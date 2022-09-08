ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Comerica

Within the last quarter, Comerica CMA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Comerica has an average price target of $90.5 with a high of $97.00 and a low of $77.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

$350 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darden Restaurants#Pharmaceuticals#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Wolfe Research#Peer Perform#Eps#Cjs Securities#Market Perform#Northland Capital Markets#Chegg Inc Chgg#Allegiant Travel Co
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Huntsman

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Huntsman HUN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 3 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Huntsman has an average price target of $37.0 with a high of $43.00 and a low of $33.00.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
NewsBreak
Sports
Benzinga

Bears Go Nuclear With $8B Bet The Market Will Decline — 3x What They Thought in 2008

The S&P 500 closed up 0.66% on Thursday after opening lower in reaction to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Cato Institute Monetary Conference. Whether or not the recent bounce is the start of another bull cycle or the bounce before another leg down won’t be known for some time. However, on Wednesday SentimenTrader, took to Twitter to post sentiments:
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About McCormick & Co

Within the last quarter, McCormick & Co MKC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $84.25 versus the current price of McCormick & Co at $79.89, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
STOCKS
Benzinga

8 Analysts Have This to Say About Charter Communications

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Charter Communications CHTR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Charter Communications has an average price target of $507.12 with a high of $592.00 and a low of $370.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Carvana Stock Is Surging Today

Carvana Co CVNA shares are trading higher Monday following an upgrade from Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter upgraded Carvana from Neutral to Overweight and lowered the price target to $73 from $98, citing increased optimism following outsized declines over the last year. Carvana shares were trading around $350...
STOCKS
Benzinga

CPKF: Raising EPS Estimates for 2022 and 2023

CPKF's CPKF second quarter net earnings increased $0.1 million, or 2%, year over year to $4.1 million, while 2022's second quarter diluted EPS rose by $0.04, or 5%, to $0.86 from $0.82 posted a year ago. This was better than our estimate, which had called for a $0.6 million decrease...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Quick Look At The OTC Markets' Most-Active Securities In August - Here's What You Need to Know

While July gave markets around the world a breather, August reestablished 2022’s choppy financial conditions. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY declined by 4.08% in August, its fifth month of decline in 2022. The Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF ONEQ and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF DIA mirrored this downward trend, showing monthly decreases of 4.59% and 3.96%, respectively, in August.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Akoustis Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Akoustis Technologies AKTS reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akoustis Technologies missed estimated earnings by 36.84%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $3.04 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Is Clovis Oncology Stock Trading Higher Today?

Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS shares are trading higher Monday after the company presented data showing Rubraca as a first-line maintenance treatment improved progression-free survival in advanced ovarian cancer. Clovis announced results from a subgroup analysis of data from the monotherapy comparison of the randomized, Phase 3 ATHENA trial over the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

The Final Call: Utilities And Energy ETFs

On CNBC's "The Final Call," Carter Worth said he wants to buy utilities and energy. He named Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU and Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE. Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket. Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that he likes both these...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

What's Going On With Alto Ingredients Shares?

Alto Ingredients Inc ALTO shares are trading higher by 4.26% to $4.16 after the company announced a $50 million share buyback program. Alto Ingredients says the share repurchase program has no expiration date, does not require the repurchase of any particular amount of shares of common stock and may be implemented, modified, suspended or discontinued in whole or in part at any time without further notice.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
80K+
Followers
165K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy