ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
swark.today

Hogs No. 10, 11 in polls

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has moved into the Top 10 in the latest Associated Press Poll and moved to No. 11 with the coaches. In the AP, Arkansas jumped from No. 19 to 10. Georgia jumps to No. 1 with Alabama at No. 2. The other SEC schools in the rankings: Kentucky at 9, Arkansas at 10, Tennessee at 15, Florida at 18, Ole Miss at 21 and Texas A&M at 24.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
swark.today

Hogs top USC

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 16 Arkansas jumped out to a 21-3 lead against South Carolina in the second quarter on Saturday, then held on for a 44-30 victory in Razorback Stadium. The win allowed Arkansas (2-0, 1-0) to get off to a fast start to what could be a special season. The Hogs won and threatened to blow the game open a few times, but Shane Beamer’s squad had a lot of fight in them. Sam Pittman was pleased to get out with the win.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Everything Beamer said following the loss to Arkansas

South Carolina could not secure its second win of the season as it struggled to slow down Arkansas' offense while also struggling to run the ball offensively as it fell 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished the game with 411 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' (2-0) 457 yards. Arkansas also...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Columbia, SC
College Sports
City
Columbia, SC
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
North Carolina State
Fayetteville, AR
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Fayetteville, AR
abccolumbia.com

Brawl during Spring Valley, Ridgeview football game clears stands

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Friday night football turns into fear during the Spring Valley High School football game Friday. According to crews we have at the game, as they were going in, hundreds of fans were running out and police were instructing those gathering to leave the area surrounding the field. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and students ABC Columbia News spoke with at the game a fight broke out behind the press box during the 3rd quarter of the game against Ridgeview High School. Deputies say there were reports that someone yelled “gun” during the melee, but authorities say no firearms were discovered, no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominique Johnson
Person
Frank Beamer
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Sam Pittman
KTLO

Friday football results include Yellville-Summit beating up on Decatur

For the second straight week, the Yellville-Summit High School football team invoked the mercy rule. The Panthers’ last road test of the nonconference slate ended with a 52-6 victory at Decatur on Friday. Yellville-Summit improves to 3-0 on ths season, and they’ll host Mountainburg for their nonconference finale next week.
YELLVILLE, AR
wach.com

SC High School football game called early due to fight

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Friday night football game between Ridgeview High School and Spring Valley High School was called early due to a fight. Officials say a fight broke out and the game was called. The crowd was then told to leave. Deputies are still investigating the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
KTLO

Jacksonville man killed in motorcycle crash at Jasper

A Pulaski County man is dead after his motorcycle crashed Saturday afternoon in Jasper. Sixty-four-year-old Robert Wortham of Jacksonville was pronounced dead at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison. According to the Arkansas State Police, Wortham was traveling on Arkansas Highway 7. He was near the intersection with Newton...
JASPER, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina Gamecocks#American Football#College Football#Espn#Sec#Razorbacks#Penn State
uatrav.com

Fayetteville police investigating deadly shooting on College Avenue

Fayetteville police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Tuesday at 1641 N. College Ave, according to the FPD Facebook page. An officer who was near the location responded immediately after hearing gunshots, and he found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who has been identified as 28-year-old Edwin Swan, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
5NEWS

1 dead, 3 injured after boat crash at Beaver Lake

According to officials, one person is dead and three are injured. Three of the victims were transferred to Springdale hospitals. The deceased victim is identified as Joseph “Joe” Dale Seargeant. A fundraiser has been set up by his family members on Facebook. Helicopters were on the scene but...
GOSHEN, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy