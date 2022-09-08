ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Casinos List Trolls the Las Vegas Strip

Rankings and Top 10 lists not based on hard numbers exist to create controversy and conversation. You can't argue with fan-voted lists -- they may be absurd, but people are allowed to have dumb opinions. Experts, however, should do better, but some websites exist to court outrage by making Top 10 lists that have very little grounding in reality.
‘Graphic’ docuseries about Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial set for release

A two-part documentary about Johnny Depp’s $50m (£43.2m) trial against ex-wife Amber Heard is set to be released later this month. The docuseries is a follow-up to Discovery+’s Johnny vs Amber, which chronicled Depp’s 2020 libel lawsuit against British newspaper The Sun for calling him a “wife beater”. Johnny vs Amber: The US trial will reportedly present a “forensic account of the key evidence and turning points of the case from both sides”, and reveal “in graphic detail the struggles inside the dysfunctional and turbulent A-list marriage”, according to a press release from Discovery+. It is scheduled for...
