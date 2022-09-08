Read full article on original website
Related
NME
The Big Pink share ‘Safe and Sound’ and detail London album launch
The Big Pink have shared a new track called ‘Safe and Sound’ and announced an album launch party in London – get full details below. The Robbie Furze-led project announced their return last month with details of new album ‘The Love That’s Ours’, their first record in a decade and follow-up to 2012’s ‘Future This’.
Marlon Williams: My Boy review – channelling good vibes
The usually lovelorn New Zealander is sunny side up on an album that embraces his inner synth-pop heart-throb
Santigold Returns With ‘Spirituals’
After a four-year absence, Santigold has returned with her fourth studio album, Spirituals. On the surface, Spirituals is a solo effort devoid of features. Despite largely recording the album by herself during the COVID-19 pandemic, it does include production contributions from SBTRKT, Boys Noize, Illangelo and Don McKinney. “There are...
Listen to Kali Uchis’ New Song “No Hay Ley”
Kali Uchis has shared her first piece of solo music since releasing Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ two years ago. Her new song is called “No Hay Ley.” Check it out below. “I wrote this song about putting love above all else,” Uchis said...
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O on performing live: “I’m going to steamroll you and you’re going to like it”
Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O has spoken about performing live ahead of the band’s fifth album, ‘Cool It Down’. In an interview with The New York Times, O discussed her larger-than-life stage presence and how it has influenced up-and-coming artists. “Disarming is another speciality of what...
Happy Birthday to the King of Soul – 5 Electrifying Live Performances from Otis Redding
Otis Redding had soul. No, he was soul. His voice—powerful, and yet gentle; velvety at times, but rugged through and through—had the ability to tell a story. His feverish passion brought on an expressive way of singing as he threw nothing but emotion at every song. Redding could communicate joy one moment and pain the next. With the turn of a phrase, he could make you make believe his undying devotion and then feel his utter heartbreak.
NME
‘Werewolf By Night’ trailer shows first look at Marvel’s Halloween special
A trailer has been released for Marvel’s Halloween special Werewolf By Night at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above. The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.
NME
‘Sunday Gold’ review: a shallow but enjoyable proof of concept
Set in a futuristic cyberpunk Britain complete with talking cars, cyborgs and more mentions of pints and pubs than you’d hear in a first-year uni digs, Sunday Gold is on a mission to redeem the point-and-click adventure game, a genre that’s practically dormant in 2022 outside of the occasional smash-hit. The meat of Sunday Gold’s campaign drops you in small, detail-rich environments, tasking you with solving multi-layered puzzles by finding and correctly utilising key items. However, there’s a twist. Sunday Gold is also a turn-based action game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TIFF Deal Logjam Loosening? ‘The Blackening’ Scares Up Three WW Offers For Horror-Comedy
EXCLUSIVE: After a weekend in which distributors launched a salvo of great films into awards season, what about the acquisitions market? Here’s one that ought to sale by today or tomorrow. Sources said that the MRC horror-comedy The Blackening has three offers on the table for world rights, encompassing both theatrical distributors and streamers. The Tim Story-directed film had its world premiere Saturday, September 10 at 11:59p at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, and it was by all accounts a raucous event. MRC Film is selling with Artists First’s E. Brian Dobbins, who is also a producer. Scripted by Tracy Oliver and...
NME
Bithell Games working on ‘Tron’ visual novel with Disney
A new “visual novel adventure” set in the Tron universe is currently being developed by indie studio Bithell Games in partnership with Disney. Tron: Identity was announced yesterday (September 9) during the Disney & Marvel Game Showcase via a short teaser, which can be seen below:. According to...
NME
How Brazil’s Rock in Rio capped off festival season in style
There’s nothing like watching a man being rescued from a gigantic snake and flown up a 50-foot cliff face by a golden angel woman, while a gaggle of mermaids dance nearby, to bring home the fact that you’re not at Latitude anymore. You’re at Rock In Rio, dubbed the City Of Rock but more like a minor principality these days.
Review: GA-20 Cracks Down on Their Raw, Proudly Retro Blues
That’s the mantra of blues rocking trio GA-20. With a few well-received albums in their catalog and enough road miles on their van for a dozen other acts, these guys are serious about taking electric blues back to its raw, unembellished roots. They are dug in … so studio...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’ announces new Toy Story realm
Disney Dreamlight Valley has shown a trailer for a new Toy Story realm coming to the game later this year at the first ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase. Disney Dreamlight Valley was released earlier this week (September 6) by developer and publisher Dreamloft and immediately smashed the Steam charts, soaring to number one after less than 24 hours. Reviews on Steam suggest that players are particular fans of the game’s comprehensive avatar editor and other customisation options.
NME
Iggy Pop shares new collaborative EP with Belgian composer Catherine Graindorge
Iggy Pop has collaborated with Belgian composer and multi-instrumentalist Catherine Graindorge on a new EP – listen to ‘The Dictator’ below. The four-track collection was released on Friday (September 9) via the Glitterbeat label, and, as Graindorge explained, came to fruition after she sent off a speculative email to the rock legend.
Join A Massive Dance Party At SF’s How Weird Street Faire On October 15th
Get ready to get weird at the 23rd annual How Weird Street Faire in downtown SF on Saturday, October 15th. How Weird includes a daytime dance party, a vibrant marketplace, and an outdoor gallery of cutting-edge visionary art. All guests are requested to wear costumes, which can range from “the best version of yourself,” to something you’d expect to see at Halloween. This year’s theme is “Close Encounters of the Weird Kind,” so an alien-adjacent costume is a safe bet if you can’t decide. Have fun with it and express yourself in whatever way feels good. In general, the sky is the limit and the weirder the better. The faire will feature 8 areas of world-class electronic music, representing diverse genres and styles. The 2022 faire will feature stages by Bootie Mashup & Heavy Petting Zoo, Opulent Temple, Opel & Opulent Chill, Muti Music & Northern Nights, Inorbit & Raindance, Plur Alliance & So Stoked, Solid Gold Jacuzzi, and Red Marines & Secret Psychedelia. How Weird hasn’t released the full list of food and craft vendors yet, but if previous years are any indication you’ll be sure to find a wonderful mix of food, drink clothing, crafts, and other unique objects.
NME
Oliver Sim on his soul-searching solo debut: “If I’m not one-third of The xx, who am I?”
While the past couple of years have thrown up a whole host of surprises, it’s fair to say that a member of The xx transforming into a B-Movie monster and murdering his esteemed producer and bandmate Jamie xx in cold, ketchupy blood probably wasn’t on your bingo sheet for 2022. “Talk about dreams coming true,” quips Oliver Sim with a wicked smirk. “I loved it”.
‘On The Come Up’: Paramount Sets Theatrical Day & Date With Pic’s Streaming Debut After TIFF Premiere – Update
Updated: In the wake of Sanaa Lathan’s world premiere of On the Come Up here at TIFF, the pic is getting a limited theatrical release in the top 50 markets nationally in sync with its Friday, Sept. 23 Paramount+ drop date. Previews start on Thursday, Sept. 22. Said Paramount Pictures President of Domestic Distribution Chris Aronson, “We’re thrilled to share this incredible adaptation of Angie Thomas’s moving novel with audiences everywhere, across multiple platforms. Seeing Sanaa Lathan’s visionary direction and watching the remarkably talented Jamila C. Gray and the rest of the cast light up the screen, viewers will see what we already know: that this is...
Bachman-Turner Overdrive: Not Fragile - Album Of The Week Club review
There's more to BTO than Smashy and Nicey's favourite song, and Not Fragile proves it
NME
Dolly Parton pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II: “She carried herself with grace and strength her entire life”
Dolly Parton has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II online and recalled meeting her at her Silver Jubilee celebrations in 1977. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the Queen died on Thursday (September 8) at her Balmoral estate after 70 years on the throne. She was 96 years old. Parton shared a...
NME
Tom Hanks says ‘Forrest Gump’ sequel talks “lasted all of 40 minutes”
Tom Hanks has revealed there were discussions about making a sequel to Forrest Gump, but it only “lasted all of 40 minutes”. The 1994 Oscar-winning film was originally based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom, which received a sequel titled Gump and Co. in 1995.
Comments / 0