Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday at age 96, after reigning for seven decades. Charles, her oldest son, became the new King of the United Kingdom immediately upon her death. Interestingly, Charles’s succession to the crown has also led some leaders of Commonwealth countries, particularly in the Caribbean, to call for the removal of the British monarch as their head of state. After 70 years, the Queen’s death is causing quite a shakeup—and it could have implications for the royal family’s “brand,” too. To what extent? It’s far too early to say, but we do have a general idea of what’s at stake—at least monetarily speaking.

U.K. ・ 3 DAYS AGO