Get ready to get weird at the 23rd annual How Weird Street Faire in downtown SF on Saturday, October 15th. How Weird includes a daytime dance party, a vibrant marketplace, and an outdoor gallery of cutting-edge visionary art. All guests are requested to wear costumes, which can range from “the best version of yourself,” to something you’d expect to see at Halloween. This year’s theme is “Close Encounters of the Weird Kind,” so an alien-adjacent costume is a safe bet if you can’t decide. Have fun with it and express yourself in whatever way feels good. In general, the sky is the limit and the weirder the better. The faire will feature 8 areas of world-class electronic music, representing diverse genres and styles. The 2022 faire will feature stages by Bootie Mashup & Heavy Petting Zoo, Opulent Temple, Opel & Opulent Chill, Muti Music & Northern Nights, Inorbit & Raindance, Plur Alliance & So Stoked, Solid Gold Jacuzzi, and Red Marines & Secret Psychedelia. How Weird hasn’t released the full list of food and craft vendors yet, but if previous years are any indication you’ll be sure to find a wonderful mix of food, drink clothing, crafts, and other unique objects.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO