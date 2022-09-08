Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Fall fun activities featured at The Children's Museum of Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There is plenty to do and see at The Children's Museum of Green Bay!. Sunday, September 11th is Grandparents Day. The event will be held from noon - 3:00 p.m. FOX 11's Emily Deem spoke with Heather Heil, from the museum, to learn more about the...
Fox11online.com
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb held at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Pierce Manufacturing and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department hosted the 10th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field on Saturday. Over 2,000 participants climbed the stairs to honor those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of 2001. The participants climbed an equivalent of 110 stories.
Fox11online.com
Trolley ride provides unique experience at Navarino prairies in Shawano County
SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- People at a popular State Wildlife Area are learning about what many consider to be an important habitat -- the prairie. And a trolley tour at Navarino Nature Center offers visitors a unique way to do it. Outside the Navarino Nature Center, 16 people board a...
Fox11online.com
Field House Friday: Sept. 9, 2022
(WLUK) BROWN COUNTY -- Another Friday at the FOX 11 Field House and David Sohrweide from Simon's Cheese joined us!. Simon's is of course known for their award-winning cheeses, fresh cheese curds, but David says they also have a great option for dinner!. Simon's always carries a wide variety of...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin climbing Lambeau Field steps to remember fallen 9/11 firefighters
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- 2022 marks 21 year anniversary of the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks, when 343 FDNY firefighters died in the line of duty. On Saturday morning, Pierce Manufacturing and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department will host the 10th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field.
Fox11online.com
Fentanyl test strips being encouraged in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Drug users are being encouraged to use recently legalized fentanyl test strips before consuming their product amid a public health advisory for the dangerous drug. Overdose deaths for fentanyl grew by 97 percent over the past two years, according to Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services....
Fox11online.com
All Bands On Deck expects $100,000 in economic impact on business and bands
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This is All Bands On Deck's second year. The event is in Green Bay's Shipyard District, and is Green Bay's largest music festival. Last year the event debuted and had an economic impact of $50,000 dollars. This year they are hoping to double that with an...
Fox11online.com
Brown County drops to 'medium' COVID spread; Marinette, Florence remain 'high'
(WLUK) -- After over a month, Brown County is no longer listed as "high" for COVID-19 transmission, one week after Door County dropped to "medium" as well. Marinette and Florence counties, however, remain at the higher level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map updated Friday. At the "high" level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a face covering in public indoor settings.
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc shipbuilding company breaks ground on last piece of $70 million investment
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding is starting the last project for a $70 million investment from 2020. The Manitowoc-based company broke ground on a new 19,000 square-foot machine shop at its Sturgeon Bay location. The building will allow workers to have access to two overhead cranes, one capable...
Fox11online.com
DNR issues air quality alert for lakeshore counties
(WLUK) -- The Department of Natural Resources is warning Wisconsinites about unhealthy air quality for certain groups in several counties. The air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, meaning people with lung ailments, children, older adults and people working outside should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. The affected...
Fox11online.com
Saving lives one step at a time at the Northeast Wisconsin Heart Walk
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- One of the easiest ways to get activity into your daily life, is to take a walk! That's the idea behind the American Heart Association's Heart Walks -- get moving for a healthier you and a stronger heart. The 2022 Northeast Wisconsin Heart Walk will take place Saturday, October 10th at the Timber Rattlers Stadium. Chair Robyn West, Regional Supervisor of Cardiac Rehab at Ascension NE Wisconsin, joined Rachel Manek on Good Day Wisconsin to talk about the importance of the event.
Fox11online.com
Brother of Chris Farley to lead Brown County opioid crisis listening session
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The brother of a well-known comedian from Wisconsin will lead a listening session in Green Bay on substance abuse. Tom Farley, brother of late Saturday Night Live star Chris Farley, will be at Backstage at the Meyer on Monday, Sept. 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay bridge to close for maintenance
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A downtown Green Bay bridge will be closed for a few days next week for maintenance. The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge will be closed the following dates and times:. Monday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2...
Fox11online.com
Viva Las Vegas! Austin Straubel offers first direct flight to Las Vegas
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport is now offering a direct flight to Las Vegas. The inaugural flight took off Friday evening after passengers listened to an Elvis impersonator and received gift bags. The nonstop flight will be offered on a Friday through Monday schedule until December.
Fox11online.com
Week 4: Bay Port, Kimberly, Neenah, FVL and Wrightstown post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 4 of the high school football season was Friday and 10 local games were covered by FOX 11, including the Game Time Game of the Week between Bay Port and Pulaski. Here are the scores:. #1 Bay Port23, #7 Pulaski 7: Bay Port's defense too...
Fox11online.com
Kewaunee County residents intervene in farm's legal dispute
KEWAUNEE (WLUK) -- A judge will allow a group of residents to intervene in a legal dispute between a Kewaunee County farm and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Kinnard Farms, one of Wisconsin's largest dairy farms, is suing the DNR over changes to its wastewater permit that requires the farm to limit the size of its herd and begin monitoring groundwater in an area where nitrate contamination was found.
Fox11online.com
Ramps to close in Winnebago County for Highway 10 Pavement Project
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Some interchange ramps in Winnebago County will be closed and detoured next week as part of the Highway 10 Pavement Project. Three of the four Highway 10/County CB interchange ramps will be closed from 6 a.m. on Monday through midnight on Friday for pavement patching. The 10...
Fox11online.com
Bay Port's defense leads it past Pulaski, 23-7
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- When Bay Port and Pulaski meet on the football field there are no secrets. The rivals know each other inside out, so sometimes it comes down to digging deeper than normal to come out with the win. The Pirates did just that, as the defense put on...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay officers cleared in shooting, suspect facing charges
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man shot by Green Bay police during a disturbance is now facing charges and the officers involved were cleared of any wrongdoing. 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon. Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer. Fail/Comply-Officer/Person into Custody. Disorderly Conduct. Domestic Abuse Assessments. Operate Firearm...
Fox11online.com
Brown County Jail inmate charged with helping other inmate escape
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Brown County Jail inmate has been charged after allegedly helping another inmate escape earlier this week. Justice James Thibodeaux, 22, has been charged with conspiracy to commit harboring or aiding a felon due to his alleged involved in Justin Dietrich's escape from jail. According to...
