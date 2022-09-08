Percy Jackson and the Olympians is inching towards its halfway production point. The serialized reboot of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels kicked off filming this past June, shooting primarily in Vancouver on a custom-made Industrial Light & Magic StageCraft. This first eight-episode run will follow the events of The Lightning Thief, which takes the titular character on his first quest and sets the stage for a massive gods and titans war. While specifics on Season 1 itself have remained scarce, fans know that the Walker Scobell-led show has already filmed scenes within Camp Half-Blood, is set to incorporate the Minotaur, and will bring the famous Gateway Arch battle to life.

