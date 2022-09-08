New Windsor Man Killed After Vehicle Violently Strikes Tree

Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services Photo Credit: Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services

Police are investigating a Howard County collision that killed a New Windsor man after his vehicle struck a tree, authorities say.

Samuel Wayne Bowman Jr., 62, was pronounced dead at the scene after he lost control of his vehicle on eastbound Frederick Road near Daisy Road, around 9:44 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Howard County police.

A second man in the vehicle was rushed to University of Maryland Shock Trauma with serious injuries.

Frederick Road near Daisy Road was closed for around four hours following the crash.

