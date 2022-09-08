Local students named to academic achievement lists at SNHU

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WVDN) – Some area students have been named to the Southern New Hampshire University summer 2022 dean’s and president’s lists. The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Felicia Ritter of Ronceverte and Jurusha Lindsey of Peterstown were named to the president’s list.

Jacob Coleman of White Sulphur Springs has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s summer 2022 dean’s list.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.

