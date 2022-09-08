Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vote for the Hollis Wright Week 4 Birmingham area football Player of the Week
Fan voting will decide the Hollis Wright Birmingham area high school football Player of the Week from the top performances in the Birmingham area. Voting closes at 11 p.m. on Wednesday with results posted on Thursday so make your selection below. Players are selected from nominations by coaches or from...
14 NFL team captains have Alabama football roots
Mac Jones of the New England Patriots and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins were the only starting quarterbacks who weren’t chosen as captains last season on the NFL teams that used permanent, rather than game-by-game, captains. That’s not the case this season, with the quarterbacks squaring off on...
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers out 4-6 weeks with injury suffered vs. Alabama, reports say
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will miss 4-6 weeks with a collarbone injury suffered late in the first quarter of Saturday’s 20-19 loss to Alabama, according to multiple reports. Ewers suffered a sprain of the sternoclavicular joint in his left (non-throwing) arm after a hard hit from Crimson Tide linebacker...
Alabama offense was lost in the woods, then Bryce Young took over
Cutting up the Alabama sideline, Jase McClellan had Alabama exactly where everyone expected for Alabama. His 81-yard touchdown run on the second drive Saturday was the second score in as many drives as the Crimson Tide quieted the 105,000-plus in Darrell K Royal Stadium. Everything was on schedule until somebody kicked the cord.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum eviscerates Alabama after win over Texas
Paul Finebaum watched as No. 1 Alabama struggled mightily at unranked Texas on Saturday in the Austin heat. The Crimson Tide needed a last-second field goal from Will Reichard to escape with a 20-19 victory against the Longhorns. Nick Saban’s squad isn’t expected to remain at No. 1 in the...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Brookwood's Jade Weathersby commits to University of Alabama at Birmingham
Brookwood senior Jade Weathersby committed Friday to the University of Alabama at Birmingham women’s basketball program. Weathersby moved from Colorado to Parkview before her junior season, when she earned all-county and all-region honors after averaging 20 points, 13 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.2 blocks. The 6-foot-2 forward transferred to Brookwood after her junior year.
Paul Finebaum takes aim at No. 1 Alabama, calls Bill O’Brien play-calling ‘atrocious’
No. 1 Alabama escaped Austin with a 20-19 win over Texas, but it couldn’t avoid critical comments Sunday from Paul Finebaum. The SEC Network analyst took aim at Nick Saban’s team during an appearance on “SportsCenter.”. “They told us they were overrated,” Finebaum said. “First of all,...
auburntigers.com
No. 14 Auburn to close nonconference slate at Samford
AUBURN, Ala. – No. 14 Auburn soccer (4-0-3) will conclude its nonconference season with a matchup on the road against RV Samford (3-2-2) Sunday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. CT. The Tigers hold an 11-3-2 advantage all-time over the Bulldogs, and a 5-1-1 record when playing in Birmingham, but will look to exact some revenge on Samford after having their season ended by the Bulldogs a year ago in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bonus notes, observations from brutal second viewing of Alabama-Texas
Ooof. The second viewing wasn’t any prettier. A day after Alabama snuck out of Austin a 20-19 winner over Texas, the DVR rewind was just as ugly as the real time version. The Crimson Tide couldn’t have looked worse for long stretches of the game but Texas couldn’t convert quality drives into touchdowns when it smelled blood.
Rookie from Alabama carted off in his first NFL game
In the first quarter of the first game of his NFL career, Washington Commanders defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis left the turf at FedEx Stadium on a cart. The Commanders announced the former Alabama standout would not return to the game because of a knee injury. Mathis went down on a...
Alabama-Texas: Nick Saban responds to everyone assuming Tide’s going to win in Austin
Everybody assumes No. 1 Alabama will beat Texas on Saturday in Austin. At least that’s what Gene Wojchiechowski told Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban during a segment on “College GameDay” Saturday morning. How does he convince his team that “nothing is given?”. “I think it is...
Greg Sankey talks ‘restoring rivalries,’ 12-team playoff at Alabama-Texas
Alabama versus Texas was technically an inter-conference matchup. The Southeastern Conference dynasty traveling to Austin to play the Big 12′s latest ex-pat. There were even Big 12 officials handling a controversial, game-changing non-safety. Still, the day had an SEC feel, just ask the conference commissioner. “We play in this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Friday Scoreboard for Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Here is a list of Friday night’s Alabama high school football scores; many games were moved to Thursday to avoid the potential for bad weather. Opelika 17, Central-Phenix City 14 (OT)
UAB’s dominant running game can’t overcome turnovers in loss at Liberty
The gaping holes and running lanes were there all game long for UAB’s dangerous running back duo but the tandem of DeWayne “Debo” McBride and Jermaine “Skull” Brown Jr. simply could not hold onto the ball during a wet and dreary evening in the Appalachians.
Talty: The big concern with this Alabama team; Texas A&M overrated again
There are plenty of reasons for Alabama fans to panic about the Crimson Tide’s uneven performance in a close call at Texas Saturday afternoon. Alabama looked vincible and vulnerable against a Steve Sarkisian-led Texas team that outschemed and outplayed the Tide for most of the game. We’ll get to all the big questions Alabama must answer, particularly on the offensive end, if it is going to meet preseason national championship-or-bust expectations.
Matthew McConaughey Tweets Reaction to Texas vs. Alabama Outcome
The Longhorns lost a close battle against the nation’s No. 1 team on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comeback Town: World Games impact much greater than 11 day event
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jim Coker. Birmingham hosted the World Games from July 7th to July 17th, 2022. Was it worth the time and expense?. Many folks are celebrating a big victory for Birmingham. Others...
Texas, Alabama governors wager BBQ, beer on Crimson Tide-Longhorns game; Kay Ivey jabs about Tide band
The Alabama-Texas game just got real. Less than 24 hours before Nick Saban takes No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide into Austin to battle the Texas Longhorns, the governors of the two states decided to make a “friendly” wager on the game. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bet “some of the...
What they’re saying in Texas, nationally after Alabama beats Longhorns
Alabama got the scare of September on Saturday before leaving with a 20-19 win over Texas. The press box on Darrell K Royal Stadium was packed since this was one of the biggest games in the nation Saturday. That brought a variety of voices to the conversation so let’s take...
Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday
Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
193K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1