Waterboro, ME

NHPR

N.H. man shot, killed by sheriff's deputy during encounter in Maine

A New Hampshire man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Maine earlier this week after allegedly struggling with police during an arrest, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The sheriff declined...
NEWMARKET, NH
County
York County, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
City
Waterboro, ME
City
North Waterboro, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
wgan.com

Maine man dies after being shot in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) — Police say a Maine man who was shot in Portland on Wednesday has died. Police responded to Deering Oaks Park around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Police say officers found 31-year-old Walter Omal of Portland suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Omal was...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Arrest made in Deering Oaks shooting

PORTLAND, Maine — A Massachusetts man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in Deering Oaks Park in Portland Wednesday night. Police responded to the park for a report of a shooting. The victim, Walter Omal, was taken to Maine Medical Center where he died.
PORTLAND, ME
Person
Levi Johnson
B98.5

Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life

About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
NECN

Sheriff's Deputy Fatally Shoots Man in Maine

The York County Sheriff's office announced that a deputy has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting a suspect in North Waterboro, Maine. The incident, which occurred around 6:48 p.m. Wednesday on Rosemont Avenue in North Waterboro, resulted in the death of 30-year-old Tyler Woodburn, a resident of Newmarket, New Hampshire, police said.
NEWMARKET, NH
WMUR.com

Silver Alert issued for Weare man last seen Saturday

WEARE, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they activated a silver alert for a missing Weare man. William F. Tiffany, 76, is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 231 pounds. State police said he has white hair and hazel eyes. Tiffany was last seen driving from his...
WEARE, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Newmarket, NH, Man Shot Dead by York County Sheriff’s Deputy

A Newmarket man was fatally shot by a York County Sheriff's Office Deputy during a "disturbance" in a home on Wednesday evening. York County Sheriff William King said officers responded to a "disturbance" at a home on Rosemont Avenue in North Waterboro around 6:50 p.m. and got into a struggle with Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, as they tried to take him into custody.
NEWMARKET, NH
#Violent Crime#York County Sheriff
Public Safety
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

2 UNH Students Struck Walking Along Route 108 in Durham, NH

Two UNH students walking in a group along Newmarket Road (Route 108) were struck by a 78-year-old driver Saturday afternoon. Durham Police Deputy Chief David Holmstock said Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, MA, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield MA were part of a group of eight walking along the southbound side of the road between Laurel Lane and Bennett Road just before 3 p.m. They were struck by a northbound 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Andy Bishop, 78, of Exeter that crossed the solid white line.
DURHAM, NH
People

Missing Girl Harmony Montgomery's Stepmother Declared a Fugitive, Then Arrested After No-Show at Court

Last month, officials in New Hampshire announced that they're now treating Harmony's disappearance as a homicide Update: On Friday afternoon, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg announced that Kayla Montgomery was arrested at a residence in Manchester. An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, the missing New Hampshire girl who was last seen in 2019. A Department of Justice source confirms the warrant was granted after Kayla Montgomery, 32, failed to appear in court Thursday...
MANCHESTER, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

