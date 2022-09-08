University Heights mayor accuses three council members and a CIC board member of forming a ‘shadow administration’

Read full article on original website
Emails show behind-the-scenes dealing on Cuyahoga County’s $66 million in ARPA funds: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County officials and council members forged a secret agreement on how to spend $66 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, without a public hearing or vote – and then, quietly went to work lining up projects for their “lists,” according to documents obtained by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.
Students need fully and fairly funded schools to thrive: Tanisha Pruitt
Guest columnist Tanisha Pruitt, Ph.D. is State Policy Fellow for Policy Matters Ohio. From Beachwood to Berea, students across Cuyahoga County are back at school, ready to learn and develop meaningful relationships with their peers and educators. To flourish in school and succeed as adults, children need to attend clean...
Overcoming the housing crisis is going to take all the tools in the toolbox: John Habat
Guest columnist John Habat is president and CEO of Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity. He will be retiring from this role, which he has held for more than 10 years, on Sept. 30. Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity is celebrating its 35th anniversary of building homes and empowering families with...
Jefffey P. Saffold for Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, Jan. 7 term: endorsement editorial
Two highly qualified candidates are seeking to be elected judge of Cuyahoga County’s Common Pleas Court, General Division, for the six-year term that will begin on Jan. 7. Besides their impressive qualifications, both candidates -- appointed Judge Mark R. Majer, 57, of Gates Mills, and challenger Jeffrey P. Saffold, 52, of Shaker Heights, a longtime defense lawyer in private practice -- are seeking elective office for the first time.
Patriot Day ceremonies in Berea, Brook Park honor lives lost during terrorist attacks
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Rain could not dampen the heartfelt sentiments expressed by those who gathered Sunday (9/11) in Berea and Brook Park to remember all the lives lost in the New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pa., terrorist attacks 21 years ago. Whether it was the bagpiper...
Residents of Cuyahoga County don’t want to be part of a ‘countywide municipality’
Once again, The Plain Dealer is promoting efforts to regionalize government in Cuyahoga County (”Lee Weingart has a flat and simple plan,” Sept. 4). This idea has been brought up before and never garnered much support. People choose where they want to live according to their own tastes. We pick communities for their schools, parks, cultural amenities, tax rates, or zoning. Those who have chosen to live in Cleveland are welcome to their choice, but those who have chosen otherwise have little interest in being swept into a “countywide municipality” as part of establishing “the county as a municipality, which would be the 10th largest in the nation.” There is nothing to be gained and much to be lost.
Which Ohio colleges top U.S. News & World Report rankings for 2022-2023?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Case Western Reserve edged out Ohio State as the best university in Ohio, according to newly released rankings by U.S. News & World Report. CWRU is ranked 44th overall in U.S. News rankings for national universities, five spots ahead of Ohio State. The No. 1 national university,...
Explaining the secret $66 million Cuyahoga County stimulus deal: The Wake Up for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We were flummoxed when Cuyahoga County Council announced it would divvy up $66 million in federal stimulus money to award to members’ handpicked projects. “Not a slush fund,” said council.
Lakewood City Council adopts abortion-related reproductive health care policy
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Roughly two months after passing a resolution that asked state officials to protect abortion rights in the Buckeye State, City Council last night (Sept. 6) unanimously adopted the city’s reproductive health care policy. “The update de-prioritizes the use of resources to investigate or prosecute abortion-related criminal...
Redeveloper of 3663 Park East Drive former hotel site unveils new, improved $200-million plans
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- There’s been a change of plans -- and in the eyes of city leaders, for the better -- for the redevelopment of the former DoubleTree by Hilton hotel site on Park East Drive. In March, Beachwood developer Chad Kertesz told City Council of a $125-million plan...
Ohio school district tells teachers they don’t have to inform parents of students’ name, pronoun changes
An Ohio school district recently informed teachers they have no obligation to inform parents if a transgender or transitioning student as young as 11 requests to be called by a different name or pronoun. On Aug. 31, Mentor Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Timothy Hamman sent an email to teachers in...
Should the historic Sidaway Bridge linking two Cleveland neighborhoods be rescued? Editorial Board Roundtable
In 1909, under leadership of the legendary Tom L. Johnson, Cleveland built a massive 675-feet-long pedestrian trestle bridge to better connect two neighborhoods of immigrant factory workers so they could access more jobs. Two decades later, with the bridge obstructing train traffic below, it was rebuilt as the city’s first -- and still only -- suspension bridge. Pedestrian traffic resumed until the 1966 Hough riots, when the bridge, then connecting a white neighborhood to a Black one, became a target; someone pulled apart the planking, and the bridge was partly burned.
North Olmsted Schools teachers and staff receive ALICE training update
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- High-profile school shooting incidents, including this spring at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary building, hammer home the need for proper training for first responders, as well as teachers, administrators and staff. It’s the latter group in the North Olmsted City Schools that received updated ALICE (Alert, Lockdown,...
Post-pandemic Cleveland needs the attention of civic leaders: Brent Larkin
CLEVELAND -- The remnants of COVID’s harsh impact are spread across the empty streets and sidewalks of downtown Cleveland. Cleveland is hardly alone. Empty office space is a problem in most urban centers. But despite how the cheerleaders try to spin it, this hurts. Especially because, as reporter Sean McDonnell has detailed for The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com, some data suggest Cleveland lags most other cities in the percentage of employees who are returning to the office after two years of at-home work mandated by the pandemic.
Oberlin College begins payment of $36.59 million to Gibson's Bakery after Ohio Supreme Court refuses to hear appeal
OBERLIN, Ohio — Nearly six years after a shoplifting incident exploded into controversy, Oberlin College has announced that it has begun the payment of $36.59 million to Gibson's Bakery. The decision to pay comes just over a week after the Ohio Supreme Court declined to hear Oberlin's appeal of...
Cleveland among national leaders in converting office space into residential communities
The latest data tracking the pandemic bounce-back in downtown Cleveland shows the city is ahead of the national return to the office average and reached a high in July.
Medina Square was the location for the annual Spirit Walk
MEDINA – This past weekend, the Medina Square provided the backdrop to the annual Spirits of the Past – A Walk into History event where visitors could take tours around the square and hear stories from actors of the city’s history and historical figures. The event is...
Special fan honored in 1993 remembers Cleveland Municipal Stadium fondly
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When it comes to baseball in Cleveland, Joe Mason should be credited with a shutout. Mason, a lawyer from Ashland, was recognized as the 2 millionth fan in 1993 at Cleveland Municipal Stadium. He was chosen to symbolically shut out the lights at the old ballpark.
Assumption that all or most women oppose abortion bans is presumptuous - and wrong
Alan J. Groveman, in his inflammatory Sept. 6 letter, “Women voters must act to save democracy,” apparently thinks all women voters are pro-choice, which simply is not true. There are millions of pro-life women voters in this country who are against the violent killing of pre-born babies, yet...
Agents search Newton Falls business; 4 facing charges
The Ohio Investigative Unit confirms a search warrant was executed at Faces Lounge in Newton Falls Thursday night.
