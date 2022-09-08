Read full article on original website
Related
kptv.com
Was this weekend’s east wind event unusual? No, but we ARE lucky no large fires emerged in NW Oregon & SW Washington
The forecast played out very well these past three days... Dry easterly wind showed up and left right on schedule (Friday morning to Saturday evening) The wind was not too strong, note no wind advisories or high wind warnings across the region. That was expected. Relative humidity bottomed out around...
kptv.com
Red Cross Cascades opens 4 emergency shelters for wildfire evacuees across Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) – The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened shelters for the evacuees of the Milo McIver State Park Fire, Cedar Creek Fire, the Vitae Springs Road Fire and southern Oregon’s Van Meter Fire. Milo McIver State Park Fire shelter location:. Clackamas Community College, Randall Hall,...
Power could be cut in 6 Oregon counties due to extreme wildfire conditions
A power utility has issued potential shutoff notices to customers in six Oregon counties south and west of Portland because of gusty east winds Friday and Saturday contributing to extreme wildfire conditions.
kptv.com
Wildfire prevention: Oregon power companies prepare to cut electricity
WELCHES Ore. (KPTV) - With winds picking up this week there could be cause for concern in mountain communities. Places that lost power just two years ago due to wildfire dangers are bracing for the possibility once more. Store owners in the area say they’ve been lucky so far, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klcc.org
Highway 20 closure will temporarily limit options between valley and central Oregon
The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning drivers of an upcoming closure of US Highway 20 between the Willamette Valley and central Oregon. A three-mile section about 27 miles east of Sweet Home and 19 miles west of Santiam Junctions will be closed to traffic from Sept. 9 to Sept. 22.
Comments / 0