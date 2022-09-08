ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR: Kyle Busch leaving Toyota completely?

There was always going to be major obstacle making it tough for Kyle Busch to leave Joe Gibbs Racing and continue competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. Kyle Busch entered the year in a contract season with Joe Gibbs Racing, and compounding the matter was the fact that before the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season began, longtime sponsor M&M’s announced that this would be their final season on the #18 Toyota.
NASCAR: Kyle Busch sets date for 2023 announcement

Kyle Busch is finally set to confirm his plans for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, with an announcement set for Tuesday, September 13. Kyle Busch entered the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season without a deal to compete with Joe Gibbs Racing beyond the conclusion of the year, and with the impending departure of primary sponsor M&M’s, there was always a chance that he wouldn’t be back for a 16th season behind the wheel of the #18 Toyota.
NASCAR: Kyle Busch situation not what anyone expected

In an age of silly season full of “worst kept secrets”, the fact that Kyle Busch’s 2023 NASCAR destination remains unknown is quite unique; it certainly isn’t something we’ve come to expect. Four and a half months after Kyle Busch’s cryptic “goodbye” comments at Talladega...
