Alderson, WV

Old time revival set at tabernacle at Mt. Vernon UMC

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
3 days ago
 3 days ago
ALDERSON (WVDN)- The old rough sawn tabernacle at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church will be the revival site for the Alderson United Methodist Charge.

The Alderson Charge is comprised of Johnson Memorial, Grace, and Mt. Vernon United Methodist churches.

The old tabernacle was constructed during the depression of the 1930s to provide seating for huge crowds during summer revival services. Each summer the tabernacle provided space for services until the mid 1950s when services were discontinued.

In the early 198’s maintenance was performed, and annual revival services were started again.

A few years ago, theft of the benches that were used as pews prevented the continued use of the structure. The acquisition of some used pews has enabled the Old Tabernacle to continue as a site for proclaiming God’s word.

This year’s revival will begin at 7 p.m. each night on Sept. 11t, 12, and 13.

The speaker on Sept. 11 will be Evangelist Danny Legg with Ben Hersman providing special music. Appalachian historian and minister John Wyatt will speak on Sept.12 and Shannon Vance will provide

special music. On Sept.13 great preaching continues with Tim McNair providing special music.

Please, join the congregations of the churches on the Alderson Charge in rededicating the Old Tabernacle for the service of God.

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

