One Green Planet
Woman With Dairy Allergy Dies After Eating Wrap That Was Labeled Vegan
A woman with a dairy allergy died after eating a wrap that was labeled vegan but included dairy products. The woman grabbed a wrap from Pret a Manger, a sandwich shop chain in the United Kingdom. The mother of five collapsed while she was shopping with her family. The paramedic reported that some shoppers continued to step over her while she was being treated on the ground.
One Green Planet
Weekly Spotlight: Using Non-Dairy Yogurt To Create Dips and Sauces!
When it comes to dips, there are so many ways to make them! You can use beans as a base and create hummus or a bean dip, or you could use vegan mayo as a base and create siracha mayo and salad dressings. However, a wonderful way to create a delicious dip is by using nondairy plain yogurt as a base. And best of all, you can get or even make your non-dairy yogurt at home.
Three foods to try at the Utah State Fair
It's that time of year! We are ready for turkey legs, ears of corn buried under a rainbow of flavor selections and the weird deep-fried stuff. Here are three foods to try at the Utah State Fair:. 1. Exploding boba. The flavor-burst balls at Boba King (food booths north of...
One Green Planet
Weekly Top News: Shelter Dog with Unusual Ears Gets Adopted, Bear Found Wandering With Arrow Sticking Out of His Side, Trash in Great Plastic Garbage Patch Comes from Overfishing, and More!
Each Friday, One Green Planet brings you the week’s top news. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this is will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up! Here you’ll find different categories of news, a synopsis of the top stories, and links to each article published during the week.
One Green Planet
This Dutch City Just Became the First in the World to Ban Meat Advertisements
A Dutch city just became the first in the world to ban meat advertisements from public spaces to reduce consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. The ban will also include holiday flights, fossil fuels, and gasoline-powered cars. Source: WION/YouTube. Haarlem, a city just west of Amsterdam with a population of over...
