Buffalo, NY

wrestlinginc.com

Backstage WWE Updates On Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman has not been seen on WWE television since the main event of WWE SummerSlam, but according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he has still been behind the scenes at every "WWE SmackDown" episode and major events since that point. However, even though Heyman has been around at the events the plan is to not have him appear on camera until they have a dynamic return in mind. Heyman was attacked by his former client Brock Lesnar during the WWE SummerSlam match between "The Beast" and Roman Reigns, getting put through the announce table via an F5, which is how he has been written off television.
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reacts after Nate Diaz submits Tony Ferguson at UFC 279: “This is his house”

Dana White shared his thoughts on Nate Diaz’s submission win over Tony Ferguson during tonight’s UFC 279 post-fight press conference. Diaz (21-13 MMA), a former lightweight title challenger and TUF 5 winner, was fighting out the final bout of his existing UFC contract this evening. ‘The Stockton Slugger’ was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in tonight’s event headliner. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed the welterweight limit of 171lbs, the promotion decided to switch things up and have ‘The Stockton Slugger’ take on ‘El Cucuy’ instead.
stillrealtous.com

John Cena Shows Off New Look

John Cena has been a busy man over the last few years, and you never know where the 16 time WWE World Champion could show up next. Recently Cena attended the reopening of The Lounge of Total Wine where he was spotted with some facial hair as opposed to his usual clean-shaven look.
ClutchPoints

‘I outdid everybody’: Nate Diaz’s savage message to Conor McGregor, UFC after tapping out Tony Ferguson

Nate Diaz is not afraid to call out and go after anyone. That much is clear after he took down Tony Fergusson in their five-round, welterweight main event at UFC 279. The 37-year-old fighter had Fergusson tapping out in the fourth round with a guillotine choke. It was definitely an entertaining and fitting ending for […] The post ‘I outdid everybody’: Nate Diaz’s savage message to Conor McGregor, UFC after tapping out Tony Ferguson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Adam Page
Cm Punk
Serena Deeb
Jon Moxley
Sammy Guevara
Madison Rayne
Darby Allin
Tony Khan
Chris Jericho
Yardbarker

WWE's John Cena shows off his new goatee/beard

John Cena is sporting a bit of a different look these days. The future WWE Hall of Famer tweeted some photos of himself at the reopening of The Lounge at a Total Wine location. Cena is growing out his facial hair because, as seen in the photos below, he is sporting a goatee. The new look could be related to his movie/TV projects.
411mania.com

Freddie Prinze Jr. Says WWE Forgot to Cut the Feed for Ending of WWE Clash at the Castle

– If you thought the ending to WWE Clash at the Castle was strange, it appears that portion of the show was never meant to make the live television broadcast. Fans thought it was odd that the cameras continued rolling when Tyson Fury came to the ring to console Drew McIntyre and started singing Don McClean’s “American Pie.” According to actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. on Wrestling with Freddie, that moment was never meant to make it on the air.
wrestlinginc.com

Two Top WWE Names Will Reportedly Not Be Roman Reigns' Next Opponent

Following Roman Reigns' successful Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, two current active performers have reportedly been ruled out as his next challengers. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens will not be challenging Reigns for the two titles currently in his possession, despite both teasing the possibility recently. However, based on build, the report suggested that "one would expect those two matches at some point."
PWMania

Spoiler for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Main Event

Tonight’s post-Clash at The Castle edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature a big No Disqualification match. According to PWInsider, the main event of tonight’s SmackDown will consist of Drew McIntyre competing against Solo Sikoa in a No Disqualification match. As of this writing, WWE has not revealed the match will take place on tonight’s show; however, they have been teasing a major reunion with Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline.
ComicBook

AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Semifinals Now Set

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite had to hit the reset button for the Title scene after the chaotic aftermath of All Out, and that started with the announcement of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions. The tournament consists of all former AEW Champions, and they will hope to survive the gauntlet to become the new AEW World Champion. Tonight on Rampage the next match in that tournament took place between Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin, and though Allin left it all on the line, it was Guevara (with the help of Tay Melo) who would walk away with the final spot in the semifinals.
ComicBook

WWE Reveals Pat McAfee's Replacement on SmackDown

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown started off with a bruiser battle between Imperium and the Brawling Brutes, which follows up on Gunther and Sheamus' incredible match at Clash at the Castle. Before that match started though WWE revealed who would be stepping in for Pat McAfee on SmackDown commentary, as McAfee will not be able to appear on SmackDown for a while due to his new commitment to ESPN's College GameDay. At the start of the show, the camera focused on Michael Cole, and then it moved to his right and revealed Corey Graves, who then said that he is incredibly excited to be joining SmackDown.
WWE
PWMania

MJF Involved in Backstage Brawl Investigation Between CM Punk and The Elite

As PWMania.com previously reported, there is currently an investigation being conducted by a third party into the brawl that occurred after the AEW All Out media scrum involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and Matt and Nick Jackson. The promotion has decided to take disciplinary action against several wrestlers,...
