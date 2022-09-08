ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Prince Louis ignores dad William’s offer to hold his hand on way to new school

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v3R6N_0hn4oEXq00

Prince Louis ignored his dad William’s offer to hold his hand as they made their way to his new school in preparation for his first day.

Four-year-old Prince Louis was preparing for his first ever day in full-time education on Thursday (8 September), as he started the new term at Lambrook School.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George were also starting their first day at the Berkshire school after their move to Windsor.

Buckingham Palace made an announcement on Thursday that doctors were “concerned” about the health of Queen Elizabeth II , and placed her under medical supervision.

ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

