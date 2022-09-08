Read full article on original website
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
The UFC finally released the UFC 279 backstage brawl footage and it’s madness (Video)
We finally have some footage of the backstage altercation that led to the cancelation of the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference, featuring Khamzat Chimaev, Kevin Holland and Nate Diaz. Just a few hours ago before a completely shaken-up UFC 279 card kicks off in Las Vegas, the UFC has given...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE Updates On Paul Heyman
Paul Heyman has not been seen on WWE television since the main event of WWE SummerSlam, but according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he has still been behind the scenes at every "WWE SmackDown" episode and major events since that point. However, even though Heyman has been around at the events the plan is to not have him appear on camera until they have a dynamic return in mind. Heyman was attacked by his former client Brock Lesnar during the WWE SummerSlam match between "The Beast" and Roman Reigns, getting put through the announce table via an F5, which is how he has been written off television.
MMAmania.com
Khamzat releases unfunny statement following UFC 279 weigh-in disaster, blames bloated bromance with Darren Till
Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his UFC 279 headliner against Nate Diaz, scheduled for ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The promotion is currently negotiating with Diaz to keep the bout intact; however, nothing is official at this time and fight remains in jeopardy.
Dana White reacts after Nate Diaz submits Tony Ferguson at UFC 279: “This is his house”
Dana White shared his thoughts on Nate Diaz’s submission win over Tony Ferguson during tonight’s UFC 279 post-fight press conference. Diaz (21-13 MMA), a former lightweight title challenger and TUF 5 winner, was fighting out the final bout of his existing UFC contract this evening. ‘The Stockton Slugger’ was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in tonight’s event headliner. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed the welterweight limit of 171lbs, the promotion decided to switch things up and have ‘The Stockton Slugger’ take on ‘El Cucuy’ instead.
stillrealtous.com
John Cena Shows Off New Look
John Cena has been a busy man over the last few years, and you never know where the 16 time WWE World Champion could show up next. Recently Cena attended the reopening of The Lounge of Total Wine where he was spotted with some facial hair as opposed to his usual clean-shaven look.
‘I outdid everybody’: Nate Diaz’s savage message to Conor McGregor, UFC after tapping out Tony Ferguson
Nate Diaz is not afraid to call out and go after anyone. That much is clear after he took down Tony Fergusson in their five-round, welterweight main event at UFC 279. The 37-year-old fighter had Fergusson tapping out in the fourth round with a guillotine choke. It was definitely an entertaining and fitting ending for […] The post ‘I outdid everybody’: Nate Diaz’s savage message to Conor McGregor, UFC after tapping out Tony Ferguson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN
The sports world reacts to Nate Diaz's victory -- and comments -- at UFC 279
Nate Diaz dominated Tony Ferguson in a very entertaining fight in the main event of UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. Diaz's striking was on point throughout the fight, and while Ferguson found success with leg kicks throughout, it wasn't enough to stop Diaz, who ultimately submitted Ferguson in the fourth.
MMAmania.com
Report: Dustin Poirier accepts short-notice fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279, currently on standby
Dustin Poirier was willing to step in on short notice to fight Nate Diaz in UFC 279’s main event, but the promotion hasn’t called “Diamond” back. That’s because it got Diaz to accept a fight with Tony Ferguson, while matching his original opponent, Khamzat Chimaev, opposite Kevin Holland.
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz submits Tony Ferguson late, claims he’s leaving UFC for a minute to box
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) legends, Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz, will collide TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) in the pay-per-view (PPV) main event of UFC 279, which is taking place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Diaz — often a thorn in the side of Dana White and Co....
Watch the backstage brawl, weigh-in disaster go down on UFC 279 Embedded (Video)
Watch the backstage brawl and weigh-in disaster. Fans are getting a behind-the-scenes look at what happened at the UFC 279 backstage brawl and at the UFC 279 weigh-ins which forced an entire card upside-down. On UFC Embedded episode 5, we have a lot of questions answered in regard to the...
411mania.com
WWE News: Braun Strowman Destroys Otis On Smackdown, Karrion Kross Attacks Drew McIntyre
Braun Strowman made good on his promise from Raw, appearing on Smackdown and wiping out Otis. Strowman appeared on tonight’s show after Alpha Academy were out to have Chad Gable cut a promo on the returning WWE star and laid out both stars, including powerbombing Otis:. – Drew McIntyre...
Yardbarker
WWE's John Cena shows off his new goatee/beard
John Cena is sporting a bit of a different look these days. The future WWE Hall of Famer tweeted some photos of himself at the reopening of The Lounge at a Total Wine location. Cena is growing out his facial hair because, as seen in the photos below, he is sporting a goatee. The new look could be related to his movie/TV projects.
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
411mania.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says WWE Forgot to Cut the Feed for Ending of WWE Clash at the Castle
– If you thought the ending to WWE Clash at the Castle was strange, it appears that portion of the show was never meant to make the live television broadcast. Fans thought it was odd that the cameras continued rolling when Tyson Fury came to the ring to console Drew McIntyre and started singing Don McClean’s “American Pie.” According to actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. on Wrestling with Freddie, that moment was never meant to make it on the air.
wrestlinginc.com
Two Top WWE Names Will Reportedly Not Be Roman Reigns' Next Opponent
Following Roman Reigns' successful Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, two current active performers have reportedly been ruled out as his next challengers. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens will not be challenging Reigns for the two titles currently in his possession, despite both teasing the possibility recently. However, based on build, the report suggested that "one would expect those two matches at some point."
PWMania
Spoiler for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Main Event
Tonight’s post-Clash at The Castle edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature a big No Disqualification match. According to PWInsider, the main event of tonight’s SmackDown will consist of Drew McIntyre competing against Solo Sikoa in a No Disqualification match. As of this writing, WWE has not revealed the match will take place on tonight’s show; however, they have been teasing a major reunion with Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline.
ComicBook
AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Semifinals Now Set
This week's episode of AEW Dynamite had to hit the reset button for the Title scene after the chaotic aftermath of All Out, and that started with the announcement of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions. The tournament consists of all former AEW Champions, and they will hope to survive the gauntlet to become the new AEW World Champion. Tonight on Rampage the next match in that tournament took place between Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin, and though Allin left it all on the line, it was Guevara (with the help of Tay Melo) who would walk away with the final spot in the semifinals.
ComicBook
WWE Reveals Pat McAfee's Replacement on SmackDown
Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown started off with a bruiser battle between Imperium and the Brawling Brutes, which follows up on Gunther and Sheamus' incredible match at Clash at the Castle. Before that match started though WWE revealed who would be stepping in for Pat McAfee on SmackDown commentary, as McAfee will not be able to appear on SmackDown for a while due to his new commitment to ESPN's College GameDay. At the start of the show, the camera focused on Michael Cole, and then it moved to his right and revealed Corey Graves, who then said that he is incredibly excited to be joining SmackDown.
PWMania
MJF Involved in Backstage Brawl Investigation Between CM Punk and The Elite
As PWMania.com previously reported, there is currently an investigation being conducted by a third party into the brawl that occurred after the AEW All Out media scrum involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and Matt and Nick Jackson. The promotion has decided to take disciplinary action against several wrestlers,...
