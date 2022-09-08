Read full article on original website
Telehealth provider Genome Medical lays off 23 employees; founder exits
Genome Medical, a genomics-based telehealth provider that has partnered with hospitals, has laid off 23 employees while its founder and CEO has exited. "To fully realize its strategic plan and meet the needs of its growing patient volume, Genome Medical is realigning its company priorities and streamlining company operations to focus on its core operations for genetic services," a company spokesperson wrote in a statement to Becker's.
Former Cerner president to lead digital health company
Former Cerner President Donald Trigg was named CEO of Vera Whole Health and Castlight Health, now known as Apree Health. Mr. Trigg will help the company build an integrated digital navigation and advanced primary care model, according to a Sept. 8 press release. Prior to becoming CEO of Apree Health,...
VHC Health adds VP of business development to spearhead growth
Arlington, Va.-based VHC Health selected Jeffery Carr as the new vice president of business development to spearhead the organization's expansion across Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., according to a Sept. 6 news release. Mr. Carr's experience includes leadership roles at the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission and Falls Church, Va.-based Inova.
CVS, Amazon, UnitedHealth using primary care to remake healthcare
Amazon, CVS and UnitedHealth Group are utilizing upstart companies that provide primary care, virtual care and in-home care to try to buy their way into disrupting the healthcare industry, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 9. Because the U.S. health system rewards more expensive procedures, medical students prefer to become...
Lakeside Medical Center partners with state college to bolster healthcare workforce
The Health Care District of Palm Beach (Fla.) County's acute care teaching hospital, Lakeside Medical Center in West Palm Beach will partner with Palm Beach State College to help with healthcare workforce staffing needs and continuing education, The Town Crier reported Sept. 8. "Our students will now get the opportunity...
Amazon to cut 395 healthcare jobs
Amazon will lay off 159 Amazon Care employees starting Dec. 1, CNBC reported Sept. 9. Additionally, 236 employees from standalone company Care Medical will be laid off, according to two Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filings submitted on Sept. 8 in Washington state. The Care Medical clinicians were in charge...
10 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Sept. 2. 1. Karen Dyer was named CEO of Vandalia, Ill.-based Sarah Bush Lincoln Fayette County Hospital. 2. Marie Moore was named chief nursing officer of Mercy Springfield (Mo.) Communities. 3. Melissa Lockwood was...
8 recent RCM mergers and acquisitions
From Panacea Healthcare Solutions acquiring two companies, to R1 RCM's completed acquisition of CloudMed, here are eight revenue cycle management mergers and acquisitions Becker's has reported since June 21:. 1. Tech-enabled out-of-network payment integrity platform Collect Rx is joining revenue cycle management company Wakefield & Associates. Collect Rx assists customers...
Michigan Medicine to launch new online talent management platform
Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine is partnering with AI-powered Cornerstone to develop an online talent management platform. The new talent management platform, dubbed Cornerstone Learning, is set to launch in November, according to a Sept. 7 press release. The new platform will replace Michigan Medicine's current platform MLearing. The new platform...
Female executives bring better customer relationships, financial performance: study
Female executives are more likely to focus on customer relationships, thus bettering their company's financial performance according to a recent study published in the Journal of Marketing. The study, conducted by the American Marketing Association, examined trends in 389 Fortune 500 firms over six years. The results showed that female...
Epic + interoperability: 7 notes
Epic has been working on interoperability for years and announced new efforts in recent months. Nearly 2,000 hospitals and 45,000 clinics use Epic EHR, and the ability to interoperate with other systems will ensure clinicians have the most updated information possible to care for patients. Seven points:. 1. Epic started...
Cedars-Sinai Cancer names director for diversity, inclusion and strategy
Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Cancer appointed James Turkson, PhD, director for diversity, inclusion and strategy. Dr. Turkson will use big data and innovative technology to identify and address ethnic and racial disparities in cancer biology and treatment, and bring awareness and care to underserved groups. Previously, Dr. Turkson served as an...
Wyoming health system switches to Oracle Cerner EHR
Sundance, Wyo.-based Crook County Medical District is switching to Oracle Cerner as its EHR vendor, The Sundance Times reported Sept. 8. After employees were unhappy with their previous EHR, the district narrowed its search to three vendors, according to the story. However, one of them was too expensive and the other didn't sell to critical access hospitals and wanted the medical district to partner with a larger health system such as Rapid City, S.D.-based Monument Health.
Talks of staffing shortages, leadership and the Omicron variant with Dr. Michael Anderson
Michael Anderson, MD, serves as the senior vice president and chief medical officer at Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Dr. Anderson will serve on the "Emergency Excellence: Is Your ED Ready for the Next Crisis?" panel at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-10 in Chicago.
Which industries pay chief information security officers the most?
While chief information security officers in the U.S. make an average of $584,000, up from $509,000 last year, their pay varies widely depending on their industry, according to an annual CISO survey by executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles. Here is the average total cash compensation (base and bonus) by...
Medical groups warn of patient safety risks post-Roe
State abortion laws are limiting patients' access to medically necessary drugs and hindering clinicians from using their professional judgment, four medical groups said in a joint statement Sept. 8. The American Medical Association, American Pharmacists Association, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists and National Community Pharmacists Association cited several examples in...
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Sept. 6:. 1. Darian Harris was named CEO of St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka, Calif., and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna, Calif. 2. David Levine, MD, was named chief medical officer of Norwalk, Ohio-based...
How far patients will drive for the best medical care prices
More than 80 percent of respondents said they would stay within 50 miles when seeking out the best medical care price, according to a Sept. 1 survey by Akasa, a revenue cycle firm that uses artificial intelligence. YouGov surveyed 2,026 Americans on Akasa's behalf from March 9-14, according to a...
Most rural hospital closures from 2010 to 2021 happened in states that didn't expand Medicaid
Low reimbursement, staffing shortages, low patient volumes and regulatory barriers were among the causes of 136 rural hospitals closing between 2010 and 2021, according to a Sept. 8 report by the American Hospital Association. Of those closures, 73 were full closures and 63 were converted closures. "While many hospitals and...
Trinity Health's mega deal: 5 things to know
Trinity Health is the sole owner of MercyOne Health System after acquiring CommonSpirit Health's share of the Iowa-based health system. 1. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health completed the acquisition of MercyOne in September, about five months after entering into an agreement with Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health. 2. The transaction was one of...
