Oberlin, OH

Cleveland.com

Jurors in Oberlin defamation case likely knew what they were doing in punishing college’s overreaction

In Eric Fosters column in The Plain Dealer on Sept. 7, “The Oberlin outlier,” he poses the following questions regarding the jury’s multimillion-dollar defamation verdict against Oberlin College in the Gibson Bakery matter, as compared with smaller punitive awards for workers who suffered racial bias in other cases: “What should we take from these results?” Foster asks. “What can we reasonably conclude from them?” Then he convolutely arrives at his answer: A Gibson family member reportedly said on Facebook in 2016: “most black ppl around my area suck.”
OBERLIN, OH
kentwired.com

Students protest anti-LGBTQ+ preachers on campus

A group of students gathered on campus Thursday afternoon to protest a pair of preachers that were spreading anti-LGBTQ+ messages outside the K on Risman Plaza. The protest group waved signs of positive affirmations and acceptance to negate the preachers’ messages of anti-homosexuality and claims that everyone walking by them was going to hell.
KENT, OH
Oberlin, OH
Cleveland.com

The Oberlin outlier - when damages for an accusation of racial bias exceed those for the bias itself: Eric Foster

ATLANTA -- In December 2019, several employees filed a lawsuit against Glow Networks, an IT services company based in Austin, Texas, claiming that, among other things, numerous Black employees faced continual racial discrimination at work, including promotion denials, unequal pay, and a hostile work environment. After a trial, the jury found that Glow had subjected employees to unlawful discrimination and retaliation at work, including demotions, promotion denials, and termination. The jury awarded each plaintiff (there were 10 of them) $7 million, broken down as $3 million in emotional distress damages and $4 million in punitive damages.
OBERLIN, OH
Delaware Gazette

When discipleship stops short

North of Akron is (or maybe was) a great tower that reached well above surrounding buildings – including the church building for which it was to be a functioning part. Unfortunately, the congregation ran out of money before completing the tower. What a heartache for the people. Any task...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Should the historic Sidaway Bridge linking two Cleveland neighborhoods be rescued? Editorial Board Roundtable

In 1909, under leadership of the legendary Tom L. Johnson, Cleveland built a massive 675-feet-long pedestrian trestle bridge to better connect two neighborhoods of immigrant factory workers so they could access more jobs. Two decades later, with the bridge obstructing train traffic below, it was rebuilt as the city’s first -- and still only -- suspension bridge. Pedestrian traffic resumed until the 1966 Hough riots, when the bridge, then connecting a white neighborhood to a Black one, became a target; someone pulled apart the planking, and the bridge was partly burned.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
CLEVELAND, OH
oberlinreview.org

Housing Shortage Indicative of Larger Problems at Oberlin

This fall, Oberlin welcomes its largest first-year class on record for the second year in a row. Many departments, such as Campus Dining Services and the Office of the Registrar, are figuring out how to adapt to accommodate the influx of students, but Residential Education has been under noticeable strain as it tries to find living spaces for everyone. These difficulties have immediate consequences for students, but they are also indicative of a pattern at Oberlin.
OBERLIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Staying cool through summer heat: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - While much of Northeast Ohio has been baking this summer, Jeff and Patti Kinzbach have been keeping it cool. Travelling through parts of New England and Nova Scotia, the Kinzbachs recount some of their stops along the way including interesting spots in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. They then headed to Maine where they loaded their RV onto a high-speed ferry from Bar Harbor to Nova Scotia.
CLEVELAND, OH
Delaware Gazette

Student stands up to test requirement

“Mr. Ogletree’s privacy interest in his home outweighs Cleveland State’s interests in scanning his room.”. — Judge J. Philip Calabrese, U.S. District Court. “Ensuring academic integrity is essential to our mission.”. — David Kielmeyer, Cleveland State spokesman. Schools are back in session across the country with kindergarteners practicing...
CLEVELAND, OH
