ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

IDOT announces I-55 in Will County will receive $93 million upgrade

CHICAGO (CBS) – I-55 in Will County is about to get a $93 million facelift.On Friday, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced a slate of improvement projects on the interstate in Joliet and Shorewood.The biggest update will be a new diamond interchange with Route 59.IDOT says the changes will improve safety and the flow of traffic.The project is expected to be finished by early 2025.
WILL COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Illinois State Board of Education data shows statewide teacher shortage is myth

Students and teachers are back in school across Illinois, but teachers unions keep claiming there are not enough teachers to run classrooms. That’s wrong. State data proves it. Teachers’ unions have perpetuated the teacher shortage myth. The Illinois Education Association claimed Aug. 28, 2022, the “teacher and education employee...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harvey, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Harvey, IL
Local
Illinois Business
fox32chicago.com

'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
ORLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New South#Suburbs#Investment#Idot
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Chicago suburb receives migrant bus with no notice

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WTVO) — More migrants from Texas have made their way to the suburbs without warning from City of Chicago officials. Elk Grove Village announced that it received a bus of 90 migrants. The mayor of Elk Grove sent a robocall to residents, saying that he is disappointed in the “haphazard” way […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pritzker announces new Illinois State Police regional headquarters

CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that East St. Louis will soon be home to a new state-of-the-art Illinois State Police regional headquarters. The new facility will house ISP patrol, investigations, communications and SWAT resources. Pritzker said the new facility, which will be located near Lynch and Caseyville avenues,...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WGNtv.com

North Side residents fighting city over giant water bill

The saying goes, you can’t fight city hall. But that’s exactly what a group of North Side condo owners are doing after receiving a Chicago water bill for more than $10,000 in June 2020. “For that billing period they said we used 750,000 gallons,” says one of the...
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Three finalists for police chief job present different roads to change

Migdalia Bulnes currently serves as a Deputy Chief for the Chicago Police Department, and has logged 24 years of continuous service with CPD. Offering advice to other officers, she said, she’ll tell them when it comes to de-escalating a tense situation, the biggest tool is not their gun. Rather, it’s their voice. “If used correctly and properly you’ll be able to win situations that are extreme,” Bulnes said.
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver plows down 4 people in Chicago parking lot after argument

CHICAGO - Chicago police say that four people were injured when a driver plowed them down in a parking lot after an argument. The crash happened outside Las Islas Marias in Bricktown Square along West Fullerton on the Northwest Side around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Family members said they often come...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Three children suffer life-threatening injuries in I-294 crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- All southbound lanes of Interstate 294 are reopened near mile post 50.5 after Sunday Illinois State Police investigated a crash that left at least one person hospitalized Sunday. According to ISP, three vehicles crashed on I-294 near mile post 50.5 in Cook County around 2:25 p.m. Three...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy