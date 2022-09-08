Kyle Busch is finally set to confirm his plans for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, with an announcement set for Tuesday, September 13. Kyle Busch entered the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season without a deal to compete with Joe Gibbs Racing beyond the conclusion of the year, and with the impending departure of primary sponsor M&M’s, there was always a chance that he wouldn’t be back for a 16th season behind the wheel of the #18 Toyota.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO