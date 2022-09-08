Read full article on original website
swark.today
Hogs No. 10, 11 in polls
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has moved into the Top 10 in the latest Associated Press Poll and moved to No. 11 with the coaches. In the AP, Arkansas jumped from No. 19 to 10. Georgia jumps to No. 1 with Alabama at No. 2. The other SEC schools in the rankings: Kentucky at 9, Arkansas at 10, Tennessee at 15, Florida at 18, Ole Miss at 21 and Texas A&M at 24.
swark.today
Hogs top USC
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 16 Arkansas jumped out to a 21-3 lead against South Carolina in the second quarter on Saturday, then held on for a 44-30 victory in Razorback Stadium. The win allowed Arkansas (2-0, 1-0) to get off to a fast start to what could be a special season. The Hogs won and threatened to blow the game open a few times, but Shane Beamer’s squad had a lot of fight in them. Sam Pittman was pleased to get out with the win.
bestofarkansassports.com
Stovall Misses the Memo + Other Takeaways from Arkansas’ First 2 Fall Scrimmages
FAYETTEVILLE — Considering he played about six months straight between last season’s deep postseason run and summer ball, Dave Van Horn said the plan for Peyton Stovall this fall was to “pace him a little bit.”. The heralded Louisiana product apparently didn’t get the memo. Instead, he...
Everything Beamer said following the loss to Arkansas
South Carolina could not secure its second win of the season as it struggled to slow down Arkansas' offense while also struggling to run the ball offensively as it fell 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished the game with 411 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' (2-0) 457 yards. Arkansas also...
What Can Arkansas Razorback Fans Gain, if Anything, About Future Non-Conference Foes This Week
Intel gathered on BYU, Missouri State this weekend will be difficult to interpret
Freshman Neville shining early for Diamond Hogs
Freshman Mason Neville shines in Hogs baseball scrimmage
abccolumbia.com
Brawl during Spring Valley, Ridgeview football game clears stands
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Friday night football turns into fear during the Spring Valley High School football game Friday. According to crews we have at the game, as they were going in, hundreds of fans were running out and police were instructing those gathering to leave the area surrounding the field. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and students ABC Columbia News spoke with at the game a fight broke out behind the press box during the 3rd quarter of the game against Ridgeview High School. Deputies say there were reports that someone yelled “gun” during the melee, but authorities say no firearms were discovered, no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
KHBS
FRIDAY FRENZY: Farmington at Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Mounties take on the Farmington Cardinals at home. Both teams were undefeated this season going into the matchup.
KTLO
Friday football results include Yellville-Summit beating up on Decatur
For the second straight week, the Yellville-Summit High School football team invoked the mercy rule. The Panthers’ last road test of the nonconference slate ended with a 52-6 victory at Decatur on Friday. Yellville-Summit improves to 3-0 on ths season, and they’ll host Mountainburg for their nonconference finale next week.
wach.com
SC High School football game called early due to fight
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Friday night football game between Ridgeview High School and Spring Valley High School was called early due to a fight. Officials say a fight broke out and the game was called. The crowd was then told to leave. Deputies are still investigating the...
Spearfisherman Lands Possible World-Record Paddlefish in Arkansas Lake
Berryville, Arkansas resident Chris Cantrell managed to spear a huge paddlefish while diving in Northwest Arkansas’ Beaver Lake over Labor Day weekend. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission claims the 90-pound specimen could be a potential world record holder. Cantrell, along with his friend Andy Jeffries and brother-in-law Kalvin...
KTLO
Jacksonville man killed in motorcycle crash at Jasper
A Pulaski County man is dead after his motorcycle crashed Saturday afternoon in Jasper. Sixty-four-year-old Robert Wortham of Jacksonville was pronounced dead at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison. According to the Arkansas State Police, Wortham was traveling on Arkansas Highway 7. He was near the intersection with Newton...
Fayetteville homicide ‘person of interest’ turns himself in
A 22-year-old turned himself in Saturday morning in connection to a murder of a 28-year-old that happened near a McDonald's in Fayetteville.
5newsonline.com
Protesters gather outside of Fayetteville Petland store
A group gathered outside a Fayetteville pet store Saturday protesting its sale of puppies. The protest comes as that store is in a legal battle with the city.
Fayetteville PD finds ‘person of interest’ in Tuesday homicide
Fayetteville Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting that happened on September 6 and are seeking a "person of interest" in the ongoing homicide investigation.
uatrav.com
Fayetteville police investigating deadly shooting on College Avenue
Fayetteville police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Tuesday at 1641 N. College Ave, according to the FPD Facebook page. An officer who was near the location responded immediately after hearing gunshots, and he found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who has been identified as 28-year-old Edwin Swan, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Multi-vehicle crash backs up southbound traffic on I-49 in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A multi-vehicle crash with possible injuries stopped southbound traffic on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville Friday evening. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Mile Marker 65, backing up traffic before the Garland Avenue exit.
Police report accident with ‘serious injuries’ affecting traffic in Fort Smith
At approximately 5:35 p.m. on September 9, Fort Smith police responded to a multi-vehicle accident with serious injuries at Fresno Street and S. 5th Street.
1 dead, 3 injured after boat crash at Beaver Lake
According to officials, one person is dead and three are injured. Three of the victims were transferred to Springdale hospitals. The deceased victim is identified as Joseph “Joe” Dale Seargeant. A fundraiser has been set up by his family members on Facebook. Helicopters were on the scene but...
Crawford County Sheriff searching for attempted armed robbery suspect
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Crawford County deputies are on their way to Workman's Hilltop Travel Center on Hwy 282 in Alma off of the Rudy Exit for a report of a possible armed robbery, Friday, Sept. 9. According to Sheriff Jimmy Damante, a family from Texarkana, driving a...
