Animals Sun-bask for Survival as a Physiological Response to Climate Change
Have you ever wondered why a lizard can spend hours lying in the sun? No, they are not tanning, they are sun-basking for survival, such as thermoregulation, producing and regulating vitamin D levels, stimulating their metabolism, and even ultraviolet (UV) protection. Source: CivicCenterTV/YouTube. A team of scientists has classified sun-basking...
10 Ways Queen Elizabeth Made an Impact on the Planet
On September 8th, Queen Elizabeth II’s reign as the longest ruling monarch came to an end as her death was announced. While her passing is tragic, she did many amazing things for the planet and the animals that set an example of what it means to be an earth-conscious person.
California Becomes First State to Require Testing of Drinking Water for Microplastics
California just became the first state in the world to require water providers to monitor drinking water for microplastics. The State Water Resources Control Board approved the official Policy Handbook and now requires as many as 30 of the state’s largest water providers to launch two years of quarterly microplastics testing beginning in fall 2023, Cal Matters reported.
Eight Siberian Huskies Howl Together Over Not Being Allowed in Human’s Bed
In a hilarious TikTok video, eight Siberian huskies are quite upset after they are not allowed on their human’s bed after being out in the rain. The video, posted by Eight Fluffy Tails (@eight_fluffytails), has nearly 8 million views and shows eight huskies standing behind a gate at an entry to a bedroom. All eight dogs are hilariously howling because they are not allowed to go into the room.
Scientists Figure Out How to Produce Hydrogen at Room Temperature Without the Need for Fossil Fuels
As long as scientists can figure out how to produce hydrogen without fossil fuels, it could prove to be an abundant clean energy source in the future. Thankfully, scientists have found a way to produce hydrogen at room temperature, which could be a great way to produce it without the need for fossil fuels.
Weekly Top News: Shelter Dog with Unusual Ears Gets Adopted, Bear Found Wandering With Arrow Sticking Out of His Side, Trash in Great Plastic Garbage Patch Comes from Overfishing, and More!
Each Friday, One Green Planet brings you the week’s top news. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this is will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up! Here you’ll find different categories of news, a synopsis of the top stories, and links to each article published during the week.
This Dutch City Just Became the First in the World to Ban Meat Advertisements
A Dutch city just became the first in the world to ban meat advertisements from public spaces to reduce consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. The ban will also include holiday flights, fossil fuels, and gasoline-powered cars. Source: WION/YouTube. Haarlem, a city just west of Amsterdam with a population of over...
