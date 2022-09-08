Read full article on original website
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
Don't be tricked by political ads disguised as newspapers delivered to your doorJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
IDOT announces I-55 in Will County will receive $93 million upgrade
CHICAGO (CBS) – I-55 in Will County is about to get a $93 million facelift.On Friday, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced a slate of improvement projects on the interstate in Joliet and Shorewood.The biggest update will be a new diamond interchange with Route 59.IDOT says the changes will improve safety and the flow of traffic.The project is expected to be finished by early 2025.
CPS board was ‘abysmal failure,’ possible mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson says
Cook County Board Member Brandon Johnson said he’s deciding whether to launch a campaign against incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the race for Chicago mayor. He, and others, clashed with her before in the fight over an elected school board–and won.
Severe flooding on Chicago's North Side: Firefighters help submerged cars
Chicago and surrounding areas are seeing severe weather. There are multiple flood warnings in effect through Sunday. Video courtesy of Joshua Holliday.
Illinois State Board of Education data shows statewide teacher shortage is myth
Students and teachers are back in school across Illinois, but teachers unions keep claiming there are not enough teachers to run classrooms. That’s wrong. State data proves it. Teachers’ unions have perpetuated the teacher shortage myth. The Illinois Education Association claimed Aug. 28, 2022, the “teacher and education employee...
Chicago buses migrants to Burr Ridge, mayor 'unhappy' village wasn't notified
While Mayor Gary Grasso said he will continue to welcome migrants in Burr Ridge with open arms, he said he would have appreciated a heads up that they'd be coming.
Chicago Sees Massive Flooding After Torrential Rain Storm
CHICAGO — A torrential rainstorm Sunday morning inundated streets, caused cars to stall and water pipes to burst across the city, leaving hundreds of Chicagoans with flooded basements and entire blocks under water. Residents have reported up to 6 inches of water in their basements and impassable intersections on...
'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
Concerns expressed about cleanliness of Jefferson Park CTA terminal, where warming shelters could be closed for several more months
Residents at the Aug. 31 meeting of the Jefferson Park Neighborhood Association expressed concerns about the cleanliness of the CTA terminal at 4917 N. Milwaukee Ave., where two warming shelters have been closed since early March due to vandalism and may not reopen for several more months. Some association...
Illinois mayor reacts to governor’s ‘ill-advised’ comment inferring ‘xenophobia’ amid Chicago migrant crisis
The Republican mayor of a town in the suburban Chicagoland area says that Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office is calling him “xenophobic” for questioning why a busload of 64 migrants were shipped out of Chicago into his town. 147 migrants were bused from Texas to Chicago on Wednesday...
Chicago suburb receives migrant bus with no notice
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WTVO) — More migrants from Texas have made their way to the suburbs without warning from City of Chicago officials. Elk Grove Village announced that it received a bus of 90 migrants. The mayor of Elk Grove sent a robocall to residents, saying that he is disappointed in the “haphazard” way […]
Pritzker announces new Illinois State Police regional headquarters
CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that East St. Louis will soon be home to a new state-of-the-art Illinois State Police regional headquarters. The new facility will house ISP patrol, investigations, communications and SWAT resources. Pritzker said the new facility, which will be located near Lynch and Caseyville avenues,...
Motorcyclist killed in Dan Ryan Expressway crash on South Side, ISP says
A motorcyclist was killed in an expressway on Chicago's South Side, Illinois State Police said.
Cook commissioner mulls run for Chicago mayor
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson says he’s hearing from a lot of “disappointed” working people, urging him to challenge Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for her job.
North Side residents fighting city over giant water bill
The saying goes, you can’t fight city hall. But that’s exactly what a group of North Side condo owners are doing after receiving a Chicago water bill for more than $10,000 in June 2020. “For that billing period they said we used 750,000 gallons,” says one of the...
Illinois' Mysterious $1.34 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Faces Fast-Approaching Claiming Deadline
One mysterious Illinois resident has been sitting on millions for several months. On July 29, the Illinois Lottery revealed that a gas station in suburban Des Plaines sold the winning $1.337 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket — but since then, the winner has remained silent. “For a prize of...
Some former Chicago aldermen believe lack of civility is behind city council mass exodus
"While we were on the council, the folks sitting here, we had different viewpoints, but we always were respectful."
Three finalists for police chief job present different roads to change
Migdalia Bulnes currently serves as a Deputy Chief for the Chicago Police Department, and has logged 24 years of continuous service with CPD. Offering advice to other officers, she said, she’ll tell them when it comes to de-escalating a tense situation, the biggest tool is not their gun. Rather, it’s their voice. “If used correctly and properly you’ll be able to win situations that are extreme,” Bulnes said.
Driver plows down 4 people in Chicago parking lot after argument
CHICAGO - Chicago police say that four people were injured when a driver plowed them down in a parking lot after an argument. The crash happened outside Las Islas Marias in Bricktown Square along West Fullerton on the Northwest Side around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Family members said they often come...
Ald. Howard Brookins Has One Regret in Twenty Years…and It’s Not His Recent Exit From City Council
John Howell is joined by Ald. Howard Brookins from Chicago’s 21st Ward. Ald. Brookins has joined the long list of Alderpersons leaving the City Council. He joins the show to discuss the reasoning behind his exit, his thoughts on how the city is run, and his only regret, which involves a bike ride and a squirrel.
Three children suffer life-threatening injuries in I-294 crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- All southbound lanes of Interstate 294 are reopened near mile post 50.5 after Sunday Illinois State Police investigated a crash that left at least one person hospitalized Sunday. According to ISP, three vehicles crashed on I-294 near mile post 50.5 in Cook County around 2:25 p.m. Three...
