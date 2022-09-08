Read full article on original website
During visit to Kyiv, Blinken announces $2B in US military aid for Europe
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Thursday as the Biden administration announced major new military aid worth more than $2.8 billion for Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia. In meetings with senior Ukrainian officials, including President...
Russia-Ukraine war live: reports of Russian missile strikes in Kharkiv as Kremlin responds to Ukrainian advances
UK says losses in Kharkiv region will dent Kremlin’s ‘overall operation’ and further damage the morale of troops on the ground
WATCH: Secretary of Defense Austin and Gen. Milley say Ukraine military aid will continue
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says that the Ukraine Defense Contact Group leaves its recent meetings “with lots of momentum” and plans to support Ukraine with the military aid that country needs “over the long haul.”. Watch the press conference in the player above. “That means...
WATCH: State Department says U.S. is still pushing for an Iran nuclear deal despite setbacks
The State Department says the U.S. will continue to push for an Iran deal despite recent setbacks in negotiations. Watch the briefing in the player above. “There is really only one ultimate end goal of this deal,” said State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel. “That is to ensure...
Russia targets Ukraine’s infrastructure, causing blackouts in eastern areas
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops on Sunday successfully pressed their swift counteroffensive in the northeastern part of the country, even as a nuclear power plant in the Russia-occupied south completely shut down in a bid to prevent a radiation disaster as fighting raged nearby. But Russia struck back...
2 decades after 9/11, the men accused of orchestrating the attacks still await trial
NEW YORK (AP) — Hours before dawn on March 1, 2003, the U.S. scored its most thrilling victory yet against the plotters of the Sept. 11 attacks — the capture of a disheveled Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, hauled away by intelligence agents from a hideout in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. The...
Europe’s largest nuclear plant still in danger as Ukraine reclaims some eastern territory
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces on Friday claimed new success in their counteroffensive against Russian forces in the country’s east, taking control of a sizeable village and pushing toward an important transport junction. The United States’ top diplomat and the head of NATO noted the advances, but cautioned that the war is likely to drag on for months.
Judge tosses Donald Trump’s Russia probe lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, FBI
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has dismissed Donald Trump’s lawsuit against 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton and former top FBI officials, rejecting the former president’s claims that they and others acted in concert to concoct the Russia investigation that shadowed much of his administration.
UN chief links Pakistan floods and climate change, urges international community to deliver aid
ISLAMABAD (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that the world owes impoverished Pakistan “massive” help in recovering from the summer’s devastating floods because the country bears less blame than many other nations for climate change, which experts say contributed to the deluge. Months of...
Engineers shut down last reactor at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Europe’s largest nuclear plant has been reconnected to Ukraine’s electricity grid, allowing engineers to shut down its last operational reactor in an attempt to avoid a radiation disaster as fighting rages in the area. The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia plant lost its outside source of...
Greece incentivizes state workers to save power
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government on Wednesday announced a carrot-and-stick drive to cut public sector energy use by 10 percent this year, linking compliance to funding and urging state employees to switch off lights and appliances when leaving the office. Environment and Energy Minister Costas Skrekas said...
Secretary of State Blinken makes surprise visit to Ukraine as more U.S. aid announced
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
At least $1 billion needed to avert famine in Somalia, U.N. says
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief predicted Tuesday that at least $1 billion will be needed urgently to avert famine in Somalia in the coming months and early next year when two more dry seasons are expected to compound the historic drought that has hit the Horn of Africa nation.
