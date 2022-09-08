ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Fox11online.com

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb held at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Pierce Manufacturing and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department hosted the 10th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field on Saturday. Over 2,000 participants climbed the stairs to honor those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of 2001. The participants climbed an equivalent of 110 stories.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Field House Friday: Sept. 9, 2022

(WLUK) BROWN COUNTY -- Another Friday at the FOX 11 Field House and David Sohrweide from Simon's Cheese joined us!. Simon's is of course known for their award-winning cheeses, fresh cheese curds, but David says they also have a great option for dinner!. Simon's always carries a wide variety of...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Fentanyl test strips being encouraged in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Drug users are being encouraged to use recently legalized fentanyl test strips before consuming their product amid a public health advisory for the dangerous drug. Overdose deaths for fentanyl grew by 97 percent over the past two years, according to Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services....
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Brown County drops to 'medium' COVID spread; Marinette, Florence remain 'high'

(WLUK) -- After over a month, Brown County is no longer listed as "high" for COVID-19 transmission, one week after Door County dropped to "medium" as well. Marinette and Florence counties, however, remain at the higher level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map updated Friday. At the "high" level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a face covering in public indoor settings.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

DNR issues air quality alert for lakeshore counties

(WLUK) -- The Department of Natural Resources is warning Wisconsinites about unhealthy air quality for certain groups in several counties. The air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, meaning people with lung ailments, children, older adults and people working outside should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. The affected...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Saving lives one step at a time at the Northeast Wisconsin Heart Walk

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- One of the easiest ways to get activity into your daily life, is to take a walk! That's the idea behind the American Heart Association's Heart Walks -- get moving for a healthier you and a stronger heart. The 2022 Northeast Wisconsin Heart Walk will take place Saturday, October 10th at the Timber Rattlers Stadium. Chair Robyn West, Regional Supervisor of Cardiac Rehab at Ascension NE Wisconsin, joined Rachel Manek on Good Day Wisconsin to talk about the importance of the event.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay bridge to close for maintenance

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A downtown Green Bay bridge will be closed for a few days next week for maintenance. The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge will be closed the following dates and times:. Monday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Viva Las Vegas! Austin Straubel offers first direct flight to Las Vegas

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport is now offering a direct flight to Las Vegas. The inaugural flight took off Friday evening after passengers listened to an Elvis impersonator and received gift bags. The nonstop flight will be offered on a Friday through Monday schedule until December.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Kewaunee County residents intervene in farm's legal dispute

KEWAUNEE (WLUK) -- A judge will allow a group of residents to intervene in a legal dispute between a Kewaunee County farm and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Kinnard Farms, one of Wisconsin's largest dairy farms, is suing the DNR over changes to its wastewater permit that requires the farm to limit the size of its herd and begin monitoring groundwater in an area where nitrate contamination was found.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Bay Port's defense leads it past Pulaski, 23-7

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- When Bay Port and Pulaski meet on the football field there are no secrets. The rivals know each other inside out, so sometimes it comes down to digging deeper than normal to come out with the win. The Pirates did just that, as the defense put on...
PULASKI, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay officers cleared in shooting, suspect facing charges

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man shot by Green Bay police during a disturbance is now facing charges and the officers involved were cleared of any wrongdoing. 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon. Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer. Fail/Comply-Officer/Person into Custody. Disorderly Conduct. Domestic Abuse Assessments. Operate Firearm...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Brown County Jail inmate charged with helping other inmate escape

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Brown County Jail inmate has been charged after allegedly helping another inmate escape earlier this week. Justice James Thibodeaux, 22, has been charged with conspiracy to commit harboring or aiding a felon due to his alleged involved in Justin Dietrich's escape from jail. According to...
BROWN COUNTY, WI

