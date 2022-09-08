Read full article on original website
Smoke from California’s Mosquito Fire has drifted as far as the East Coast
"It's not as thick as it is here, but it has traveled across the entire United States," a forecaster with the National Weather Service said.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘I’m compelled to do what I do’: 75-year-old set to conduct 9/11 memorial concert series
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Set to Wolfgang Mozart’s choral masterpiece Requiem, James Rawie churns his mountain bike along Tunnel Creek Trail in Incline Village. The 75-year-old is absorbed in the music, visualizing leading an orchestra through the piece’s movements as he pedals along the dirt trail. It’s a familiar intersection of two of Rawie’s passions and ones that have come to define a lifetime.
Balloons are up there ... somewhere | Reno Memo
Stay in the know for the next 12 months with an unlimited subscription to RGJ.com -- just $9.99! The first mass ascension of the 41st annual Great Balloon Race took place Friday morning (photos here) despite some initial concern that poor conditions would scrap the event ... no, not because of smoke, but...
visitusaparks.com
Rush to Placerville, CA this Weekend
El Dorado County is the birthplace of California’s gold rush, and the fever that inspired hundreds of thousands of emigrants to flock to the Pacific Coast—forever changing the course of American history. Today, modern travelers find small-town charm, outdoor experiences, and robust flavors that continue to thrive in Placerville, CA.
Mountain Democrat
Apple Hill hosts Locals Days
The Apple Hill Growers Association wants to show its appreciation to neighbors for supporting local farms and wineries with Locals Days 2022 celebration. Sept. 10 & 11 El Dorado County residents will receive special discounts from more than a dozen Apple Hill growers. “The Apple Hill growers have been farming...
After a teen's tragic skiing death, a Tahoe town builds Scotty Lapp skate park
After Scotty Lapp died in a ski accident, his parents embarked on a journey to build the skate park their son dreamed of.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Crews Help Fight Mosquito Fire Near Lake Tahoe
Dozens of firefighters from the Bay Area are battling the Mosquito Fire near Lake Tahoe, defending homes and other buildings threatened by flames. The Santa Clara Fire Department sent crews to the Mosquito Fire along with San Jose, Redwood City, Santa Rosa and several other Bay Area departments. Mosquito Fire...
KOLO TV Reno
The 63rd Annual International Camel & Ostrich Races get underway in Virginia City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a spectacle unlike anything you’ll ever see anywhere else. The Camel and Ostrich Races are as hilarious as they sound and you can be a part of it this weekend in Virginia City. Leah Kruse, the event & business development manager from Virginia...
FOX Reno
Reno International Art Show beginning Sept. 9
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno International Art Show is making its debut at the Reno Sparks Convention Center Sept. 9 to Sept. 11. Briana Dolan joined Mornings on Fox 11 to share the creation behind this art show.
Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties forces 11,260 people to evacuate
PLACER COUNTY - The fast-spreading Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties has once again grown quickly overnight. SIZE AND PROGRESSThe Mosquito Fire started Tuesday (Sept. 6th) next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. The fire is now estimated to be 46,587 acres in size, an increase of about 5,848 acres on Sunday. It is now 10% contained.According to Cal Fire, there have been multiple data sources for the fire's perimeter. Due to smoky conditions, accurate measurement has been difficult. Firefighters are challenged by steep...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tour de Tahoe canceled due to wildfire smoke
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bike the West has been monitoring the Mosquito Fire and due to smoky conditions it has decided to cancel this weekend’s event. “At this point the fire is 0% contained and quadrupled in size today alone,” said a post on the group’s website. “With cycling being a heavy cardio activity that does not pair well with terrible air quality. At this point we’ve decided to cancel the ride, and wanted to get this information out as many people had travel plans or reservations for the Tahoe area.”
WATCH: Incredibly Chunky Bear Filmed Walking Down the Beach in the Tahoe Keys
For the last several months, a 500-pound black bear, known as Hank the Tank, has been roaming the streets of the Tahoe Keys. According to reports, the famous bear has been seen numerous times around the South Lake Tahoe area, about 100 miles east of Sacramento. However, this neighborhood black...
KOLO TV Reno
Resource center supports Asian/Pacific Islander community in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A grand opening celebration was held on Friday afternoon, to welcome the Asian Community Development Council, known as ACDC, to Northern Nevada. The non-profit organization is dedicated to supporting the well-being of Asian, Pacific Islander and other ethnic communities throughout the Silver State. “Today’s our grand...
Sierra Sun
Makers Market growing in Kings Beach
KINGS BEACH, Calif. — The Tahoe Backyard located in Kings Beach was created to feel like someone’s backyard. When property manager and owner of Chickadee Art Collective Nicole Stirling saw the opportunity for artists in the area to participate in outdoor vending this summer, she jumped at the chance.
Sierra Sun
Dense smoke from Mosquito Fire expected to return to Truckee-Tahoe
Mosquito Fire emergency shelter moves to Sierra College; other resources continue to be available to Placer residents. An emergency shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees opens at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sierra College in Rocklin, and the former shelter site at the Bell Road Baptist Church in Auburn has closed. Residents...
NBC Bay Area
Family, Friends Remember Truckee Teenager Kiely Rodni at Gathering
Family and friends of teenager Kiely Rodni gathered Saturday for a celebration of her short life. The celebration was held on a quiet hillside in Truckee. There was lots of music, and many memories of Rodni. The 16-year-old’s body was found last month inside of her car at the bottom...
nevadabusiness.com
Grand Sierra Resort Will Host Wheel of Fortune Slots Spin & Win Tournament
RENO, Nev. – Experience a tournament like no other during the Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) Wheel of Fortune Slots Spin & Win Tournament each Sunday beginning Sept. 11. Guests can play one of IGT’s most famous slots brands for a chance to win the grand prize – a brand new 2022 Ford Bronco or $35,000 cash.
Mosquito Fire explodes to 30,000 acres; inferno threatens thousands of structures
VOLCANOVILLE, El Dorado County -- Winds from a massive pyrocumulus cloud, soaring thousands of feet and visible in some parts of the Bay Area, whipped the Mosquito Fire into a raging inferno, driving a wall of flames across the American River and into the small mountain community of Volcanoviile.Overnight the blaze grew to at least 29,585 acres, had zero containment and was threatening 3,666 structures. The fire is burning in the Tahoe National Forest and now extends into both Placer and El Dorado counties. Evacuations have been ordered in both counties.On Tuesday, the blaze roared through the mountain...
SFist
Mosquito Fire Grows to 14,000 Acres, Jumps Into El Dorado County, Begins Impacting Tahoe Air Quality
A wildfire that broke out Tuesday in Placer County, west of Lake Tahoe, grew significantly on Thursday and overnight, aided by ongoing hot and dry conditions. And it has begun ruining the air quality for late-summer pleasure-seekers around the Lake Tahoe basin. The Mosquito Fire had grown to 14,250 acres...
Wildfire sending smoke into Nevada continues to grow; cooler temps, possible rain on the way
The California wildfire sending smoke into Northern Nevada quadrupled in size overnight Thursday and is still uncontained Friday. The Mosquito Fire burning near Oxbow Reservoir in El Dorado and Placer counties was estimated around 6,870 acres as of 10:30 Thursday morning. By 10 a.m. Friday, Cal Fire estimated it at more than 23,000 acres. ...
