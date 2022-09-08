Genome Medical, a genomics-based telehealth provider that has partnered with hospitals, has laid off 23 employees while its founder and CEO has exited. "To fully realize its strategic plan and meet the needs of its growing patient volume, Genome Medical is realigning its company priorities and streamlining company operations to focus on its core operations for genetic services," a company spokesperson wrote in a statement to Becker's.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO