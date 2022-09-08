Read full article on original website
New Hampshire man shot, killed by deputy during encounter in Maine
WATERBORO, Maine (AP) — A New Hampshire man who struggled with police during an arrest in Maine was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The...
NHPR
N.H. man shot, killed by sheriff's deputy during encounter in Maine
A New Hampshire man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Maine earlier this week after allegedly struggling with police during an arrest, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The sheriff declined...
Silver Alert Update: 76-Year-Old Missing NH Man Located
UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. NH State Police said William F. Tiffany was safely located. A Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for a 76-year-old Weare man who may be headed to Maine. New Hampshire State Police said William F. Tiffany left his home Saturday in a red 2022 Dodge Ram 1500...
Shooting on Portland's Wharf Street leaves 2 with serious injuries
PORTLAND, Maine — Two people suffered serious injuries in a shooting in Portland early Monday morning. It happened in the area of 43 Wharf Street shortly after 1 a.m., according to a release from Portland police. Two officers on foot patrol in the area heard multiple gunshots and responded to the scene, officials said.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man dies following struggle with Maine sheriff’s deputy who fired gun, officials say
NORTH WATERBORO, Maine — A Newmarket man is dead following a struggle with the York County's Sheriff's Office in North Waterboro, Maine, officials said. According to the York County Sheriff's Office, officials were called to a home Wednesday evening for a reported disturbance involving Tyler Woodburn, 30. There was...
wgan.com
Maine man dies after being shot in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) — Police say a Maine man who was shot in Portland on Wednesday has died. Police responded to Deering Oaks Park around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Police say officers found 31-year-old Walter Omal of Portland suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Omal was...
WMTW
Arrest made in Deering Oaks shooting
PORTLAND, Maine — A Massachusetts man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in Deering Oaks Park in Portland Wednesday night. Police responded to the park for a report of a shooting. The victim, Walter Omal, was taken to Maine Medical Center where he died.
Advocacy groups rally to remember those who have died in Maine prisons and jails in 2022
PORTLAND, Maine — In 2022, more than a dozen people have died in Maine jails or prisons, and 10 of them died in just the past four months. Now family members, friends, and community advocates are demanding accountability from Maine’s criminal legal system, Southern Maine for Racial Justice spokesperson Daria Cullen said in an email.
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life
About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
NECN
Sheriff's Deputy Fatally Shoots Man in Maine
The York County Sheriff's office announced that a deputy has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting a suspect in North Waterboro, Maine. The incident, which occurred around 6:48 p.m. Wednesday on Rosemont Avenue in North Waterboro, resulted in the death of 30-year-old Tyler Woodburn, a resident of Newmarket, New Hampshire, police said.
WMUR.com
Silver Alert issued for Weare man last seen Saturday
WEARE, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they activated a silver alert for a missing Weare man. William F. Tiffany, 76, is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 231 pounds. State police said he has white hair and hazel eyes. Tiffany was last seen driving from his...
Newmarket, NH, Man Shot Dead by York County Sheriff’s Deputy
A Newmarket man was fatally shot by a York County Sheriff's Office Deputy during a "disturbance" in a home on Wednesday evening. York County Sheriff William King said officers responded to a "disturbance" at a home on Rosemont Avenue in North Waterboro around 6:50 p.m. and got into a struggle with Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, as they tried to take him into custody.
WMTW
Former bus driver from Maine indicted on accusations of stalking, threatening 8-year-old
GREENLAND, N.H. — The former Maine school bus driver accused of cyberstalking a child has been indicted by a federal grand jury. A former bus driver at a New Hampshire school, 39-year-old Michael Chick, allegedly stalked and threatened an 8-year-old boy. He was arrested following a criminal complaint in August.
Police: Missing Maine family located, ‘no evidence of criminal behavior’ determined
Authorities had been searching for Jill Sidebotham, Lydia Hansen, and Nicholas Hansen since early July. The months-long search for a Maine mother, her child, and the child’s father was concluded this week with police saying the family was located “unharmed and safe.”. Detectives made contact with Jill Sidebotham,...
manchesterinklink.com
State, Manchester police called to former YDC for disturbance; second time in 3 weeks
MANCHESTER, NH – For the second time in about three weeks, State and Manchester police were sent to the John H. Sununu Youth Services for uncontrolled residents. Within a 24-hour time span, state and Manchester police were dispatched three times to the juvenile detention from early Friday evening and about 9:10 a.m. Saturday.
WMUR.com
Police respond to 3 Sununu Youth Services Center incidents since Friday night
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Department of Health and Human Services said police helped Sununu Youth Services Center staff with three incidents Friday night and Saturday morning. DHHS said in a statement Saturday everyone is safe. They did not report if any injuries resulted from the altercations. The department said...
2 UNH Students Struck Walking Along Route 108 in Durham, NH
Two UNH students walking in a group along Newmarket Road (Route 108) were struck by a 78-year-old driver Saturday afternoon. Durham Police Deputy Chief David Holmstock said Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, MA, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield MA were part of a group of eight walking along the southbound side of the road between Laurel Lane and Bennett Road just before 3 p.m. They were struck by a northbound 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Andy Bishop, 78, of Exeter that crossed the solid white line.
Missing Girl Harmony Montgomery's Stepmother Declared a Fugitive, Then Arrested After No-Show at Court
Last month, officials in New Hampshire announced that they're now treating Harmony's disappearance as a homicide Update: On Friday afternoon, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg announced that Kayla Montgomery was arrested at a residence in Manchester. An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, the missing New Hampshire girl who was last seen in 2019. A Department of Justice source confirms the warrant was granted after Kayla Montgomery, 32, failed to appear in court Thursday...
FBI launches investigation into North Shore kennel after animals found walking along highway
ROWLEY, Mass. — The FBI has launched a joint investigation into the conditions at a North Shore kennel after a group of animals were found walking along Route 1 in Newburyport last month. On August 27, the Rowley Police Department responded to a report of four goats walking along...
WMTW
US Marshals are removing prisoners from Cumberland County Jail
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine — U.S. Marshals are removing federal prisoners from the Cumberland County Jail. The Marshal’s service cites a lack of staffing at the jail as the reason for the removal of the prisoners. Cumberland County Jail has been dealing with staffing shortages for a while now....
NEWS CENTER Maine
