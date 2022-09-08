Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. FDA Accepts Acadia's Filing For Rett Syndrome Candidate Under Priority Review
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for filing Acadia Pharmaceuticals’ ACAD New Drug Application (NDA) of trofinetide for the treatment of Rett syndrome. The regulatory agency has granted a priority review and assigned a PDUFA action date of March 12, 2023. The NDA submission is supported...
Ra Medical Systems Announces Reverse Merger; Combined Company To Focus On Cardiac Arrhythmias
Ra Medical Systems Inc RMED has agreed to merge with privately held Catheter Precision Inc, a medical device and technology company focused on cardiac electrophysiology. Under the terms of the agreement, Catheter Precision will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Ra Medical in a stock-for-stock reverse merger transaction. If completed,...
Clovis Oncology's Flagship Ovarian Cancer Drug Improves Progression-Free Survival As First-Line Maintenance
Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS announced results from a subgroup analysis from the Phase 3 ATHENA trial evaluating Rubraca versus placebo in advanced ovarian cancer. The data showed that Rubraca as a first-line maintenance treatment improved progression-free survival (PFS) versus placebo across disease risk subgroups, including surgical outcome, response to first-line chemotherapy, and additional analyses in other subgroups.
BeiGene's Tislelizumab Shows Non-Inferiority In Overall Survival, Safety Vs Standard Treatment In Solid Tumors
BeiGene Limited BGNE shared updates from its solid tumor development program for tislelizumab at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 in Paris. The Phase 3 RATIONALE 301 trial of tislelizumab versus sorafenib as first-line treatment for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma met its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) non-inferiority.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amgen's Lumakras Cuts Risk Of Progression By 34% In KRAS-Mutated Lung Cancer Patients
Amgen Inc AMGN announced detailed results from the global Phase 3 CodeBreaK 200 trial. These data will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022. The data showed that oral Lumakras/Lumykras (sotorasib) led to significantly superior progression-free survival (PFS) and higher objective response rate (ORR), in...
Benzinga
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Presents Initial Phase 1 Single Agent Dose Escalation Data for First-in-Class ULK Inhibitor of Autophagy, DCC-3116, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022
– DCC-3116 Was Well-tolerated with No Dose Limiting Toxicities or Treatment-Related Serious Adverse Events Observed – – Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Data Across all Doses Levels Demonstrated Exposure and ULK 1/2 Inhibition Associated with Anti-cancer Efficacy in Preclinical Studies – – Selection of Starting Dose and Initiation of Combination Dose Escalation...
Exelixis' XL092/ Atezolizumab Shows Encouraging Efficacy, Safety In Heavily Pretreated Cancer Patients
Exelixis Inc EXEL announced results from the dose-escalation stage of STELLAR-001, an ongoing phase 1b trial evaluating XL092 as a single agent and in combination with atezolizumab for locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The maximum tolerated dose was determined to be 120 mg, and the recommended dose for the...
Five-Year Data For Merck's Keytruda Plus Chemo Shows Sustained Survival Benefit In Lung Cancer Patients
Merck & Co Inc MRK Keytruda plus chemotherapy demonstrated a survival benefit and durable responses in two five-year exploratory analyses of Phase 3 studies as first-line treatment for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Data from KEYNOTE-189 in metastatic nonsquamous NSCLC showed that Keytruda plus Alimta (pemetrexed) and platinum chemotherapy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bristol Myers' Deucravacitinib Scores FDA Approval For Plaque Psoriasis
The FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb Co's BMY Sotyktu (deucravacitinib), an allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. Sotyktu is not recommended for use in combination with other potent immunosuppressants. The approval is based on the Phase 3 POETYK...
Regeneron's Bispecific Antibodies Show Encouraging Anti Tumor Activity
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN announced early data for ubamatamab in recurrent ovarian cancer and REGN5093 in MET-altered advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Within 42 patients who received full doses of ubamatamab, a 14% (6 of 42 patients) overall response rate (ORR) was achieved across dose levels. The ORR increased...
Here's Why Amgen Shares Are Diving
Amgen, Inc. AMGN shares are trading lower by 4.11% to $237.51 during Monday's pre-market session following FDA approval of Bristol Myers Squibb Co's BMY plaque psoriasis drug Sotyktu, which showed superior efficacy fo Amgen's Otezla. What Happened?. The FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb's Sotyktu (deucravacitinib), an allosteric tyrosine kinase 2...
Merck's Keytruda Combo Trial Fails To Meet Primary Goal In Liver Cancer
Merck & Co Inc MRK and Eisai Co Ltd ESALY presented final analysis results from Phase 3 LEAP-002 of Keytruda plus Lenvima versus Lenvima as a first-line treatment for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC). In the final analysis of the trial, there was a trend toward improvement for one of the...
Apexigen's Shares Fall After Data From Gastric Cancer Candidate
Apexigen Inc APGN announced the presentation of new data from a Phase 2 trial evaluating sotigalimab (sotiga) in combination with neoadjuvant chemoradiation for resectable esophageal and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancers. Sotiga combined with neoadjuvant chemoradiation for esophageal/GEJ cancers was generally safe and well tolerated. Most patients had Grade 1-2 adverse...
Cardiff Oncology Shares Pop After Lead Asset In KRAS-Mutated Colorectal Cancer
Clinical-stage biotech Cardiff Oncology Inc CRDF announced new preclinical and clinical data from its lead program in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal carcinoma (mCRC) in a second-line setup. The data featured in a presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 included updated data and biomarker analyses from Phase...
Study Links Canine Leishmaniasis to Arthritis
A recent study published by BioMed Central (BMC) links leishmaniasis in dogs and arthritis. The study was published in the Parasites & Vectors journal on Sept. 8. What Is Leishmaniasis? Leishmaniasis is a disease caused by infected sand flies. After being bit, either skin or abdominal infection can occur. The most severe cases result in a […] The post Study Links Canine Leishmaniasis to Arthritis appeared first on DogTime.
PETS・
Why Is Clovis Oncology Stock Trading Higher Today?
Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS shares are trading higher Monday after the company presented data showing Rubraca as a first-line maintenance treatment improved progression-free survival in advanced ovarian cancer. Clovis announced results from a subgroup analysis of data from the monotherapy comparison of the randomized, Phase 3 ATHENA trial over the...
Johnson & Johnson Reaches $300M Settlement In Australian Pelvic Mesh Lawsuit
Johnson & Johnson JNJ has reached a A$300 million settlement in two Australian class action suits filed by Shine Lawyers for selling defective pelvic mesh implants to Australian women. The settlement, reached on September 9, is the largest in a product liability class action in Australian history. It follows multiple...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
80K+
Followers
165K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0