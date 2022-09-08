Read full article on original website
Elizabeth C. Kelley, 93, formerly of Hudson
– Elizabeth C. (Sedlacek) Kelley, 93, of Leominster, MA former longtime resident of Hudson, MA, passed away at home with her family at her side, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Lt. Col. Robert P. Kelley, (retired Air Force), who passed in 2018 and her oldest son Michael Joseph Kelley in 1980.
Rimkus: Golf tournament benefitted Addiction Referral Center
Th annual Golf Tournament to benefit the Addiction Referral Center of Marlborough, held Aug. 19 at Juniper Hill in Northborough. The non-profit organization recently celebrated 50 years of providing addiction services to Marlborough, Hudson and surrounding towns. Tracey Gustafson, ARC board of directors president and Elsbeth Simoni, executive director, and...
Westborough’s Hundredth Town Chorus seeks new members
WESTBOROUGH – The Hundredth Town Chorus, which is an all-volunteer treble chorus, is seeking new members. Any interested singers are invited to come to the opening day on Sept. 14, as well as the two open rehearsals on Sept. 21 and 28. The chorus is particularly seeking first sopranos,...
Fran and Judy Polito named grand marshals of Spirit of Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – With Spirit of Shrewsbury right around the corner, Fran and Judy Polito have been named the grand marshals. Although the Politos were initially hesitant when President Maria Smith called, Fran later agreed. “I agreed because I thought maybe this is something the family wanted to remember,” Fran...
Marlborough conservation officer looks to rejuvenation in the Desert following fire
MARLBOROUGH – Heading off the trail that goes through the Desert Conservation Area, the smell of smoke is faint at first. It is the first remnant of the 25-acre brush fire that burned deep in the area last week. Moving deeper into the woods the smell becomes unmistakable. Emerging...
Wetlands cleared on Gleason Street property in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – Plans that would allow for the restoration of wetlands that were cleared and stripped of their topsoil were presented to the Planning Board on Aug 23. Now, the applicant is requesting an earth moving permit. I would prefer to focus on the remedy rather than the activity...
Westborough volleyball defeats Shrewsbury in first league game
SHREWSBURY – The Westborough girls varsity volleyball team beat Shrewsbury 3-0 in the first league game at Shrewsbury High School Sept. 6. “We played with great intention all night, and we managed to stay on top of a team [Shrewsbury] that I think is going to be pretty good down the road,” Westborough Head Coach Roger Anderson said.
Marlborough police seeking information following armed robbery
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Police Department is seeking the public’s health following an armed robbery this morning. According to the department, two suspects assaulted and robbed the victim of an undetermined amount of money on Main Street near Prospect Street at about 10 a.m. Witnesses took a photo...
Northborough selectmen make appointments to boards and committees
NORTHBOROUGH – New faces are joining the town’s newly-formed Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee. Additionally, the Board of Selectmen appointed alternate Suzanne Cieslica to be a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA). However, these votes on Aug. 15 were not unanimously approved by the Board...
World War I aviation event in Hudson will feature rare aircraft
HUDSON – The American Heritage Museum will be debuting its rare World War I Nieuport 28 fighter aircraft during its living history weekend spotlighting World War I aviation. The living history event will be held Sept. 17 and 18. The plane is making its debut following years of restoration.
New location and continued commitment to customer care for Mr. Handyman
ASHLAND – Since moving back to Ashland in 2021, Mr. Handyman of Central-Metrowest has enjoyed a boost in business. The home improvement company is hiring and that is one of its challenges. “Last year was our busiest ever,” said owner Michael Campbell. “Like a lot of employers, we are...
Hudson High football team sweeps into fall season
HUDSON – As the summer comes to a close and the leaves begin to change, the Hudson High School varsity football team prepares to tackle another season. Head Varsity Coach Dan McAnespie said that so far this season seems to be “business as usual” as they gear up for their first game.
