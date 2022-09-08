Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jurors in Oberlin defamation case likely knew what they were doing in punishing college’s overreaction
In Eric Fosters column in The Plain Dealer on Sept. 7, “The Oberlin outlier,” he poses the following questions regarding the jury’s multimillion-dollar defamation verdict against Oberlin College in the Gibson Bakery matter, as compared with smaller punitive awards for workers who suffered racial bias in other cases: “What should we take from these results?” Foster asks. “What can we reasonably conclude from them?” Then he convolutely arrives at his answer: A Gibson family member reportedly said on Facebook in 2016: “most black ppl around my area suck.”
Overcoming the housing crisis is going to take all the tools in the toolbox: John Habat
Guest columnist John Habat is president and CEO of Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity. He will be retiring from this role, which he has held for more than 10 years, on Sept. 30. Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity is celebrating its 35th anniversary of building homes and empowering families with...
Students need fully and fairly funded schools to thrive: Tanisha Pruitt
Guest columnist Tanisha Pruitt, Ph.D. is State Policy Fellow for Policy Matters Ohio. From Beachwood to Berea, students across Cuyahoga County are back at school, ready to learn and develop meaningful relationships with their peers and educators. To flourish in school and succeed as adults, children need to attend clean...
kentwired.com
Students protest anti-LGBTQ+ preachers on campus
A group of students gathered on campus Thursday afternoon to protest a pair of preachers that were spreading anti-LGBTQ+ messages outside the K on Risman Plaza. The protest group waved signs of positive affirmations and acceptance to negate the preachers’ messages of anti-homosexuality and claims that everyone walking by them was going to hell.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Explaining the secret $66 million Cuyahoga County stimulus deal: The Wake Up for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We were flummoxed when Cuyahoga County Council announced it would divvy up $66 million in federal stimulus money to award to members’ handpicked projects. “Not a slush fund,” said council.
Assumption that all or most women oppose abortion bans is presumptuous - and wrong
Alan J. Groveman, in his inflammatory Sept. 6 letter, “Women voters must act to save democracy,” apparently thinks all women voters are pro-choice, which simply is not true. There are millions of pro-life women voters in this country who are against the violent killing of pre-born babies, yet...
The Oberlin outlier - when damages for an accusation of racial bias exceed those for the bias itself: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- In December 2019, several employees filed a lawsuit against Glow Networks, an IT services company based in Austin, Texas, claiming that, among other things, numerous Black employees faced continual racial discrimination at work, including promotion denials, unequal pay, and a hostile work environment. After a trial, the jury found that Glow had subjected employees to unlawful discrimination and retaliation at work, including demotions, promotion denials, and termination. The jury awarded each plaintiff (there were 10 of them) $7 million, broken down as $3 million in emotional distress damages and $4 million in punitive damages.
Patriot Day ceremonies in Berea, Brook Park honor lives lost during terrorist attacks
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Rain could not dampen the heartfelt sentiments expressed by those who gathered Sunday (9/11) in Berea and Brook Park to remember all the lives lost in the New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pa., terrorist attacks 21 years ago. Whether it was the bagpiper...
RELATED PEOPLE
Which Ohio colleges top U.S. News & World Report rankings for 2022-2023?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Case Western Reserve edged out Ohio State as the best university in Ohio, according to newly released rankings by U.S. News & World Report. CWRU is ranked 44th overall in U.S. News rankings for national universities, five spots ahead of Ohio State. The No. 1 national university,...
Delaware Gazette
When discipleship stops short
North of Akron is (or maybe was) a great tower that reached well above surrounding buildings – including the church building for which it was to be a functioning part. Unfortunately, the congregation ran out of money before completing the tower. What a heartache for the people. Any task...
cleveland19.com
Case Western Reserve University professor explains the future of the British monarchy
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Queen Elizabeth II, the longest serving monarch in history, died on Thursday. The Queen is remembered for serving during some of the most pivotal moments in history, including World War II, the Cold War, and Brexit. Dr. Kathryn Lavelle, a professor of world affairs at Case...
Emails show behind-the-scenes dealing on Cuyahoga County’s $66 million in ARPA funds: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County officials and council members forged a secret agreement on how to spend $66 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, without a public hearing or vote – and then, quietly went to work lining up projects for their “lists,” according to documents obtained by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Should the historic Sidaway Bridge linking two Cleveland neighborhoods be rescued? Editorial Board Roundtable
In 1909, under leadership of the legendary Tom L. Johnson, Cleveland built a massive 675-feet-long pedestrian trestle bridge to better connect two neighborhoods of immigrant factory workers so they could access more jobs. Two decades later, with the bridge obstructing train traffic below, it was rebuilt as the city’s first -- and still only -- suspension bridge. Pedestrian traffic resumed until the 1966 Hough riots, when the bridge, then connecting a white neighborhood to a Black one, became a target; someone pulled apart the planking, and the bridge was partly burned.
Officers sold fake police reports for cash: Prosecutor
They are among four officers and the police chief in East Cleveland who have been recently indicted.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
Two ex-East Cleveland cops hit with bribery charges as part of insurance fraud scheme
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A grand jury has charged two former East Cleveland police officers with taking cash bribes to provide a man with falsified police reports so he could commit insurance fraud, prosecutors said. Von Harris, 52, and Demarkco Johnson, 28, were indicted Friday on multiple counts each of bribery...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland Scene
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest
Typically, Cleveland Oktoberfest is an event that only takes place over Labor Day weekend. However, this year a second weekend was added. Here's what we saw at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.
oberlinreview.org
Housing Shortage Indicative of Larger Problems at Oberlin
This fall, Oberlin welcomes its largest first-year class on record for the second year in a row. Many departments, such as Campus Dining Services and the Office of the Registrar, are figuring out how to adapt to accommodate the influx of students, but Residential Education has been under noticeable strain as it tries to find living spaces for everyone. These difficulties have immediate consequences for students, but they are also indicative of a pattern at Oberlin.
Staying cool through summer heat: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While much of Northeast Ohio has been baking this summer, Jeff and Patti Kinzbach have been keeping it cool. Travelling through parts of New England and Nova Scotia, the Kinzbachs recount some of their stops along the way including interesting spots in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. They then headed to Maine where they loaded their RV onto a high-speed ferry from Bar Harbor to Nova Scotia.
Delaware Gazette
Student stands up to test requirement
“Mr. Ogletree’s privacy interest in his home outweighs Cleveland State’s interests in scanning his room.”. — Judge J. Philip Calabrese, U.S. District Court. “Ensuring academic integrity is essential to our mission.”. — David Kielmeyer, Cleveland State spokesman. Schools are back in session across the country with kindergarteners practicing...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
82K+
Followers
80K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 2