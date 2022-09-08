Read full article on original website
Chadwick Boseman's Brother Accepts Actor's Disney Legend Honor at D23: 'We'll Always Love You'
"Him not being here has been a point of immense pain for my whole family," Chadwick Boseman's brother Derrick Boseman said at the D23 Expo on Friday Chadwick Boseman has reached Disney Legend status. The late Black Panther actor was inducted into the decades-old tradition at the D23 Expo on Friday, along with Grey's Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey, black-ish stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson, Frozen cast members Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, and more. Accepting the award on his behalf was his brother Derrick Boseman, who said, according to Variety,...
Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff on Being Deemed a Fashion 'Icon': 'It's Kind of Shocking'
"This is an incredible honor and as someone who doesn't really think of herself like that, it's nice reassurance," Ella Emhoff tells PEOPLE. Ella Emhoff, stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris and daughter of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, is navigating her new "icon" status. The 21-year-old spoke exclusively with PEOPLE at the 2022 Harper's Bazaar Icons & Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary party on Friday. Ella was named an icon by the magazine, meaning she is a young person who is making an impact on the world through their ideas...
Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After The Little Mermaid: 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'
Halle Bailey tells PEOPLE that her journey making The Little Mermaid "mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film" Halle Bailey evolved right alongside her character Ariel while making The Little Mermaid. The 22-year-old singer transforms into the underwater Disney princess in the upcoming live-action re-imagining, which had its first teaser trailer debut on Friday. Bailey told PEOPLE at the D23 Expo about how the role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the anticipated movie. "I'd definitely say coming into this film I...
90 Day: The Single Life's Natalie Wants to Lock It Down a 'Million Percent' with Josh — on Date 2
A new season of 90 Day: The Single Life premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC Natalie Mordovtseva is looking for the right kind of love on 90 Day: The Single Life. In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday's season premiere, Natalie — whom we first met in season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé — heads to Los Angeles to spend time with modeling agency CEO Josh. Though they've only seen each other once before, Natalie knows she tends to get jealous and worries about how Josh is surrounded by beautiful women...
Viola Davis Says She Now Has 'Huge Swagger' Going to Grocery Store Because of Woman King Training
The cast of The Woman King sit down at PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's studio at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss the intense training they underwent for the action movie Viola Davis has a newfound swagger since hitting the gym for her new action movie. The Oscar winner stars in The Woman King, for which she underwent rigorous training to portray warriors alongside costars Lashana Lynch, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim and more cast members. At PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's photo and video studio at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival Friday,...
Gal Gadot on Becoming 'Delicious' Evil Queen in Snow White: 'People Were Intimidated by Me' on Set
Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler tell PEOPLE about their upcoming live-action re-imagining of Disney's Snow White — and singing Grease songs together on set between takes Gal Gadot enjoys exploring her dark side. The Wonder Woman actress stars as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action re-imagining of Disney's Snow White, with West Side Story's Rachel Zegler in the title role. At the D23 Expo on Friday, the costars told PEOPLE about working together and "modernizing" the animated classic for today's audiences. And Gadot, 37, shares why she reveled...
Kourtney Kardashian Debuts Nutritional Gummies Brand Lemme: 'Naming a Business Is Like Naming a Kid'
Kourtney Kardashian Barker is getting into the gummies game. While speaking with WSJ. Magazine in an interview published Monday, The Kardashians star, 43, announced the launch of Lemme, her new line of all-natural edible (non-CBD) supplements, and detailed the five-year process it took to bring the brand to fruition. "My...
Kendall Jenner Returns to New York Fashion Week in Proenza Schouler Show Alongside Friend Bella Hadid
Kendall Jenner is kicking off the New York Fashion Week in style!. The supermodel impressed the crowd on Friday while gracing the runway for Proenza Schouler Show alongside friend Bella Hadid at Hall Des Lumieres in New York City. For the fall/winter collection, Jenner, 26, rocked a white crochet dress...
Guy Fieri Reveals the Truth Behind His Look and the Real Reason His Sunglasses Go Behind His Head
Guy Fieri sheds light on his bleached hair, backward sunglasses and that meme-able flame shirt Guy Fieri is setting the record straight on his iconic look. "People think I got tattoos and bleached my hair because I was going to be on TV," the Guy's Ultimate Game Night star tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "I made those great decisions before I got here." Perhaps the most recognizable element of Fieri's look is his spikey 'do, which was a result of giving a hairdresser friend, Christina Jones, creative liberties. RELATED: Guy...
Seth Rogen Explains Why Steven Spielberg Didn't Share His Phone Number on The Fabelmans Set
Seth Rogen tells PEOPLE that "brilliant" The Fabelmans director Steven Spielberg "knows how excited we are to hear" his many stories Steven Spielberg will have your people call his people. In The Fabelmans, which is loosely based on Spielberg's own childhood, Seth Rogen plays a character inspired by the director's favorite uncle. At PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's photo and video studio at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, Rogen and costar Gabriel LaBelle explained why they weren't given a direct line of contact to reach the Oscar-winning filmmaker. LaBelle, who plays...
Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan Announced to Lead Marvel's Thunderbolts Cast of Anti-Heroes
"I am so gutted that I'm not there in person," Florence Pugh said in a pre-recorded video message at the D23 Expo, where Marvel president Kevin Feige announced the cast of Thunderbolts The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a new super team on the scene. During Disney's D23 Expo on Saturday, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan will lead the upcoming installment Thunderbolts as their respective anti-heroes Black Widow, aka Yelena Belova and the Winter Soldier, aka Bucky Barnes. The cast is rounded...
Kylie Jenner Says Son's Name Is Still Legally Wolf but She's Not Ready to Share His New Name
Kylie Jenner is keeping mum on her baby son's new name!. Kylie, 25, and mom Kris Jenner spoke about her 7-month-old son, whom Kylie shares with rapper Travis Scott, during an appearance Thursday night on The Late Late Show. "We haven't officially legally changed the name," Kylie said. "His name...
Lea Michele Confirms She Has COVID, Will Miss Funny Girl Performances for 10 Days: 'See You Soon'
"This week has been a dream come true and I cannot wait to get back," Lea Michele wrote on her Instagram Story, confirming that she tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss 10 days of Funny Girl performances Lea Michele has confirmed she has COVID-19. After previously showing "early signs" of the coronavirus, the Golden Globe nominee, 36, announced Saturday on her Instagram Story that she tested positive and will be taking 10 days off from her run as Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl revival as she...
Jennifer Garner Just Put This Genius One-and-Done Outfit on Our Radar for Between-Season Dressing
Jennifer Garner is jumping right into fall fashion post-Labor Day weekend. The Adam Project star, 50, was photographed in Los Angeles earlier this week wearing a navy short sleeve jumpsuit with a pair of big buckle Birkenstocks. While we're mentally adding her to the neverending list of famous Birkenstocks fans, we can't help but notice how incredibly stylish (and smart) her coveralls are.
Julia Fox Brings Son Valentino to New York Fashion Week in Matching Attire
Julia Fox knew just who to bring to be by her side for New York Fashion Week this year. And she knew just what to dress him in. During Saturday's Elena Velez fashion show at Chelsea Factory, the actress and mother of one appeared alongside her 20-month-old son Valentino, as they both were decked out in head-to-toe black attire. Fox was of course wearing her go-to eyeliner, while Valentino rocked a pair of black Crocs for some added touch.
Mighty Ducks' Shaun Weiss Says It's 'Hard to See' Photos From Grip of Addiction: 'I Looked Horrible'
Earlier this year, the actor celebrated 2 years of sobriety after battling a meth addiction Shaun Weiss is opening up about his life and taking a hard look back at his struggles with drug addiction. During an interview with Addiction Talk published on YouTube Wednesday, the actor — who famously played goalie Greg Goldberg in the Mighty Ducks movies — opened up about his struggle when he was addicted to methamphetamine and heroin, as well as living in the streets. Weiss, 44, confessed it is "hard to see" the images of him...
Jennifer Coolidge Wants to Sell You a 'Dream Home' in Teaser for Ryan Murphy's The Watcher
Based on a chilling unsolved stalking case, The Watcher stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale as a couple who move into their dream home, only to be terrorized with ominous letters Jennifer Coolidge is trying her hand at the housing market. The actress, 61, who is currently nominated for her first Emmy Award, flawlessly takes on the role of real estate agent Karen Calhoun in the first teaser for Ryan Murphy's The Watcher, a new Netflix limited series based on a chilling unsolved stalking case. "This house is four bedroom, five bath. They...
Letitia Wright 'Could Hear' Chadwick Boseman Tell Her 'You Got This' on Black Panther 2 Set
Costar Winston Duke also tells PEOPLE it "wasn't the same dynamic" on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set without Chadwick Boseman but the cast still found "joy" with each other Letitia Wright felt late costar Chadwick Boseman's presence while making the highly anticipated Black Panther sequel. Wright, 28, played Black Panther's tech-genius little sister in the 2018 Marvel blockbuster, and she reprises the role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which was filmed after Boseman's death from colon cancer in August 2020 at the age of 43. Wakanda Forever costars...
Linda Evangelista Closes Fendi Show During NYFW — Her First in 15 Years and Post Fat Freezing Trauma
Linda Evangelista's last runway appearance came in 2007, when she participated in the 60th-anniversary fashion show for the Christian Dior brand Linda Evangelista is back on the runway! The supermodel, 57, made a rare appearance during New York Fashion Week on Friday, when she closed out Fendi's show and marked her first runway appearance in 15 years. Taking place at Manhattan's Hammerstein Ballroom, Evangelista stepped out at the end of the show wearing a stunning Tiffany blue taffeta gown, per Footwear News. She accessorized her look with diamond...
