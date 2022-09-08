Pie and ice cream supper to be held

ALDERSON (WVDN) – There will be a pie and ice cream supper at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 5p.m.

The church is located between Fort Spring and Sinks Grove on Mt. Vernon Road.

The menu will consist of pork barbecue, hot dogs, various side dishes, several types of desserts, including pie and ice cream. Proceeds will be used for the church ministries. Excess food items, including pies, will be auctioned after the meal.

