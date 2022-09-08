ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Tahoe Daily Tribune

‘I’m compelled to do what I do’: 75-year-old set to conduct 9/11 memorial concert series

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Set to Wolfgang Mozart’s choral masterpiece Requiem, James Rawie churns his mountain bike along Tunnel Creek Trail in Incline Village. The 75-year-old is absorbed in the music, visualizing leading an orchestra through the piece’s movements as he pedals along the dirt trail. It’s a familiar intersection of two of Rawie’s passions and ones that have come to define a lifetime.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Balloons are up there ... somewhere | Reno Memo

Stay in the know for the next 12 months with an unlimited subscription to RGJ.com -- just $9.99! The first mass ascension of the 41st annual Great Balloon Race took place Friday morning (photos here) despite some initial concern that poor conditions would scrap the event ... no, not because of smoke, but...
RENO, NV
visitusaparks.com

Rush to Placerville, CA this Weekend

El Dorado County is the birthplace of California’s gold rush, and the fever that inspired hundreds of thousands of emigrants to flock to the Pacific Coast—forever changing the course of American history. Today, modern travelers find small-town charm, outdoor experiences, and robust flavors that continue to thrive in Placerville, CA.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
South Lake Tahoe, CA
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Eagle Rock, CA
Mountain Democrat

Apple Hill hosts Locals Days

The Apple Hill Growers Association wants to show its appreciation to neighbors for supporting local farms and wineries with Locals Days 2022 celebration. Sept. 10 & 11 El Dorado County residents will receive special discounts from more than a dozen Apple Hill growers. “The Apple Hill growers have been farming...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Crews Help Fight Mosquito Fire Near Lake Tahoe

Dozens of firefighters from the Bay Area are battling the Mosquito Fire near Lake Tahoe, defending homes and other buildings threatened by flames. The Santa Clara Fire Department sent crews to the Mosquito Fire along with San Jose, Redwood City, Santa Rosa and several other Bay Area departments. Mosquito Fire...
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX Reno

Reno International Art Show beginning Sept. 9

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno International Art Show is making its debut at the Reno Sparks Convention Center Sept. 9 to Sept. 11. Briana Dolan joined Mornings on Fox 11 to share the creation behind this art show.
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties forces 11,260 people to evacuate

PLACER COUNTY - The fast-spreading Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties has once again grown quickly overnight. SIZE AND PROGRESSThe Mosquito Fire started Tuesday (Sept. 6th) next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. The fire is now estimated to be 46,587 acres in size, an increase of about 5,848 acres on Sunday. It is now 10% contained.According to Cal Fire, there have been multiple data sources for the fire's perimeter. Due to smoky conditions, accurate measurement has been difficult. Firefighters are challenged by steep...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tour de Tahoe canceled due to wildfire smoke

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bike the West has been monitoring the Mosquito Fire and due to smoky conditions it has decided to cancel this weekend’s event. “At this point the fire is 0% contained and quadrupled in size today alone,” said a post on the group’s website. “With cycling being a heavy cardio activity that does not pair well with terrible air quality. At this point we’ve decided to cancel the ride, and wanted to get this information out as many people had travel plans or reservations for the Tahoe area.”
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Resource center supports Asian/Pacific Islander community in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A grand opening celebration was held on Friday afternoon, to welcome the Asian Community Development Council, known as ACDC, to Northern Nevada. The non-profit organization is dedicated to supporting the well-being of Asian, Pacific Islander and other ethnic communities throughout the Silver State. “Today’s our grand...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Makers Market growing in Kings Beach

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — The Tahoe Backyard located in Kings Beach was created to feel like someone’s backyard. When property manager and owner of Chickadee Art Collective Nicole Stirling saw the opportunity for artists in the area to participate in outdoor vending this summer, she jumped at the chance.
KINGS BEACH, CA
Sierra Sun

Dense smoke from Mosquito Fire expected to return to Truckee-Tahoe

Mosquito Fire emergency shelter moves to Sierra College; other resources continue to be available to Placer residents. An emergency shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees opens at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sierra College in Rocklin, and the former shelter site at the Bell Road Baptist Church in Auburn has closed. Residents...
ROCKLIN, CA
NBC Bay Area

Family, Friends Remember Truckee Teenager Kiely Rodni at Gathering

Family and friends of teenager Kiely Rodni gathered Saturday for a celebration of her short life. The celebration was held on a quiet hillside in Truckee. There was lots of music, and many memories of Rodni. The 16-year-old’s body was found last month inside of her car at the bottom...
TRUCKEE, CA
nevadabusiness.com

Grand Sierra Resort Will Host Wheel of Fortune Slots Spin & Win Tournament

RENO, Nev. – Experience a tournament like no other during the Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) Wheel of Fortune Slots Spin & Win Tournament each Sunday beginning Sept. 11. Guests can play one of IGT’s most famous slots brands for a chance to win the grand prize – a brand new 2022 Ford Bronco or $35,000 cash.
RENO, NV
CBS LA

Mosquito Fire explodes to 30,000 acres; inferno threatens thousands of structures

VOLCANOVILLE, El Dorado County -- Winds from a massive pyrocumulus cloud, soaring thousands of feet and visible in some parts of the Bay Area, whipped the Mosquito Fire into a raging inferno, driving a wall of flames across the American River and into the small mountain community of Volcanoviile.Overnight the blaze grew to at least 29,585 acres, had zero containment and was threatening 3,666 structures. The fire is burning in the Tahoe National Forest and now extends into both Placer and El Dorado counties. Evacuations have been ordered in both counties.On Tuesday, the blaze roared through the mountain...
PLACER COUNTY, CA

