Medical & Biotech

Clovis Oncology's Flagship Ovarian Cancer Drug Improves Progression-Free Survival As First-Line Maintenance

Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS announced results from a subgroup analysis from the Phase 3 ATHENA trial evaluating Rubraca versus placebo in advanced ovarian cancer. The data showed that Rubraca as a first-line maintenance treatment improved progression-free survival (PFS) versus placebo across disease risk subgroups, including surgical outcome, response to first-line chemotherapy, and additional analyses in other subgroups.
BeiGene's Tislelizumab Shows Non-Inferiority In Overall Survival, Safety Vs Standard Treatment In Solid Tumors

BeiGene Limited BGNE shared updates from its solid tumor development program for tislelizumab at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 in Paris. The Phase 3 RATIONALE 301 trial of tislelizumab versus sorafenib as first-line treatment for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma met its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) non-inferiority.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Presents Initial Phase 1 Single Agent Dose Escalation Data for First-in-Class ULK Inhibitor of Autophagy, DCC-3116, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022

– DCC-3116 Was Well-tolerated with No Dose Limiting Toxicities or Treatment-Related Serious Adverse Events Observed – – Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Data Across all Doses Levels Demonstrated Exposure and ULK 1/2 Inhibition Associated with Anti-cancer Efficacy in Preclinical Studies – – Selection of Starting Dose and Initiation of Combination Dose Escalation...
Five-Year Data For Merck's Keytruda Plus Chemo Shows Sustained Survival Benefit In Lung Cancer Patients

Merck & Co Inc MRK Keytruda plus chemotherapy demonstrated a survival benefit and durable responses in two five-year exploratory analyses of Phase 3 studies as first-line treatment for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Data from KEYNOTE-189 in metastatic nonsquamous NSCLC showed that Keytruda plus Alimta (pemetrexed) and platinum chemotherapy...
Bristol Myers' Deucravacitinib Scores FDA Approval For Plaque Psoriasis

The FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb Co's BMY Sotyktu (deucravacitinib), an allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. Sotyktu is not recommended for use in combination with other potent immunosuppressants. The approval is based on the Phase 3 POETYK...
Regeneron's Bispecific Antibodies Show Encouraging Anti Tumor Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN announced early data for ubamatamab in recurrent ovarian cancer and REGN5093 in MET-altered advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Within 42 patients who received full doses of ubamatamab, a 14% (6 of 42 patients) overall response rate (ORR) was achieved across dose levels. The ORR increased...
Here's Why Amgen Shares Are Diving

Amgen, Inc. AMGN shares are trading lower by 4.11% to $237.51 during Monday's pre-market session following FDA approval of Bristol Myers Squibb Co's BMY plaque psoriasis drug Sotyktu, which showed superior efficacy fo Amgen's Otezla. What Happened?. The FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb's Sotyktu (deucravacitinib), an allosteric tyrosine kinase 2...
Apexigen's Shares Fall After Data From Gastric Cancer Candidate

Apexigen Inc APGN announced the presentation of new data from a Phase 2 trial evaluating sotigalimab (sotiga) in combination with neoadjuvant chemoradiation for resectable esophageal and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancers. Sotiga combined with neoadjuvant chemoradiation for esophageal/GEJ cancers was generally safe and well tolerated. Most patients had Grade 1-2 adverse...
Cardiff Oncology Shares Pop After Lead Asset In KRAS-Mutated Colorectal Cancer

Clinical-stage biotech Cardiff Oncology Inc CRDF announced new preclinical and clinical data from its lead program in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal carcinoma (mCRC) in a second-line setup. The data featured in a presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 included updated data and biomarker analyses from Phase...
Study Links Canine Leishmaniasis to Arthritis

A recent study published by BioMed Central (BMC) links leishmaniasis in dogs and arthritis. The study was published in the Parasites & Vectors journal on Sept. 8.  What Is Leishmaniasis? Leishmaniasis is a disease caused by infected sand flies. After being bit, either skin or abdominal infection can occur. The most severe cases result in a […] The post Study Links Canine Leishmaniasis to Arthritis appeared first on DogTime.
Why Is Clovis Oncology Stock Trading Higher Today?

Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS shares are trading higher Monday after the company presented data showing Rubraca as a first-line maintenance treatment improved progression-free survival in advanced ovarian cancer. Clovis announced results from a subgroup analysis of data from the monotherapy comparison of the randomized, Phase 3 ATHENA trial over the...
