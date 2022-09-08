ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Windsor, MD

New Windsor Man Killed After Vehicle Violently Strikes Tree

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NTwFg_0hn4t3fV00
Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services Photo Credit: Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services

Police are investigating a Howard County collision that killed a New Windsor man after his vehicle struck a tree, authorities say.

Samuel Wayne Bowman Jr., 62, was pronounced dead at the scene after he lost control of his vehicle on eastbound Frederick Road near Daisy Road, around 9:44 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Howard County police.

A second man in the vehicle was rushed to University of Maryland Shock Trauma with serious injuries.

Frederick Road near Daisy Road was closed for around four hours following the crash.

to follow Daily Voice Howard and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

62-year-old woman killed, man injured following crash on Frederick County highway

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland State Police is investigating a fatal crash that killed a 62-year-old woman on Sunday morning, according to authorities.State troopers learned that there had been a crash in the area of eastbound I-70 near the 64-mile marker around 7:15 a.m., police said.That's where they found Margaret Yonge inside of a Toyota RAV4 after she had crossed over from her westbound lane into the eastbound lane and collided with a Ford Escape, according to authorities.The driver of the Ford Escape, 61-year-old Guanghao Zheng, was injured during the crash and taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center so that he could receive treatment for his injuries, police said.Medical personnel pronounced Yonge dead at the site of the crash. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will perform an autopsy on her body, according to authorities. Both Yonge and Zheng are from Frederick, Maryland, police said.The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone who saw the crash or who has information about it should contact investigators at 301-600-4151. 
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police say woman shot after she dragged off-duty officer with vehicle

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police officer who shot a woman on Saturday was trying to prevent her from violently fleeing the area where she had dragged another officer who was working a second job near White Marsh Mall, according to authorities.The assault took place in the 8100 block of Honeygo Boulevard around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police said.The officer was injured during the assault and taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for injuries that did not endanger his life, according to authorities.Following the assault, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Philadelphia...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Windsor, MD
Local
Maryland Accidents
Howard County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Accident, MD
County
Howard County, MD
Howard County, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WTOP

Police: Woman shot by police after dragging off-duty officer

TOWSON, Md. — Police in a Baltimore suburb say they shot a woman who dragged an off-duty officer with her car and later rammed into other vehicles. Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Lepola-Stewart says the woman shot on Saturday night had injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. Police say...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Officer shoots, injures person in Baltimore County Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating the course of events leading up to when an officer shot someone in Rosedale on Saturday night, according to authorities.The gunshot victim is expected to survive their injuries, police said.Investigators have shut down the area surrounding Hamilton Avenue and Philadelphia Road as they collect evidence of the shooting.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Daily Voice Howard
Daily Voice

Fatal Trailer Crash Closes Portion Of I-495

A deadly tractor-trailer crash closed Interstate 495 in Virginia early Sunday, Sept. 11.The truck was heading north when it ran off the roadway, struck a guardrail and then a pole near Exit 44/Georgetown Pike just after 6 a.m. in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police said.The driver of the tra…
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Fairfax County Police Officer In Custody For DUI

A Fairfax County police officer was arrested for driving under the influence, officials said.Stephen Copp was driving his county vehicle while off-duty, when he was taken into custody for driving under the influence, according to the Fairfax County Police department.The county vehicle was found wit…
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Maryland Teen Charged For Shooting At Group Of Middle School Students In Greenbelt: Police

A Maryland teen is in hot water with the law after being arrested for an alleged shooting in Prince George's County. The Greenbelt Police Department announced on Saturday, Sept. 10 that a 13-year-old - whose name has not been released - has been arrested in connection to a shooting earlier this month in the area of Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive, authorities announced.
GREENBELT, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man shot, killed in Northeast Baltimore Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man is dead after he was found with a gunshot wound in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Gunther Avenue around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, police said.That's where they found a man with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where medical staff pronounced him deceased, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at  410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
WGMD Radio

Two Injured in Route 50 Crash in Easton

Two people were injured in a crash on Route 50 at Airport Road at Easton Friday afternoon. Easton Police say a pickup truck was making a left turn on a green arrow when he was struck by a Tahoe driven by a 27 year old Preston man. The Tahoe was passing stopped vehicles along the shoulder at a high rate of speed when he collided with the pickup. The Tahoe rolled several times – coming to a stop in a field. The driver was ejected and is in critical but stable condition at Shock Trauma. The driver of the pickup – a 59 year old Easton man was treated at Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.
EASTON, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Two injured in local crash, Harrisburg fatality

A three-vehicle local crash last night on Wayne Road injured two and brought first responders to the intersection with Fetterhoff Chapel Road, while Pennsylvania State Police investigated an early morning fatal crash today. New Franklin Volunteer Fire Company Engine 17-2 answered a call at 7:58 p.m. Friday, finding three vehicles...
HARRISBURG, PA
WTOP

Greenbelt, Md. police charge 13-year-old with attempted murder

Prince George’s County and Greenbelt police have confirmed the arrest of a 13-year-old for an alleged noncontact shooting. They will be charged with second-degree attempted murder and additional firearm-related charges. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive on Wednesday just before 5...
GREENBELT, MD
Daily Voice

Five Shot At Home In Quiet Cecil County Cul-De-Sac: Reports

Five people were shot at a home in a Maryland cul-de-sac early on Friday morning, according to multiple reports. Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators responded to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Hebron Court near Elk Mills Road in Elkton, the agency announced at approximately noon on Friday, Sept. 9.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

2 Women Killed In Virginia RV Crash, Driver Charged: Police

Two women traveling in an RV died in a rash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 66 this week in Virginia, authorities said. Ifreke E. Inyang, 25, of Houston, Texas, was charged with reckless driving after the Winnebago RV he was operating struck the eastbound trailer near milepost 16 around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 in Fauquier County, State Police said.
HOUSTON, TX
wfmd.com

Two-Vehicle Crash in Howard County Leaves One Dead.

One tractor-trailer rear-ended another on the side of I-95. Laurel, Md. (BW)- A 63-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in Howard County. Jonathan David Leiner, from North Carolina, was driving a tractor-trailer which rear-ended a parked tractor-trailer on the shoulder of I95. The Maryland...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
358K+
Followers
53K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy