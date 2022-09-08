ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver injured in truck rollover crash in Farmington

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
FARMINGTON, CT - 06.06.2019 - Dulos House - A Farmington Police SUV leaves the home of Futos Dulos, husband of Jennifer Dulos, on Jefferson Crossing in Farmington on Thursday afternoon. - DANIEL SHULAR | dshular@courant.com Daniel Shular/Hartford Courant/TNS

A truck driver was injured in a rollover crash on Route 4 in Farmington on Thursday morning, according to the Farmington Police Department.

The driver was transported to Hartford Hospital for their injuries. Police said the injuries were non-life-threatening. No other cars were involved, according to police.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Farmington Avenue and High Street following the crash. High Street is closed at the intersection with Farmington Avenue. Farmington Avenue remains open but is down to one lane in the eastbound direction.

Police said to expect delays in the area.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

Darlene Ouellette
3d ago

Why does the article start of with the Dulos family that was printed 6/19??. Who writes these articles? A Child!

Eyewitness News

Police warn drivers about rollover crash at Farmington Ave. intersection

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Drivers were warned to avoid a portion of Farmington Avenue in Farmington Thursday morning following a truck rollover crash. The crash happened at Route 4 and High Street. It involved a cement truck. “The incident was isolated to the truck, and no other vehicles were involved,”...
FARMINGTON, CT
The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

