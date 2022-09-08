Migdalia Bulnes currently serves as a Deputy Chief for the Chicago Police Department, and has logged 24 years of continuous service with CPD. Offering advice to other officers, she said, she’ll tell them when it comes to de-escalating a tense situation, the biggest tool is not their gun. Rather, it’s their voice. “If used correctly and properly you’ll be able to win situations that are extreme,” Bulnes said.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO