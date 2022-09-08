GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- One of the easiest ways to get activity into your daily life, is to take a walk! That's the idea behind the American Heart Association's Heart Walks -- get moving for a healthier you and a stronger heart. The 2022 Northeast Wisconsin Heart Walk will take place Saturday, October 10th at the Timber Rattlers Stadium. Chair Robyn West, Regional Supervisor of Cardiac Rehab at Ascension NE Wisconsin, joined Rachel Manek on Good Day Wisconsin to talk about the importance of the event.

