Population-based study: Autoimmune disorders increase risk of cardiovascular disease
About 10% of the population in high income regions like Europe and the United States has been diagnosed with one or multiple autoimmune disorders. Examples are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, systemic sclerosis, lupus erythematosus and type I diabetes. Although earlier research has suggested associations between some of these disorders and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, these studies were often too small and limited to selected autoimmune or selected cardiovascular conditions to draw conclusive evidence on the necessity of cardiovascular disease prevention among patients with autoimmune disease, until now.
Regeneron's Bispecific Antibodies Show Encouraging Anti Tumor Activity
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN announced early data for ubamatamab in recurrent ovarian cancer and REGN5093 in MET-altered advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Within 42 patients who received full doses of ubamatamab, a 14% (6 of 42 patients) overall response rate (ORR) was achieved across dose levels. The ORR increased...
Cara Therapeutics Presents Results of Oral Difelikefalin In Painful Itching Disorder
Cara Therapeutics Inc CARA announced results from the KOMFORT Phase 2 clinical trial of oral difelikefalin for moderate-to-severe pruritus in notalgia paresthetica (NP). Notalgia paresthetica (NP) is a nerve disorder that causes intense and sometimes painful itching in the back impacting quality of life. The data will be presented at...
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes
High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Presents Initial Phase 1 Single Agent Dose Escalation Data for First-in-Class ULK Inhibitor of Autophagy, DCC-3116, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022
– DCC-3116 Was Well-tolerated with No Dose Limiting Toxicities or Treatment-Related Serious Adverse Events Observed – – Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Data Across all Doses Levels Demonstrated Exposure and ULK 1/2 Inhibition Associated with Anti-cancer Efficacy in Preclinical Studies – – Selection of Starting Dose and Initiation of Combination Dose Escalation...
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
Study: Statin Therapy Shows Link to Reduction of All-Cause, Cardiovascular Death
The findings also indicate that that treatment may have protective CV and limb benefits for those with kidney failure and concomitant peripheral artery disease. Statin therapy has been associated with reductions in the risk of all-cause death, cardiovascular (CV)-related death, and composite adverse limb outcomes of endovascular therapy (EVT) and amputation, according to the results of a study published in JAMA Network Open.
Novartis’ (NYSE:NVS) Consentyx Improves Symptoms of Skin Ailment in Two Phase Three Trials
Novartis (NYSE:NVS) shares are in the green in the pre-markets session today after two phase 3 clinical trials showed its Consentyx demonstrated superior efficacy over placebo in symptoms of skin disease hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). HS affects about one in 100 people globally causing painful lesions. The company has submitted data...
Uncovering the genetic basis of mental illness requires data and tools that aren't just based on white people – this international team is collecting DNA samples around the globe
Mental illness is a growing public health problem. In 2019, an estimated 1 in 8 people around the world were affected by mental disorders like depression, schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. While scientists have long known that many of these disorders run in families, their genetic basis isn’t entirely clear. One reason why is that the majority of existing genetic data used in research is overwhelmingly from white people. In 2003, the Human Genome Project generated the first “reference genome” of human DNA from a combination of samples donated by upstate New Yorkers, all of whom were of European ancestry. Researchers across...
Inhaled corticosteroid confers modest improvement in lung function in preterm-born children
Among preterm-born children, treatment with fluticasone propionate for 12 weeks led to a modest improvement in lung function, researchers reported at the European Respiratory Society International Congress. Researchers conducted a double-blind, randomized trial that enrolled 170 children at age 6 to 12 years who were born less than 32 weeks...
Type 2 diabetes, sleep disorders linked to increased risk for depression
Adults with type 2 diabetes or a sleep disorder have an increased risk for depression compared with those with neither condition, according to data published in the Journal of Diabetes and Its Complications. In analysis of data from population-based registries in Denmark, type 2 diabetes and a sleep disorder were...
Adjuvant Osimertinib Shows 77% Reduction in Disease Recurrence Risk in Early-Stage EGFR-Mutated NSCLC
Updated findings from the phase 3 ADAURA trial showed a significant disease-free survival improvement with the use of adjuvant osimertinib compared with placebo in patients with EGFR-mutated, stage I to IIIA non–small cell lung cancer. Updated findings from the phase 3 ADAURA trial (NCT02511106) showed a significant disease-free survival...
What Puts You At A Higher Risk For Autoimmune Diseases?
You are born with a natural security system called the immune system that guards your organs and tissues against outside agents (via Healthline). Usually, the immune system is able to differentiate between the body's cells and foreign cells. However, in autoimmune diseases, the immune system mistakes the body's cells as foreign and attacks them. As a result, it releases various antibodies to destroy the body's healthy cells, explains Healthline. According to John Hopkins Medicine, if you have an autoimmune condition, you may experience symptoms like fatigue, swelling in your glands, skin issues, inflammation or pain in your joints, or a recurring fever.
New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Bristol Myers' Deucravacitinib Scores FDA Approval For Plaque Psoriasis
The FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb Co's BMY Sotyktu (deucravacitinib), an allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. Sotyktu is not recommended for use in combination with other potent immunosuppressants. The approval is based on the Phase 3 POETYK...
Ask the Expert: Psoriatic Arthritis and Muscle Pain
Does psoriatic arthritis cause muscle pain and weakness?. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic, inflammatory musculoskeletal disorder in people with psoriasis. Patients with PsA often complain of muscle pain and weakness. There are several reasons people with psoriatic arthritis can have muscle pain and weakness. Immobility. PsA causes pain and...
FDA Approves Eflapegrastim for Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia
The FDA has approved eflapegrastim-xnst injection for adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs linked with clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia. The FDA approved eflapegrastim-xnst (Rolvedon) injection to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer...
FDA Data Link Diabetes Drug Class to Gallbladder Disease
An analysis of FDA's reporting system for adverse events turned up three dozen cases of acute gallbladder disease in patients taking glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists for diabetes or weight loss, including three deaths. From 2005 to 2016, postmarketing cases of acute cholecystitis were identified in 21 patients taking exenatide...
