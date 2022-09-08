ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okemos, MI

Okemos Public Schools teacher contract ratified

By Iz Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xo19n_0hn4uJk500

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — The Okemos Education Association and the Board of Education have reached an agreement on the 2022-23 contract for teachers.

Additionally, the academic calendar for the 2022-2023 school year has been finalized .

A statement from Superintendent John J. Hood, OEA President Elena Mapley and Board of Education President Mary Gebara recognized the hard work of their educators.

“We continue to strive to meet collective values of supporting student learning and instructional time and recognize the hard work and dedication of our teaching staff in an ever-changing and challenging public education landscape,” the statement read.

Looking ahead to next year, the district has already started working on a calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. The district is working towards eliminating all early release days and changing them to full days of professional development.

“The Okemos community continues to support public education, and for that we jointly recognize and thank you. It is truly a privilege working with your children and within a community that so deeply supports and values its school system and all those in it,” the statement from Hood, Mapley and Gebara continued.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores

Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

The 10 Most Unique Michigan High School Mascots

Michigan certainly has a way with nicknames, as some schools, particularly in Detroit and the western Upper Peninsula have some strange mascots. In fact, before we get to the top ten, here are some honorable mentions:. Ann Arbor Huron RIVER RATS. Zeeland East CHIX. Zeeland West DUX. Goodrich MARTIANS. Algonac...
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Will Michigan Schools No Longer Have Snow Days?

They very well may be. Thanks to technology - when old man winter hits Michigan, students may be required to learn from home. If this sounds crazy, think again. New York City has already called off snow days for students in the Big Apple. If the roads are too treacherous for school buses in NYC, all grades will be required to attend school virtually.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Okemos, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Okemos, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Sports
Okemos, MI
Sports
Okemos, MI
Government
WLNS

Hillsdale College’s curriculum gets foothold in S. Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A few days before middle school teacher Shaun Nielsen joined a work group to develop South Dakota’s social studies standards, he got a thick package in the mail. Sent from Hillsdale, Michigan, home to a conservative private college enjoying outsize influence among top Republicans, it contained materials that would ultimately […]
HILLSDALE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan library, defunded over LGBTQ books, gets $50K donation from author Nora Roberts

The Patmos Library has raised over $261,000 ― surpassing its goal of $245,000 ― with the help of romance author Nora Roberts. "Libraries hold the past, present and future of stories, and stories engage, entertain, educate and enlighten the world. Libraries offer books and so much more for everyone," Roberts told the Free Press. "The diversity and inclusivity inside a library should be celebrated, should be honored, and never disparaged or attacked." ...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Schools#K12#The Board Of Education#Oea#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
Fox17

Governor Whitmer expresses support in reopening Palisades Power Plant

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a letter to national energy officials expressing support of reopening the Palisades power plant in Covert, Michigan. The letter voices the governor’s endorsement of Holtec International’s grant application filed with the Civil Nuclear Credit initiative, according to the Michigan governor’s office.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Ballot proposals heat up elections

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A late decision from the Michigan Supreme Court will allow voters to decide whether to protect abortion rights in the state constitution and make it easier to vote. The court decisions come after the state’s Board of Canvassers was previously deadlocked over certifying both ballot proposal petitions. For some doctors, the […]
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
96.9 WOUR

Back to School Bomb Threat

A regrettable start to the school year for one Central New York district as the morning began with an evacuation of the school because of a bomb threat. Authorities have since said there was not real threat to the building or students, and have made an arrest in the case.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WLNS

Construction work has highest suicidality rate in MI

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It is National Suicide Prevention Month, but for the Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), it’s Construction Suicide Prevention Week. The numbers on a national level are shocking. The construction industry has a rate of suicide that is four times higher than the general population. “In 2018, there were 1,008 […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

State board vote takes abortion, voting rights to voters

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The state Board of Canvassers met Friday to certify petitions that would ask voters whether to protect abortion access and expand voting rights in the Michigan Constitution. The board’s vote comes a little more than a week since its members were deadlocked over certifying the petitions. Organizers took the issue to […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

MIGOP co-chair: Pete Buttigieg a ‘weak little girl’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For Michigan Republican Party co-chair Meshawn Maddock, Pete Buttigieg is a “weak little girl.” Maddock insulted the U.S. Secretary of Transportation in response to an RNC Research Twitter video in which Buttigieg expressed interest in California’s ban on new gas cars. “We’re so blessed this weak little girl moved to Michigan! […]
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy