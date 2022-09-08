Read full article on original website
Related
Doorbell Camera Capturing Man's Final Selfie With Beloved Dog Breaks Hearts
"This video will be cherished forever," said the dog's owner of the precious footage.
Insider
26 hilarious pictures of animal antics from this year's Comedy Pet Photography Awards
The Comedy Pet Photography Awards highlight hilarious photos of pets, including surprised-looking cats, playful dogs, and ticklish horses.
Adorable moment a Louisiana man stops to help kitten in the road - and gets ambushed by a whole group of tiny cats he later finds homes for
A Louisiana man stopped to help a kitten on the roadside before getting ambushed by a litter of them, which he eventually helped rehome. The video of Robert Brantley saving 13 kittens in June has recently resurfaced on Twitter and viewers are just as overjoyed as they were the first time around.
Watch: Pit Bull who almost died of broken heart falls in love with new canine companion
Adopted into the same family, senior rescue pups Reese and Morgan were inseparable from the moment they laid eyes on each other. Eating, sleeping and snuggling together around the clock, it appeared these two elderly dogs were finally getting their much deserved ‘happy ever after’. But Reese was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Green Planet
Batman the Rescued Show Dog Finally Gets to Enjoy Life Outside a Crate [Video]
Dogs need proper exercise and space to move around. They aren’t accessories, decorations, or little dolls; they’re animals that deserve love and care. Sadly, many people refuse to see dogs (and other animals) as sentient, living beings, and thus, they neglect to properly care for their dogs. Batman was one of these dogs.
One Green Planet
10 Ways Queen Elizabeth Made an Impact on the Planet
On September 8th, Queen Elizabeth II’s reign as the longest ruling monarch came to an end as her death was announced. While her passing is tragic, she did many amazing things for the planet and the animals that set an example of what it means to be an earth-conscious person.
pethelpful.com
Australian Shepherd's Sweet Friendship With a Rescued Cow Couldn't Be More Perfect
Because dogs are so friendly, it's easy for them to find friendships with basically everyone. Even when the bond seems very unlikely. That's exactly what happened between one Australian Shepherd named Sky and a cow named Lewis, who are blowing up on TikTok for the unusual way these two became pals. Take a look!
Help! We Are Still Alive review – muddled apocalyptic comedy
Here we are in the apocalypse. Jass and Finn are the last people on Earth and are spending their days eating out of tins from the aisles of supermarkets and acting out their favourite films in empty cinemas. But as Jass starts to realise she’s falling out of love with Finn, she has to decide if she can bring herself to end things with her last living option.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
petpress.net
10 Friendliest Dog Breeds: Cute And Friendly Dogs for Everyone
Dogs are some of the most popular pets in the world. There are many different breeds of dogs, and each one has its own personality and set of characteristics. Some people prefer energetic dogs that love to play fetch, while others might prefer a cuddly dog that loves to relax on the couch.
studyfinds.org
True love: Dogs cry happy tears of joy when their owners come home
SAGAMIHARA, Japan — Dogs often bounce around uncontrollably when their favorite humans come home from work — but a new study reveals many also cry happy “tears of joy” just like people!. When Professor Takefumi Kikusui’s poodle had puppies six years ago, he noticed the dog’s...
msn.com
6-Month-Old Horse Desperately Tries to Make Friends With the 'Boss Mare' in Adorable Video
We've all seen a movie where the kind and friendly main character eventually wins over the love of the bitter, lonely character. It's a tale friendship and persistence that's as old as time, but it likely isn't as common in real life as films would lead us to believe. However, one woman is seeing a similar story unfold between her foal and 'boss mare.'
pethelpful.com
Chihuahua's Adorable Way of Begging Mom for Chicken Is Winning Everyone Over
Dogs can be fairly predictable. When they want food, they're usually going to beg for it until their owners give in or they are shooed out of the room. One pup took her request for a taste of chicken a step further in this hilarious video. TikTok user @ericaroslyn recently...
If you love dogs, you’ll love this story
There is much we can learn from dogs. In childhood, they are our best companions, seeming to understand our every emotion. They accept us when we feel left out, wait hours for us to return from school or work, and even become the comfort we need to overcome shyness by nudging us into new friendships. And for adults, they remain our devoted friends. It’s no wonder we have such affection for them.
One Green Planet
How Do Fish Sleep? This Scientist Has the Answers
Ever wondered if and how fish sleep? According to a piece in The Conversation by Michael Heithaus, he was always curious about how fish rest. The marine biologist wondered how in a body of water with predators all around, fish can catch some Zs. Source: Seeker/YouTube. There are over 35,000...
pethelpful.com
Video of Golden Retriever Enjoying Her Fancy Birthday Dinner Is a True Gift
Birthdays were always so special as a kid. It is now too, but somehow when you were little it was a bit more magical to celebrate. You got to celebrate with whatever dinner you wanted, followed by the best cake your imagination could drum up. There would be balloons, decorations and all your friends. It was a whole spectacular event. Even though some of us don't go all out now as adults, we at least get to live out the birthday magic now through our own kids and even our pets.
One Green Planet
Eight Siberian Huskies Howl Together Over Not Being Allowed in Human’s Bed
In a hilarious TikTok video, eight Siberian huskies are quite upset after they are not allowed on their human’s bed after being out in the rain. The video, posted by Eight Fluffy Tails (@eight_fluffytails), has nearly 8 million views and shows eight huskies standing behind a gate at an entry to a bedroom. All eight dogs are hilariously howling because they are not allowed to go into the room.
Mind, Body and Business Podcast With Maria More “Peace of PJ” | Episode 3
In this episode, Maria breaks down the importance of self-trust through practical insight, storytelling and an intimate conversation with Grammy Award Winning Artist, PJ Morton.
pethelpful.com
Golden Retrievers Are Living the Dream on a Yacht in Video We Can't Resist
There really are dogs out there who are living better lives than we are. These two Golden Retriever sisters, Callie and Chloe, are perfect examples of this, and although we're totally jealous, we can't think of anyone more deserving of a luxury yacht trip. Loving pups like them deserve every good thing in the world!
katzenworld.co.uk
Weird Cat Behavior Explained
Cats are extremely strange creatures. We enjoy their weird body language and quirks. But what do these weird cat behaviours mean?. Behaviors can be inherited from ancestors, although they may no longer impact daily life. Cats behave similarly to dogs, humans, and other creatures. Their actions have a payoff, or they wouldn’t do them. The important thing is to figure out what drives the behaviors in our cats that we find weird.
pethelpful.com
Precious Dog Who Smiles on Command Has Everyone Falling in Love
Dogs love to make their owners happy. When they successfully learn commands, they react positively because we get excited and praise them for their good work. One pup learned the ultimate command all on his own to always give his mom a serotonin boost, and we can't stop watching. TikTok...
Comments / 0