Incline Village, NV

Sierra Sun

EAT This Week: Red Truck Café’s Adana Pork Tacos

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Makers Market growing in Kings Beach

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — The Tahoe Backyard located in Kings Beach was created to feel like someone’s backyard. When property manager and owner of Chickadee Art Collective Nicole Stirling saw the opportunity for artists in the area to participate in outdoor vending this summer, she jumped at the chance.
KINGS BEACH, CA
nevadabusiness.com

Grand Sierra Resort Will Host Wheel of Fortune Slots Spin & Win Tournament

RENO, Nev. – Experience a tournament like no other during the Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) Wheel of Fortune Slots Spin & Win Tournament each Sunday beginning Sept. 11. Guests can play one of IGT’s most famous slots brands for a chance to win the grand prize – a brand new 2022 Ford Bronco or $35,000 cash.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Tour de Tahoe canceled due to wildfire smoke

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bike the West has been monitoring the Mosquito Fire and due to smoky conditions it has decided to cancel this weekend’s event. “At this point the fire is 0% contained and quadrupled in size today alone,” said a post on the group’s website. “With cycling being a heavy cardio activity that does not pair well with terrible air quality. At this point we’ve decided to cancel the ride, and wanted to get this information out as many people had travel plans or reservations for the Tahoe area.”
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Record Breaking Heat to Smoky Skies and Rain Chances

After a brief break from the thick smoke, more smoke has moved into the Truckee Meadows and is expected to stick around throughout much of Monday. The air quality will likely get worse as well, reaching unhealthy levels throughout the Reno area. Not much has changed with the forecast, still...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Reno International Art Show beginning Sept. 9

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno International Art Show is making its debut at the Reno Sparks Convention Center Sept. 9 to Sept. 11. Briana Dolan joined Mornings on Fox 11 to share the creation behind this art show.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Silver State Art Festival

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Woven baskets, woodworking, gourd art and more are all on display this weekend in Carson City. The Silver State Art Festival will be returning and showcasing the works of several local artists. Be inspired and take classes right there on site. Kristy Dial, President of the Nevada Gourd Society, visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect at the unique event.
CARSON CITY, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Balloons are up there ... somewhere | Reno Memo

Stay in the know for the next 12 months with an unlimited subscription to RGJ.com -- just $9.99! The first mass ascension of the 41st annual Great Balloon Race took place Friday morning (photos here) despite some initial concern that poor conditions would scrap the event ... no, not because of smoke, but...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Animal advocacy non-profit, Res-Que, brings pet karma boxes to Reno and Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Res-Que is Washoe County’s largest independent animal rescue. They “save” about 300 dogs every year. They have recently partnered with the “Reno Karma Box Project” to place about 20 pet karma boxes in the Reno/Sparks community. Most are next to other Karma Boxes, but there are some independent ones where store owners have requested a box.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Law Review: Electric vehicle parking spot conundrum

Labor Day weekend in Truckee/Lake Tahoe is over. Take a deep breath. The Tesla caravan has rolled west, joining the alkaline-shined Burning Man jalopies. A confluence of debutantes and the dusty. A true California congregation, if ever there was one. The exodus of excess brings some semblance of normalcy back...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Record-Courier

Chicago-based marijuana company buys Carson and Reno dispensaries

Chicago-based cannabis giant Verano has closed its $29 million acquisition of Sierra Well, which runs a dispensary in Carson City. According to Verano Director of Communications Steve Mazeika, the acquisition includes two dispensaries, one in Carson and one in Reno, and a cultivation and production facility in Reno. “Today signifies...
RENO, NV

