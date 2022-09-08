Dangerous Arsenic Levels Found in Manhattan Public Housing Leaving Over 3,500 Residents Without Safe Drinking Water

Read full article on original website
Water at Manhattan NYCHA complex tests positive for legionella less than a week after arsenic test
Drinking water at the Jacob Riis Houses tested positive for legionella, the deadly bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease, less than a week after testing positive for arsenic, Mayor Eric Adams said on Thursday.
wskg.org
Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads
(WAMC) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat said the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties and New York City.
hudsonvalleyone.com
New York City has plenty of water
How’s New York City’s water supply holding up during this period of concern about low rainfall? Pretty well, thank you. The huge system run by the city’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) was a week ago at 72.0 percent of capacity. The historical average at this time of the year is 81.7 percent.
Nehemiah: Making the American Dream possible for first-time homeowners
"There was a time when this community was known as the murder capital of the state of New York," said The Reverend David Brawley, of St. Paul Community Baptist Church in East Brooklyn, N.Y. A lot of his parishioners now live in this neighborhood. Linger on that for a moment. Live there? People didn't even want to drive through the neighborhood. It was that unimaginably awful.
fox5ny.com
NY declares disaster emergency after polio found in Long Island wastewater
NEW YORK - New York has declared a state disaster emergency over polio. The move is to increase resources to fight polio in the state as the virus has been found in more wastewater. The latest location to test positive for it is in Nassau County on Long Island. The...
Saturday night on the town in NYC turns into a mass transit nightmare for one rider (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Take mass transit, they tell us. It will reduce traffic and pollution. It will save the planet!. If only you could rely on mass transit to get you where you want to go and back in a timely fashion. A family member of mine had...
NYC’s first chief equity officer in public health steps down
Dr. Torian Easterling is departing his post as the city health department's first chief equity officer. Dr. Torian Easterling, who spent more than seven years at the city’s health department, was appointed to the position by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in September 2020. [ more › ]
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul declares state disaster emergency due to spread of polio
In July, a resident in Rockland County tested positive for polio in what is considered the first case of the disease in the United States in almost a decade, according to health officials. A month after, the virus that causes polio was detected in New York City’s wastewater.
News 12
‘It’s dangerous for our lives.’ Brooklyn woman dealing with ceiling leak since January
A Brooklyn woman says she has been dealing with water pouring through her ceilings across her apartment since January. She says at one point, there was a leak for 11 days straight. “This condition is not just unhealthy,” said Emilia, “it’s dangerous for our lives. It’s dangerous.”...
State of emergency declared after polio found in Suffolk County wastewater
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday issued an executive order declaring a state disaster emergency amid “evidence of circulating” polio, the state Department of Health said.
New York’s 6 Train Leads You to Abandoned and Untouched ‘Ghost Station’
Taking a train in New York City can be an efficient way to get from point A to point B but there is one car in particular that travels back in time to what many say is the haunted "Ghost Station" of lower Manhattan. Although the abandoned train stop underneath...
NY1
Con Edison warns consumers of expected higher winter prices
Con Edison is warning customers to expect higher prices for gas and electric services this winter. In a press release issued Friday, the utility said the average natural gas heating customer "using an average of 165 therms per month" is expected to pay about $460 a month from November 2022 to March 2023, a 32% increase over the average bill from last year of $348. An average New York City residential customer “using 300 kilowatt hours a month” of electricity in the winter is expected to have an average bill of about $116, which would be a 22% increase over the average bill from last year of $95.
Updated COVID-19 boosters are here. Do New Yorkers, Jerseyites need to take them and when?
A COVID-19 vaccine booster advertisement is displayed in the New York City subway, January 9th, 2022. Scientists expedited the boosters this summer to match the latest variants. Here's your guide to finding the updated COVID-19 boosters and what they mean for your body’s protection against the coronavirus. [ more › ]
New York City Housing Authority Randomly Sends Tenant’s Private Financial Data to Reporter
On a Wednesday afternoon in April, according to a report from The City, during a routine video conference, employees of the New York City Housing Authority, or NYCHA, were startled to see a male superintendent and a woman, naked, in bed. This bizarre incident ended, for reasons that require some explanation, in an equally bizarre one: NYCHA sending Motherboard sensitive documents outlining the finances of a tenant who had nothing whatsoever to do with any of this.
police1.com
MTA, NYPD struggle to rein in rising fare evasion on NYC buses and subways
NEW YORK — At the Bowling Green subway station recently, a pair of well-dressed men leaving work in the Financial District showed little regard for the finances of the MTA. The duo jumped the turnstiles in unison before heading to the uptown platform. A trio of more casually dressed younger riders soon followed them. One of those riders jumped a turnstile and opened an emergency gate to let the other two riders in.
Quartz
New York City transportation data shows the return-to-office struggle is real
The week after Labor Day was meant to be a firm deadline for the return-to-office push at a lot of Wall Street banks and other New York-based firms. But the most recent data from New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) shows that while daily ridership on the subway and trains is generally on an upward trend, it’s still well below pre-pandemic levels.
Body found on NYC subway tracks; NYPD believes homeless man in tunnel struck by a passing train
A man believed to be homeless was found dead on the tracks inside a Manhattan subway tunnel Friday morning, cops and transit officials said. The man’s body was first found north of the Canal St. station on the Lexington Ave. line by the operator of an uptown No. 5 train at 9:19 a.m., MTA officials said. The operator stopped short of the corpse. Authorities later determined the victim was ...
Crown Heights in Brooklyn is the location of 160 affordable apartments available through NYC Housing Connect. The newly built apartments are located near Prospect Park at 1101 President Street, Brooklyn, New York 11225.
Construction Begins On $9.5 Billion 'New Terminal One' At JFK Airport
Construction is now underway on a $9.5 billion, 2.4 million-square-foot terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the groundbreaking for the New Terminal One on Thursday, Sept. 8. "Our state-of-the-art renovations of New York State's airports are critical and long overdue - especially at...
Body found inside Manhattan subway tracks
Police are investigating after a man’s body was found on the tracks inside a Manhattan subway tunnel Friday morning, according to transit officials.
