ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simi Valley, CA

Bear spotted taking a dip in a California pool. Then, it broke into a kitchen for a snack.

By Staff reports
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

VENTURA COUNTY, Cali. — A black bear cooled off in a residential swimming pool in California Saturday evening, police said, and a bear — likely the same one — entered someone else's kitchen Sunday morning.

Saturday's sighting was reported shortly after 6 p.m. in northeast Simi Valley, said Simi Valley Police Department Sgt. Josh McAlister.

A resident called police after seeing a small bear in their swimming pool and watching it rummage through trash cans, the department said. Officers responded and also contacted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday, a resident in the area of Cochran Street and Mount Sinai Drive said a black bear had entered the kitchen through an open back door.

When officers arrived, the bear was still in the kitchen. It was eating some food that had been left out, McAlister said.

The bear soon left through the back door and scampered up a backyard tree, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R6OCP_0hn4oqe600
A black bear seen in a Simi Valley resident's kitchen on Sunday took to a tree for a time, police officials said. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/SIMI VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1neSKg_0hn4oqe600
A black bear reportedly took a dip in a residential swimming pool in a northeast Simi Valley neighborhood over the weekend, among other sightings. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/SIMI VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Caught on camera: Watch bears surprise humans in the most unusual places

Bear attacks: Michigan man mauled by grizzly bear with three cubs while hunting in Alaska

The department has gotten other calls from residents in the vicinity who have seen a bear. The sightings have been in the same general area, where homes near the northeast edge of the city adjoin open space.

McAlister said it was likely the same bear that entered the pool and kitchen, but there was no way to know for sure.

Wildlife officials were contacted again after Sunday's sighting.

Authorities reminded people not to approach a bear or block its path.

"Bears will generally find food and go back to their habitats," department officials said in a release. "Please do not approach any bears if seen. Although cute, they are still wild animals."

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Bear spotted taking a dip in a California pool. Then, it broke into a kitchen for a snack.

Comments / 2

Related
UPI News

Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
AFP

California wildfire doubles in size

A wildfire burning outside Los Angeles has doubled in size in less than 24 hours, firefighters said Thursday as they endured yet another day of blistering heat in the western United States. "The state and much of the West is enduring an historically long and record-breaking heat wave, straining the grid from high electricity use," California Independent Service Operator said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
California Lifestyle
Simi Valley, CA
Pets & Animals
State
California State
Simi Valley, CA
Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Simi Valley, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Bear Attacks#Swimming Pool#Black Bear#Mount Sinai Drive
CBS LA

New restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as storm approaches Orange County

A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded Friday as a storm is expected to approach Southern California. Beach House in Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to the owners, Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie. The beach-side restaurant, which is under construction, was supposed to have a grand opening in a couple of weeks. However, Kyle said he hasn't seen flooding like this in decades and is worried the patio will be next. "Well, I kept watching the waterlines, and I was going uh oh," said Kyle. Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is...
SEAL BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
foxla.com

VIDEO: Cars spin out on 10 Freeway in downtown LA due to standing water

LOS ANGELES - Some communities in Southern California were drenched by rain overnight as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay continue to move through the area. The rain caused damp roadways that made for dangerous driving conditions throughout the area. Around 6:20 a.m. Saturday, SkyFOX was over the 10 Freeway...
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

Bear takes a dip in California man's backyard pool

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A California man captured video when he looked out a window at his home and spotted a big bear taking a swim in his backyard pool. Mike Emanuel said he initially thought a person was swimming in the pool behind his Simi Valley home, but a second look revealed the mysterious swimmer was a black bear.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Car Overturns At 14 Freeway Exit

A vehicle overturned at the 14 Freeway exit in Newhall on Sunday afternoon. Ar 1:33 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of an overturned vehicle at the northbound 14 Freeway Exit to Newhall Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident logs. No major injuries have been reported as of...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

595K+
Followers
65K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy