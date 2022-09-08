Sundance, Wyo.-based Crook County Medical District is switching to Oracle Cerner as its EHR vendor, The Sundance Times reported Sept. 8. After employees were unhappy with their previous EHR, the district narrowed its search to three vendors, according to the story. However, one of them was too expensive and the other didn't sell to critical access hospitals and wanted the medical district to partner with a larger health system such as Rapid City, S.D.-based Monument Health.

SUNDANCE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO