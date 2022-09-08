Read full article on original website
Ex-Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker reportedly having trouble finding a team for a buyout
Former Boston Celtics floor general Kemba Walker is reportedly having trouble finding a new home to play in per The Athletic’s James Edwards III. The former UConn standout was assumed to be a likely buyout candidate after being traded from the New York Knicks to the Detroit Pistons after falling out of the rotation in New York but evidently has not found a team willing to sign him, delaying his potential buyout indefinitely.
Allen Iverson says Lebron James is the NBA GOAT, not Michael Jordan: ‘He the 1’
One of the best players of the last 30 years believes that when it comes to the NBA GOAT debate,
NBA・
3 Cleveland Browns whose stock is up after the Carolina Panthers game
Three Cleveland Browns players who upped their stock. The Cleveland Browns have won their first game of the season since 2004 when Jeff Garcia was the team’s quarterback. The game was ugly and there is a lot this team needs to improve upon as the season continues but a win is a win.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Says Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can End The Clippers' Dominance Over The Lakers: "I Think Russ Got A Chance To Resurrect Himself."
The Los Angeles Lakers have always been the superior team in L.A. when we compare them to the Los Angeles Clippers. While the Clippers have been in the league for quite some time now, they are yet to make an appearance in the NBA Finals. On the other hand, the...
wrestlinginc.com
Dwight Howard Ruins Marriage Proposal With Pro Wrestling Moves
Ever seen a marriage proposal derailed by someone pulling out some wrestling moves? Well, former NBA Champion and eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is now guilty of doing so. Lord A, who describes himself as the "hottest indy wrestler rapper right now," posted a video of himself on Twitter getting down on one knee to propose to his partner, only for Howard to enter with a knee to the face, followed by a superkick. The proposal, that took place on a field in front of a "Marry Me" sign, took another twist moments later, when Lord A's partner helped him up and then delivered a stunner to send him back to the floor. The video ended with Howard looking down on Lord A and comically saying, "he dead."
WWE・
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum, Russell Westbrook And Carmelo Anthony Pose In Incredible Photo With Drake, Lisa Leslie And Travis Scott
NBA players are often spotted hanging out with other celebrities. They can be seen spending some time with their fellow players, sometimes they're rocking with rappers, kicking it with actresses, and more. In the past, we saw how certain players got together and created legendary pictures, showing a lot of...
NBA・
TMZ.com
Le'Veon Bell, Adrian Peterson Face Off At Weigh-In Ahead Of Boxing Match
Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell came face-to-face for the final time ahead of their highly anticipated boxing match on Saturday ... and they look ready to brawl!!. Peterson and Bell, two current/former(?) NFL running backs, both weighed in for the Social Gloves 2 event in Los Angeles ... and locked eyes with one another before they go to war in the ring.
NBC Sports
More reports that Lakers have accepted idea Westbrook will be on roster to start season
At the end of last season, anyone who suggested Russell Westbrook would be a Laker to start the 2022-23 season would have been laughed out of the room. The tension between LeBron James and Westbrook was evident even at Summer League when they showed up to the same game and didn’t acknowledge each other, staying on the opposite sides of the gym.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Is 'Very Open' To Leaving Los Angeles Lakers And Wants To Be Traded To A Team That Wants His Old Version
Russell Westbrook appears to be ready to prove that he's still valuable on the Los Angeles Lakers, aiming to recover his best level this upcoming season under Darvin Ham. The Lakers reportedly feel 'comfortable' heading into training camp with Westbrook on the roster, but that might not be the end of his story.
Le'Veon Bell knocks out Adrian Peterson in boxing exhibition
In a fight not seen by many at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday, running backs who combined for about 28,000 yards of total offense saw one punch end an exhibition bout. After a quartet of sluggish — sorry — rounds, Le’Veon Bell did something few NFL defensive players could: stop Adrian Peterson.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Nick Young’s boxing match stopped being pushed through ropes
The stoppage occurred in the fourth of five scheduled rounds. Young fought self-proclaimed celebrity videographer Malcolm Minikon at the Banc of California Stadium. The bout was part of the Social Gloves 2 pay-per-view exhibition. Young originally was slated to fight rapper Blueface. However, Blueface was pulled from the card as...
NFL・
saturdaytradition.com
Jacob Copeland breaks free for pair of huge TDs vs. Charlotte
Jacob Copeland is posting a coming-out party for Maryland in Week against Charlotte!. After a lone catch in the season opener against Buffalo, Copeland proved he can take the top off for the Terps offense in Week 2. He started the scoring for Maryland with a 39-yard touchdown grab early in the first quarter.
Omarion Hampton saves UNC with big second half
North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton put on quite the performance against Georgia State, leading UNC to the 35-28 win. The four-star recruit from Clayton, North Carolina, has been the ideal running back for UNC, scoring a touchdown in all three games this season. His performance against the Panthers was his best of the season, where he took over the ball game for a struggling offense. Hampton exploded for 110 yards and scored two touchdowns, UNC’s only touchdowns in the second half. But what’s most impressive is that 107 of his 110 yards came in the second half. One of the touchdowns came...
FanSided
