar to all Americans, but their recent accomplishments amount to a potential sea change in labor rights. As union organizers or advocates for better work conditions at some of the biggest and most powerful companies in the world – Starbucks, Google and Amazon, respectively – these three young people have highlighted just how far out of whack the balance between workers and organizations has grown. I believe that their work, part of a surge in labor organizing and other kinds of community-building efforts, has its roots...
Iran and the US appear unlikely to reach a new nuclear deal – leaving everyone more unsafe
Iran’s standoff with the United States over its potential nuclear weapons program is unlikely to ease anytime soon. The U.S. and Iran launched talks in 2021 to renew a now-defunct political deal that would curb Iran’s nuclear program. But the window for Iran and the U.S. to rejoin and return to compliance of the lapsed 2015 nuclear deal, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, is quickly closing. China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and the U.S. all agreed to the plan with Iran in 2015. The U.S. pulled out of the deal in 2018, effectively derailing it. But U.S....
One Green Planet
New Petitions to Sign This Week: Protect Sharks in Florida, Ban Gas-Powered Cars, Save the Dugong in China, and More!
Unfortunately, the world is not a very peaceful or safe place for many individuals. From conflict to abuse to exploitation, there is so much cruelty inflicted on both humans and animals. While this can get disheartening and difficult to hear about, petitions are a great way to use your voice for good. Just by signing one, you are a part of helping those who are not treated fairly. You can even share them with your friends and acquaintances to increase your impact.
BBC
Kerala: Girl’s death highlights India’s 'stray dogs menace'
The death of a 12-year-old girl after being bitten by a stray dog has sparked outrage in the Indian state of Kerala. Abhirami, who was bitten in August, died on Monday in hospital. This is the 21st rabies death in Kerala this year. She had received three doses of the...
thesprucepets.com
95 Siamese Cat Names
The Siamese cat comes from Siam, which is present-day Thailand. Beautiful in appearance with a sleek, muscular body, the Siamese is known for being active, athletic, extroverted, and extremely talkative. People who own Siamese cats say there is no comparison to any other breed, and they need a name to match!
katzenworld.co.uk
The Felines of New York: The Pet Shop Cat
On one of our trips around the world we ended up checking out a pet shop in New York City to see what kind of cat products where available in the US. Little did we expect that we would be greeted by a friendly feline in the pet shop!. He...
msn.com
Cat's Reaction to Being Pranked by Owner With Fake Feline Delights Viewers
A cat owner played a trending prank on her furbaby and its reaction has left the internet in stitches. A video shared by the cat owner on TikTok, under the username thenataliahms, shows a cat picture hanging from the wall, and more importantly, how her cat reacted to it. The...
Comments / 0