Driver injured in truck rollover crash in Farmington

A truck driver was injured in a rollover crash on Route 4 in Farmington on Thursday morning, according to the Farmington Police Department.

The driver was transported to Hartford Hospital for their injuries. Police said the injuries were non-life-threatening. No other cars were involved, according to police.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Farmington Avenue and High Street following the crash. High Street is closed at the intersection with Farmington Avenue. Farmington Avenue remains open but is down to one lane in the eastbound direction.

Police said to expect delays in the area.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.