Ex-Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker reportedly having trouble finding a team for a buyout

Former Boston Celtics floor general Kemba Walker is reportedly having trouble finding a new home to play in per The Athletic’s James Edwards III. The former UConn standout was assumed to be a likely buyout candidate after being traded from the New York Knicks to the Detroit Pistons after falling out of the rotation in New York but evidently has not found a team willing to sign him, delaying his potential buyout indefinitely.
Dwight Howard Ruins Marriage Proposal With Pro Wrestling Moves

Ever seen a marriage proposal derailed by someone pulling out some wrestling moves? Well, former NBA Champion and eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is now guilty of doing so. Lord A, who describes himself as the "hottest indy wrestler rapper right now," posted a video of himself on Twitter getting down on one knee to propose to his partner, only for Howard to enter with a knee to the face, followed by a superkick. The proposal, that took place on a field in front of a "Marry Me" sign, took another twist moments later, when Lord A's partner helped him up and then delivered a stunner to send him back to the floor. The video ended with Howard looking down on Lord A and comically saying, "he dead."
Le'Veon Bell, Adrian Peterson Face Off At Weigh-In Ahead Of Boxing Match

Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell came face-to-face for the final time ahead of their highly anticipated boxing match on Saturday ... and they look ready to brawl!!. Peterson and Bell, two current/former(?) NFL running backs, both weighed in for the Social Gloves 2 event in Los Angeles ... and locked eyes with one another before they go to war in the ring.
Nick Young’s boxing match stopped being pushed through ropes

The stoppage occurred in the fourth of five scheduled rounds. Young fought self-proclaimed celebrity videographer Malcolm Minikon at the Banc of California Stadium. The bout was part of the Social Gloves 2 pay-per-view exhibition. Young originally was slated to fight rapper Blueface. However, Blueface was pulled from the card as...
Jacob Copeland breaks free for pair of huge TDs vs. Charlotte

Jacob Copeland is posting a coming-out party for Maryland in Week against Charlotte!. After a lone catch in the season opener against Buffalo, Copeland proved he can take the top off for the Terps offense in Week 2. He started the scoring for Maryland with a 39-yard touchdown grab early in the first quarter.
Omarion Hampton saves UNC with big second half

North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton put on quite the performance against Georgia State, leading UNC to the 35-28 win. The four-star recruit from Clayton, North Carolina, has been the ideal running back for UNC, scoring a touchdown in all three games this season. His performance against the Panthers was his best of the season, where he took over the ball game for a struggling offense. Hampton exploded for 110 yards and scored two touchdowns, UNC’s only touchdowns in the second half. But what’s most impressive is that 107 of his 110 yards came in the second half. One of the touchdowns came...
