Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Nav on Why He Removed a Drake Collab From His ‘Demons Protected by Angels’ Album
Nav has revealed why he decided against including a collaboration with Drake on his newly released album, Demons Protected by Angels. In an interview on the Full Send Podcast, the rapper said they had a song ready to go but it just wasn’t a right fit for the already star-studded project. “Drake’s an amazing person, we hang out all the time in Toronto. We did a song, I feel like we could’ve done a better song and the time frame was just… not good,” he explained at the 33:30 point of the interview. “It didn’t work out, and you know he’s such a big artist that I didn’t want to put the song on the album and have it take away from anything else on the album. You know what I mean? Like, take away life from all the other moments.”
Complex
Benny the Butcher’s Black Soprano Family Drops New Project ‘Long Live DJ Shay’
Two years after dropping their compilation album Gangsta Grillz X BSF Da Respected Sopranos, Benny the Butcher’s Black Soprano Family returns with the project Long Live DJ Shay, which marks Benny’s first full-length offering since March’s Tana Talk 4. The 13-track release features appearances from Westside Gunn,...
Complex
Meek Mill Shares Video for New Track “Early Mornings”
Meek Mill has dropped off the music video for his new track “Early Mornings.”. “I got this beat off YouTube …. If you sell mid or ain’t no killer put upppp! Tag producer,” Meek Mill said on Instagram while teasing the track’s arrival. In other...
Complex
Latto and JT Hop on GloRilla and Hitkidd’s “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” Remix
Fresh off signing a deal with with Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint., rising Memphis rapper GloRilla taps Latto and JT for the remix of her hit single with Hitkidd, “F.N.F (Let’s Go).”. “I’m F-R-E-E, hold up, stop the beat/I’m a motherfuckin’ City Girl, ain’t shit free ’bout me,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex
EST Gee Taps Future for New Song and Video “Shoot It Myself”
EST Gee has unleashed his latest song and video “Shoot It Myself” with Future, the first single from the Louisville rapper’s forthcoming debut album I Never Felt Nun. The record will be rounded out with collaborations from Jack Harlow, Jeezy, Bryson Tiller, and MGK, and is slated to arrive Sept. 16.
Complex
Spinall, Summer Walker, DJ Snake, and Äyanna Join Forces for New Single “Power (Remember Who You Are)”
Spinall, Summer Walker, DJ Snake and Äyanna join forces for their new collaborative single “Power (Remember Who You Are).”. The track is featured in the forthcoming short film, The Flipper’s Skate Heist. According to a press release, the film follows “two masked skaters as they rob a guarded NTWRK truck for a pair of exclusive Dr. Dre roller skates.”
Complex
Kanye West Responds to 50 Cent Calling Him Out Over Fake ‘Diarrhea’ Post
Kanye West has once again been forced to clarify his recent viral post about ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s alleged bathroom habits. Earlier this week, a doctored photo circulated social media in which Ye opened up about Kim suffering from frequent diarrhea. “Kim has diarrhea a lot,” the message read. “Like way more than a normal person should have it.”
Complex
Britney Spears Says She Feels ‘A Huge Part of Me Has Died’ Due to Estrangement From Sons
Britney Spears is opening up about her estrangement from her two sons. Earlier this month, Jayden Federline, the 15-year-old son of Spears and ex-husband Kevin Federline, revealed in a British ITV documentary that him and his brother have distanced themselves from Britney. After addressing Jayden’s comments in an Instagram post...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
10 Canadian Rappers Not to Miss at Rolling Loud Toronto
It wouldn’t be a first-ever Rolling Loud in Canada without a few prominent Canadians in the lineup, and the inaugural Rolling Loud Toronto is not lacking in rappers representing the red and white. The three-day festival has some of the biggest names in the country set to perform, including...
Complex
G Herbo Enlists A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for New Single and Video “Me, Myself & I”
Fresh off delivering a guest feature alongside Doe Boy on Roddy Ricch’s new single “Ghetto Superstar,” G Herbo taps A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for his new track and video “Me, Myself & I.”. “I don’t want no features, used to be with demons/I got tired...
Complex
Snotty Nose Rez Kids Find the Positive on “I’m Good”
The Snotty Nose Rez Kids may have their issues like every one else, but on upbeat new single “I’m Good,” the Haisla Nation duo from Vancouver is happy to let their troubles slide. The line “This ain’t David vs. Goliath, it’s Kenny versus Spenny” basically sums it...
Complex
Lil’ Kim Speaks Out After 50 Cent Tries to Stir Up Drama With Her and Nicki Minaj Over Megan Thee Stallion Remix
Lil’ Kim is speaking out after some, including 50 Cent, tried to twist her words to stir up an issue between her and Nicki Minaj. As previously reported, Kim linked with Megan Thee Stallion for the remix to the latter’s “Plan B” on Friday, resulting in lyrical contributions focused on an ex who, in Kim’s words, is “useless.” At the top of the first verse, Kim calls this ex “a bitch” before also stating his father and brother are also bitches:
Complex
DJ Drama Says He Would ‘Love’ to Do a ‘Verzuz’ Against DJ Khaled
DJ Drama has confirmed he’s down to face off against DJ Khaled in a Verzuz. In an interview on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, the Gangsta Grillz mixtape series creator was asked whether he’s up to go against the God Did artist, who recently suggested he’d smoke any competition he’d face. Drama highlighted that a battle was suggested to Khaled by N.O.R.E. in his Drink Champs interview.
Complex
Funk Flex Shares Unreleased DMX Song After Challenging Swizz Beatz to Unleash a Track From Late Rapper’s Vault
Just a week after Funk Flex challenged him to drop a track from DMX’s vault, Swizz Beatz delivered, and the Hot 97 DJ on Friday premiered an unreleased song from the Yonkers rapper. Earlier this month, Flex teased the existence of unearthed DMX songs, while urging Swizz, the late...
Complex
Kenan Thompson Weighs in on Oscars Slap Ahead of 2022 Emmys
Emmys host Kenan Thompson expects a conflict-free ceremony—unlike the 2022 Oscars. The Saturday Night Live star spoke about his upcoming gig during a Wednesday preview event in Los Angeles. At one point during the night, Thompson addressed the infamous slapping incident at the 94th Academy Awards, where Oscar-winner Will Smith physically attacked Chris Rock over an insensitive joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia condition.
Complex
Kanye West Teases Plans to Build Donda University Campus on Land That Young Thug Offered Him
The artist formerly known as Kanye West has teased plans for the construction and launch of Donda University. In an Instagram post overnight, Ye shared a screenshot of a text exchange with an unnamed individual who asked him about adding onto the property in California that’s currently used for the Donda Academy school, which serves students ranging in education level from pre-K to 12th grade.
Complex
Unreleased Footage Shows 50 Cent Betting His Entire Career on ‘Curtis’ Outselling Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’
On this day, 15 years ago, 50 Cent’s Curtis squared off against Kanye West’s Graduation in a hip-hop battle for the ages. Graduation ended up outselling Curtis, 957,000 to 691,000, earning a huge personal victory for Mr. West. But it also should have marked the end of 50’s solo career, if he were a man of his word.
Complex
Amiri Shares Behind-the-Scenes Documentary as Part of Autumn/Winter 2022 Collection Rollout
Amiri is covering all possible angles with the rollout of its Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, including by sharing a mini-documentary giving fans a behind-the-scenes look into the creative process behind a runway show. The doc is animated using artwork from Wes Lang and gives viewers unparalleled access to the uniquely inspired...
Complex
Enima and Kay Bandz Enjoy a European Shopping Spree in “NHN”
Bilingual cuts in Montreal don’t happen as often as one would think, although that hasn’t stopped francophone rapper Enima and anglophone Kay Bandz from connecting in the past and on their latest track together “NHN (Never Had None).”. With Enima in Europe these days after being deported...
Complex
‘Bachelorette’ Finalist Erich Schwer Issues Apology for High School Blackface Photo
It’s been revealed that another contestant, this time involved in The Bachelorette franchise, donned blackface as part of a Halloween costume in high school. The image resurfaced this week, where Erich Schwer is shown wearing blackface while dressed as what TMZ says is Jimi Hendrix—wearing an afro and makeup that makes Schwer’s complexion darker. The image is from his old high school yearbook.
Comments / 0