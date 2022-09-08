ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

AL.com

14 NFL team captains have Alabama football roots

Mac Jones of the New England Patriots and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins were the only starting quarterbacks who weren’t chosen as captains last season on the NFL teams that used permanent, rather than game-by-game, captains. That’s not the case this season, with the quarterbacks squaring off on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama offense was lost in the woods, then Bryce Young took over

Cutting up the Alabama sideline, Jase McClellan had Alabama exactly where everyone expected for Alabama. His 81-yard touchdown run on the second drive Saturday was the second score in as many drives as the Crimson Tide quieted the 105,000-plus in Darrell K Royal Stadium. Everything was on schedule until somebody kicked the cord.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum eviscerates Alabama after win over Texas

Paul Finebaum watched as No. 1 Alabama struggled mightily at unranked Texas on Saturday in the Austin heat. The Crimson Tide needed a last-second field goal from Will Reichard to escape with a 20-19 victory against the Longhorns. Nick Saban’s squad isn’t expected to remain at No. 1 in the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
gwinnettprepsports.com

Brookwood's Jade Weathersby commits to University of Alabama at Birmingham

Brookwood senior Jade Weathersby committed Friday to the University of Alabama at Birmingham women’s basketball program. Weathersby moved from Colorado to Parkview before her junior season, when she earned all-county and all-region honors after averaging 20 points, 13 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.2 blocks. The 6-foot-2 forward transferred to Brookwood after her junior year.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
auburntigers.com

No. 14 Auburn to close nonconference slate at Samford

AUBURN, Ala. – No. 14 Auburn soccer (4-0-3) will conclude its nonconference season with a matchup on the road against RV Samford (3-2-2) Sunday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. CT. The Tigers hold an 11-3-2 advantage all-time over the Bulldogs, and a 5-1-1 record when playing in Birmingham, but will look to exact some revenge on Samford after having their season ended by the Bulldogs a year ago in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Bonus notes, observations from brutal second viewing of Alabama-Texas

Ooof. The second viewing wasn’t any prettier. A day after Alabama snuck out of Austin a 20-19 winner over Texas, the DVR rewind was just as ugly as the real time version. The Crimson Tide couldn’t have looked worse for long stretches of the game but Texas couldn’t convert quality drives into touchdowns when it smelled blood.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Rookie from Alabama carted off in his first NFL game

In the first quarter of the first game of his NFL career, Washington Commanders defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis left the turf at FedEx Stadium on a cart. The Commanders announced the former Alabama standout would not return to the game because of a knee injury. Mathis went down on a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Talty: The big concern with this Alabama team; Texas A&M overrated again

There are plenty of reasons for Alabama fans to panic about the Crimson Tide’s uneven performance in a close call at Texas Saturday afternoon. Alabama looked vincible and vulnerable against a Steve Sarkisian-led Texas team that outschemed and outplayed the Tide for most of the game. We’ll get to all the big questions Alabama must answer, particularly on the offensive end, if it is going to meet preseason national championship-or-bust expectations.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday

Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
