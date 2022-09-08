AUBURN, Ala. – No. 14 Auburn soccer (4-0-3) will conclude its nonconference season with a matchup on the road against RV Samford (3-2-2) Sunday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. CT. The Tigers hold an 11-3-2 advantage all-time over the Bulldogs, and a 5-1-1 record when playing in Birmingham, but will look to exact some revenge on Samford after having their season ended by the Bulldogs a year ago in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

