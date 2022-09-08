ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alderson, WV

Pie and ice cream supper to be held

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EfMDt_0hn4szIp00

ALDERSON (WVDN) – There will be a pie and ice cream supper at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 5p.m.

The church is located between Fort Spring and Sinks Grove on Mt. Vernon Road.

The menu will consist of pork barbecue, hot dogs, various side dishes, several types of desserts, including pie and ice cream. Proceeds will be used for the church ministries. Excess food items, including pies, will be auctioned after the meal.

The post Pie and ice cream supper to be held appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Rain does not stop the 2022 Kids’ Classic Parade

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raindrops fell on the Kids’ Classic Festival Parade and Fair on Saturday, September 10, 2022, but vendors, community organizations, and the kids continued the celebration under umbrellas. Food trucks sold barbecue, cheesecake treats, Sno-cones, and funnel cake, and kids lined up to watch the parade. Amaiah Richardson said her favorite float […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

The LOOTPRESS Week 2 Pet of the Week is…

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 2 Pet of the Week is…Hero!. Hero is a Brindle Pitbull who will be 2 in January. He loves spending time with his family, particularly the two young girls, one of whom chose his name based on how much she enjoys watching superhero movies with her daddy.
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Spring, WV
City
Sinks Grove, WV
City
Alderson, WV
WVNS

Summit Bechtel Reserve offers day passes, encourages locals to visit

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserves in Fayette and Raleigh counties now offer day passes to the public. The 10,000-acre grounds offer a six-mile zipline, seventy miles of mountain biking trails, fishing, stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, fishing, self-guided tree house tours, skateboarding and scootering, archery, rock climbing, hiking, and other […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Parade of Lights memorial tribute to be held in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As announced by the Beckley Police Department, the annual Parade of Lights memorial ceremony will be held Sunday. The ceremony, scheduled to coincide with 9/11, is set to take place Sunday, September 11, 2022, and will be held “to honor the fallen law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services, military, and other victims of the September 11th attack on our country.”
BECKLEY, WV
lootpress.com

The first annual Mountain Makers’ in the Park event is coming to Summersville

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – While a significant portion of producers and consumers alike have embraced the mass production/hyper consumerist geared facets of an increasingly capitalistic society, many folks maintain that the best products are crafted individually with care and personality. Among these folks are those who will be bringing the first annual Mountain Makers’ in the Park vendor event to Southern West Virginia.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

4 hurt during Firemen’s parade in Summersville

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Four people were hurt during a freak accident Friday night in Summersville. It happened at the Nicholas County Potato Festival during the Firemen’s Parade. Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer said two queens and the mother of another queen were riding on a ladder truck. Because of an unrelated ambulance call, the fire […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Stall Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Mount Vernon#Barbecue#Supper#Food Drink#West Virginia Daily News
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration to be held at Summit Bechtel Reserve Sept. 10-11

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced that the annual National Hunting and Fishing Days Celebration will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, WV. Outdoor enthusiasts are invited to the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County for West Virginia’s Celebration of the largest outdoor hunting and fishing show in the state. “Hunting and fishing is a time-honored West Virginia tradition and it’s always an honor to highlight the beauty of our great state and to showcase the uniqueness of our one-of-a-kind...
GLEN JEAN, WV
woay.com

WV Turnpike bridge replacement rescheduled for September 18

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – An Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement (ABC) project on the West Virginia Turnpike, initially set for Sunday, September 11, will now begin on September 18. Construction crews expect to complete the bridge deck replacement at milepost 51.53 northbound near Pax by October 1. The project will...
PAX, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Lootpress

Boomer woman sentenced to prison for meth, fentanyl distribution

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County announced the sentencing of a Boomer woman to prison Friday for sales of fentanyl and methamphetamine. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Judge Thomas H. Ewing issued a sentence of no more than...
BOOMER, WV
WVNS

$1.9 Million in ARC funds coming to Rainelle, Mullens

CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – $1.9 Million in ARC funds are coming to areas in Southern WV, Congresswoman Carol Miller announced today, September 9, 2022. Congresswoman Carol Miller announced more than $1.9 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grants for southern West Virginia. Specifically, the grants listed below are part of the ARC INSPIRE Competition. ARC […]
RAINELLE, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football: Princeton outlasts Oak Hill in triple OT

OAK HILL – Princeton senior Brodee Rice tallied 79 yards on the ground Friday night against Oak Hill at John P. Duda Stadium. The final yard was what mattered the most. With his team trailing by three points in the third overtime period, Rice crashed in on fourth-and-goal from the one yard line to give the Tigers a thrilling 20-17 triple-overtime win over the Red Devils.
PRINCETON, WV
woay.com

2 charged with transferring and receiving stolen property in Fayette County

Fayette County, WV (WOAY)- Fayette County deputies have charged James G. Johnson, 20, of Powellton, and Veronica R. Cabrera, 45, of Montgomery, with transferring and receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit a felony. Deputies responded to reports of an abandoned car that appeared to be wrecked on Armstrong Creek Road in August. During their investigation, deputies identified the vehicle’s driver as James G. Johnson was not the owner of the car.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Beckley Common Council session agenda announced

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Beckley Common Council has released the planned agenda for their Regular Session set to take place on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 6:30pm. The meeting will touch upon several issues including the WV DMV Governor’s Highway Safety Grant. The agenda for...
BECKLEY, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy