Medical groups warn of patient safety risks post-Roe
State abortion laws are limiting patients' access to medically necessary drugs and hindering clinicians from using their professional judgment, four medical groups said in a joint statement Sept. 8. The American Medical Association, American Pharmacists Association, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists and National Community Pharmacists Association cited several examples in...
Cedars-Sinai Cancer names director for diversity, inclusion and strategy
Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Cancer appointed James Turkson, PhD, director for diversity, inclusion and strategy. Dr. Turkson will use big data and innovative technology to identify and address ethnic and racial disparities in cancer biology and treatment, and bring awareness and care to underserved groups. Previously, Dr. Turkson served as an...
Telehealth provider Genome Medical lays off 23 employees; founder exits
Genome Medical, a genomics-based telehealth provider that has partnered with hospitals, has laid off 23 employees while its founder and CEO has exited. "To fully realize its strategic plan and meet the needs of its growing patient volume, Genome Medical is realigning its company priorities and streamlining company operations to focus on its core operations for genetic services," a company spokesperson wrote in a statement to Becker's.
Most rural hospital closures from 2010 to 2021 happened in states that didn't expand Medicaid
Low reimbursement, staffing shortages, low patient volumes and regulatory barriers were among the causes of 136 rural hospitals closing between 2010 and 2021, according to a Sept. 8 report by the American Hospital Association. Of those closures, 73 were full closures and 63 were converted closures. "While many hospitals and...
How far patients will drive for the best medical care prices
More than 80 percent of respondents said they would stay within 50 miles when seeking out the best medical care price, according to a Sept. 1 survey by Akasa, a revenue cycle firm that uses artificial intelligence. YouGov surveyed 2,026 Americans on Akasa's behalf from March 9-14, according to a...
US records millionth organ transplant
The U.S. reached a historic medical milestone Sept. 9, recording its millionth organ transplant, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing. The milestone comes sixty-eight years after the first successful organ transplant occurred at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital in 1954, according to ABC News. UNOS did not disclose where the millionth transplant occurred or who the patient was.
13 COVID-19-related research findings
Here are 13 COVID-19-related studies Becker's has covered since Aug. 16:. 1. A new study from researchers at Boston-based Harvard Medical School found the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus may linger in long COVID-19 patients' blood for up to a year after infection. The findings reinforce a leading theory among scientists that lingering virus particles stimulate an immune system reaction that causes symptoms.
4 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Four chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Sept. 2:. Mercy Springfield (Mo.) has selected Marie Moore, BSN, as the chief nursing officer of Mercy Springfield Communities. Norwalk, Ohio-based Fisher-Titus Medical Center named David Levine, MD, its new chief medical officer Sept. 2. His appointment is effective...
Top 10 emergency medicine residency programs, ranked by physicians
The University of Southern California in Los Angeles offers the best clinical training in emergency medicine, according to Doximity's 2022 to 2023 Residency Navigator. The ranking system, released July 25, gives medical students insights from physicians on residency programs nationwide, consisting of over 300,000 reviews and ratings from more than 125,000 verified residents and alumni.
Children's Health to build 100-bed pediatric inpatient mental health unit
Dallas-based Children's Health will create a new 100-bed pediatric unit at Texas State Psychiatric Hospital for children and adolescents. Texas State Psychiatric Hospital is an adult facility being constructed through a partnership between Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center and the Texas HHS Commission. The new hospital will have 200 adult...
Loyola Medicine names Shana Jo Crews vice president
Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola Medicine has named Shana Jo Crews regional vice president of advocacy and government relations, according to a Sept. 9 release shared with Becker's. Ms. Crews most recently served as government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network in Illinois and Iowa, the release said.
U of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health taps Dr. Michelle D'Alessandro, as chief nursing officer
The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health in Bel Air, Md., has named Michelle D'Alessandro, DNP, RN, as chief nursing officer, according to Sept. 9 news release sent to Becker's. Dr. D'Alessandro joins UM UCH from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where she served as senior director of nursing...
Vanderbilt Health forms patient capacity command center
Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Health has developed a new patient capacity command center to aid amid high patient volumes and staffing shortages throughout its network. The center will research capacity constraints that could affect hospital's ability to care for all patients quickly and equally. The pandemic has had a major impact...
Indiana hospital to end inpatient pediatric, PICU services
Community Hospital North in Indianapolis, part of Community Health Network, will be ending its inpatient pediatric and pediatric intensive care unit services by Oct. 28, according to a statement shared with Becker's Sept. 9. The hospital cited evolving care demands as the reasoning behind the move. "The demands for care...
U of Colorado School of Medicine taps Dr. Jay Lemery as 1st-of-its-kind endowed climate medicine chair
The University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora named Jay Lemery, MD, as its inaugural endowed chair in climate medicine Sept. 8. It is the first position of its kind in the nation. Dr. Lemery currently serves at the university as a professor of emergency medicine, chief of the...
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center receives $78M gift
Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center received a $78 million gift, the largest single gift in its 47-year history, from Stuart and Molly Sloan. The gift will support the center's precision oncology efforts, which integrate fundamental biology, technology, immunology, data science and clinical experience into strategies to prevent, detect and treat cancer, according to a Sept. 8 news release from the cancer center.
Corner Office: Froedtert Health CEO Catherine Jacobson on mourning mistakes, celebrating victories
Catherine Jacobson, president and CEO of Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health, considers an executive's advice when celebrating a victory or mourning a mistake: Only allow 24 hours for either. Ms. Jacobson joined Froedtert Health in 2010 as executive vice president of finance and strategy, CFO and chief strategy officer. In 2011, she...
