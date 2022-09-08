Read full article on original website
Rick and Morty Surprises With Morty's Most Emotional Callback Yet
Rick and Morty Season 6 has gotten off to a much different start than seen in the series' past as the premiere episode had really sparked some major emotions with one of Morty's deep cuts to the series' history! The sixth season of the series started off by fully diving into more of the series' lore and serialization teases that the fifth season rounded out its final few episodes on. This had teased a whole new trend for the titular duo as they learn more about one another, and this had come full circle in quite the surprising way with the premiere episode for the new season.
How House of the Dragon Sets Up a Major Death in Game of Thrones Season 1
House of the Dragon is set over a century before Game of Thrones, so there is very little in the way of direct connections between the original series and its prequel. However, House of the Dragon is doing a good job of stringing together turns of fate that echo across time into the events of Game of Thrones, in service of larger prophecy in the Song of Ice and Fire. Well, House of the Dragon Episode 3 features one such moment that fans may not have noticed on first viewing: the foreshadow of a major death to come in Game of Thrones Season 1!
Rick and Morty Fans Loved Season 6 Doing a Die Hard
Rick and Morty is now back up and running with Season 6, and after that major premiere, fans were surprised to see the series return to the Roy game with the newest episode of the series! Roy: A Life Well Lived was first introduced during the second season of the series as a strange game where players lived out the central character Roy's entire theoretical life. While Blips and Chitz has returned in the series before as a concept, this was the first time in several seasons where we actually got to see the inside of the Roy game once more. But it was plenty different this time around.
Rick and Morty Co-Creator Reveals There's Still More to Rick's Origin
Rick and Morty's co-creator is setting the stage for even more of an exploration into Rick's origin in the future of the series! After many years of guessing and waiting, the end of the fifth season of the series offered fans the full origin story for Rick C-137. It raised all sorts of questions for the future as well, and some of those ended up being answered with the first episode of the sixth season. But while we have been told the origin story in full, it seems that there is still much more to it than fans might realize.
'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million
The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
The Mandalorian season 3 trailer is here – and Baby Yoda's in trouble
Disney has unveiled the first trailer for The Mandalorian season 3. The trailer, which is very similar to the one that debuted at Star Wars Celebration, sees the return of Baby Yoda, Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, and Carol Weathers' Greef Karga. The trailer begins Mando in the wake of season...
Paper Girls Cancelled at Amazon Prime Video After One Season
Paper Girls, the long in-development adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's Image Comics series, has officially been cancelled by Amazon Prime Video. The sci-fi series may well live to see another day though with Deadline bringing word that production company Legendary is seeking a new home for the show's potential next batch of episodes. The trade notes that Legendary will hope to find a new home that can "tap into the popularity of series like to Euphoria and Sex Lives of College Girl." Despite premiering at the end of July to strong ratings from critics, it debuted with a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, the series was overshadowed in the ratings department.
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
Carol Kane Joins ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 as an Experienced Engineer Who ‘Suffers No Fools’ (Photo)
“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is about to get a little more delightful — Carol Kane (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) has joined the cast for Season 2 of the “Trek” series it was announced at Thursday at the Star Trek Day Celebration. The Oscar-nominated (“Hester...
Maggie Cancelled by Hulu After One Season
The future looks bleak for Hulu's Maggie. On Friday, Variety confirmed that the streaming service has cancelled Maggie after only one season. This comes just over two months since the romantic comedy's debut on the platform on July 6th. The series starred The Mindy Project's Rebecca Rittenhouse as Maggie, a young woman tries to cope with life while coming to terms with her abilities as a psychic. She can see everyone's futures, but her present is a mess. The series, which was based on Tim Curcio's short film of the same name, was originally created for ABC in early 2021 before ultimately moving to Hulu in January of 2022.
Netflix Reportedly Abandoning Binge Model for Weekly Releases
Netflix is reportedly beginning to buckle on the one element that first distinguished its business: the binge-watching model. A new industry analyst report claims that Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is finally starting to pivot from his longstanding refusal to abandon binge-watch release models for Netflix Original content. While nothing concrete is suggested in the way of a new release model, Puck News notes that Hastings "has seemed unwilling to pivot off the binge model because he hasn't needed or wanted to. Now, it appears, he does."
Pro Wrestler Cameos in Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 5
Cobra Kai Season 5 officially dropped on Netflix on Friday and wrestling fans were treated to a surprise cameo in the sixth episode. Luke Hawx, who has been wrestling primarily for the NWA alongside his son PJ, makes an appearance in the sixth episode titled "Ouroboros." He took to Facebook over the weekend to celebrate the occasion, commenting on how the role was a reunion with actor Martin Kove.
After Report Of Batgirl’s Secret Screenings, One Cast Member Pleads To Warner Bros. Not To Destroy The Footage
It’s been one shock after another over at Warner Bros. as the new studio head makes one radical change to the company and then another comes along. The most high profile change has been the decision to not release the Batgirl movie, despite the fact that a great deal of time, effort, and money, had been spent on it. Now, amid reports that what exists of the film could actually be destroyed, one cast member has written an open letter to CEO David Zaslav asking him not to let that happen.
Rick and Morty Season 6 Releases Episode 3 Trailer: Watch
Rick and Morty is now making its way through the highly anticipated Season 6 of the series, and the trailer for the next episode has given us the first look at what to expect with Episode 3! The sixth season kicked off with a huge premiere that not only established a new status quo for Rick, Morty, and the Smith Family, but also was packed to the brim with a number of huge reveals about the series' lore. Then it was followed up by a much lighter affair with an action movie parody, so there's been a question over what could be coming next.
Ironheart Debuts First Footage and New Logo for Marvel's Disney+ Series
Ironheart confirmed a bunch of casting news today and showed off some footage at D23 Expo. Marvel Studios has been on a roll this weekend, confirming reports and giving fans new glimpses at their favorite heroes. Dominique Thorne actually appears as RiRi Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first, but her big adventure on Disney+ has been building quite the buzz. In the clip released to the public, her studies at MIT come into focus. She's testing technology and confidently says "I'm an engineer." Anthony Ramos' The Hood also plays a big role and actually came out to say a few words to the crowd. He says that his character is "a bit good and a bit bad." He also joked that he kicks a lot of butt. (Feige should have busted out a "LANGUAGE!" but played along.
Nintendo Switch Sale Drops Top-Rated RPG to Lowest Price Ever
Nintendo currently has a number of different games discounted over on its eShop marketplace, and if you're looking for something new to play, you can't go wrong with what's been reviewed as one of the best RPGs to ever grace the platform. That game is Undertale, the game that's come to one platform after the next over the years and currently ranks as one of the top Switch games. This particular sale just so happens to have dropped the game's price to the lowest it's ever been within the Nintendo eShop, too.
Mufasa: The Lion King Announced as Disney's Live-Action Sequel
We now know the first details surrounding Disney's computer-generated "live-action" sequel to The Lion King. During Walt Disney Studios' panel at D23 Expo on Friday, director Barry Jenkins revealed that the film will be titled Mufasa: the Lion King, and is expected to debut in theaters in 2024. The film will reportedly be told in two different time frames, as Timon, Pumbaa, Rafiki, and tell the origin story of Mufasa to a new cub, whilst we see Mufasa rise to royalty. Those attending the panel were also treated to a brief teaser trailer of footage, and while it doesn't look like it will be released online anytime soon, ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak provided an exclusive description of what it entails.
Marvel Leaks: New Report Explains Why MCU Secrets Are More Common After COVID Pandemic
Marvel Studios is known for their secrecy with their tight security protocols and jokes of a sniper coming to get you if you spoil or leak any information on their upcoming projects. But now it seems that the studio is having a rough time keeping those secrets due to one major factor: the COVID-19 Pandemic. COVID-19 has made it harder and harder for the studio to keep their secrets due to the nature of working from home. Working from home allows more eyes to potentially see and leak new information on their movies, and Marvel has been looking for a way to stop that. The studio is used to working together in their office, which helps keep leaks at bay, but social distancing protocols have made that impossible. According to The Hollywood Reporter, remote work is not the only risk factor for leaks. Marvel's need for more VFX vendors has expanded quite massively, and they also have to work remotely, which means more eyes are able to see the studios upcoming films.
The Disney+ D23 Expo 2022 Subscription Deal Is Available Now
The second annual Disney+ Day event took place on September 8th, and the D23 Expo 2022 event has kicked off with a ton of new reveals for fans of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more. Indeed, the next few days are going to be exciting for Disney fans, and that includes a Disney+ subscription deal. Until September 19th, "new and eligible returning subscribers" will be able to get one month of Disney+ right here for only $1.99.
