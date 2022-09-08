Read full article on original website
Polygon
How to watch the Marvel and Star Wars presentation at D23 2022
Disney’s D23 fan expo has arrived and the studio is showing off what’s next for some of its biggest franchises during the Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. ET. While this panel will be held in front of the attending fans at the event, Disney is not livestreaming the panel, so here are a few other ways to keep up with all the announcements and trailers that Disney might release.
CNET
Disney Unveils 'Mufasa: The Lion King' at D23
Disney has announced new movies and revealed more details of upcoming films, with Mufasa: The Lion King and Peter Pan and Wendy headlining its Disney and Pixar Studios panel Friday afternoon. Mufasa: The Lion King, a newly announced movie, will tell the story of Simba's father, who was orphaned as...
Polygon
How to watch D23’s Marvel and Disney Games Showcase
This weekend’s D23 Expo will also have something special for video game fans with the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase. D23’s stream dedicated to new video games from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT, and is expected to run for about 40 minutes.
Polygon
Brahmāstra: Part One does the Marvel superhero epic without Marvel
In its broad outlines, the new worldwide theatrical release Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva has a number of attributes American viewers may associate with Indian blockbuster cinema: It has a vibrant color scheme, includes several splashy musical numbers, and runs fairly long, with a built-in space for an intermission. American theaters may skip that part, since 160-minute run times have become near-standard length for big-ticket American blockbusters. And a big-ticket American blockbuster is what Brahmāstra also resembles. Specifically, it recalls 2021’s Marvel epic Eternals, though it lacks the contemplative tone director Chloé Zhao attempted to bring to that film. Brahmāstra is sillier, chintzier, and unavoidably more fun.
Polygon
Tron: Identity brings players to a new Grid next year
Disney’s Tron universe is returning to video games in 2023 with Tron: Identity, a visual novel/puzzle game being developed by Mike Bithell (Thomas Was Alone, The Solitaire Conspiracy). The game was announced Friday during Disney and Marvel’s D23 games showcase. In Tron: Identity, players will follow Query, a...
Polygon
Disney’s new animated musical is about the Star its heroes are always wishing upon
Wish is Disney’s newest animated movie, which will dive into the origin of one of the studio’s most iconic characters — the magical wishing star. Just kidding — kinda. The movie definitely draws inspiration from the whole “wish upon a star” motif that crosses over multiple films. It takes place in a kingdom where a young heroine named Asha wishes on a star asking for guidance. And lo and behold, much like in Neil Gaiman’s Stardust, a star (named Star) tumbles down to the kingdom of Rosas in order to help Asha out.
Polygon
Marvel’s Secret Invasion trailer brings a war to Earth that only Samuel L. Jackson can stop
The Skrull are back in Marvel’s new Disney Plus series Secret Invasion. The show got its first public trailer during Marvel’s D23 2022 presentation. The trailer shows off Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, and, of course, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Along with the returning cast, Secret Invasion also stars Kinglsey Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami...), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), and Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones).
Polygon
The Percy Jackson Disney Plus series’ first trailer shows us around Camp Half-Blood
We finally have our first look at Disney Plus’ Percy Jackson series. The kind-of reboot’s first look debuted during the Disney Plus presentation at Disney’s D23 2022 expo. The presentation included a segment with the three leads of the series who got the chance to take the stage and introduce the first look at the series. Disney Plus’ Percy Jackson and the Olympians is set to arrive on streaming “soon.”
Polygon
Every major announcement from D23 Expo 2022
Disney’s semi-regular fan expo, D23, is back in 2022 for a slew of new panels, announcements, previews, and trailers. The event begins on Sept. 9 and runs through the end of the weekend on Sept. 11. While some of the events and panels will be live streamed, the biggest...
ComicBook
Percy Jackson: First Trailer Footage Shown at Disney's D23 Expo
Percy Jackson and the Olympians is inching towards its halfway production point. The serialized reboot of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels kicked off filming this past June, shooting primarily in Vancouver on a custom-made Industrial Light & Magic StageCraft. This first eight-episode run will follow the events of The Lightning Thief, which takes the titular character on his first quest and sets the stage for a massive gods and titans war. While specifics on Season 1 itself have remained scarce, fans know that the Walker Scobell-led show has already filmed scenes within Camp Half-Blood, is set to incorporate the Minotaur, and will bring the famous Gateway Arch battle to life.
