Read full article on original website
Related
hottytoddy.com
Fire Destroys Lafayette County Home
A fire destroyed a home in Lafayette County Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Fire Department, at about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, a call came into 911 to report that a home located at 61 County Road 338 was engulfed in flames. Lafayette County Fire Department’s Engine 9 was first...
wtva.com
Southbound I-55 in Panola County reopens to traffic after bridge repair
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation says southbound Interstate 55 from Batesville to the Pope/Courtland exit has reopened ahead of schedule. Workers shut down that stretch of interstate to repair a bridge. The interstate was not expected to reopen until Monday at 7 a.m. Drivers were...
wtva.com
UPDATE: Clerk dead, one arrested following robbery of Tupelo convenience store
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
tippahnews.com
PLANEGATE 2022: Crew takes on the task of dismantling Tupelo plane involved in Saturday’s terrifying hours-long incident
GRAVESTOWN–The aircraft that Corry Paterson, 29, of Shannon is accused of stealing and threatening to crash into the Walmart located on West Main Street in Tupelo is now being dismantled. That’s so the plane can be properly removed from the Gravestown soybean field where it currently resides. A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I-55 closure in Panola County could affect gameday traffic
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An interstate closure in Panola County could affect the travel plans for Jackson State and Ole Miss football fans. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), Interstate 55 southbound from the Batesville Exit (243) to the Pope Courtland Exit (237) will be closed for a bridge repair. “This is […]
2 arrested after shots fired near Germantown High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown Police have arrested two people after shots were fired near Germantown High School. Germantown Police say 35-year-old Jonathan Johnson of Memphis and 34-year-old Daniesha Roberts of Memphis have been taken into custody. Derrion Leonard, 24, was previously arrested in connection with this incident. Germantown Police say a shootout occurred at around […]
Hijacker threatened to crash airplane on Walmart; he was arrested.
Early in the morning of 3rd September 2022, a hijacker threatened to crash their plane at a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi. The situation was averted as the plane landed in a nearby field later on and the pilot/man responsible was arrested.
wcbi.com
Tupelo Police are investigating evening shooting in Lee Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting in Lee Acres. Around 6 PM officers were notified about a shooting at a home on Fillmore Drive. According to police, the homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Both men were armed, and investigators say...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtva.com
Outdoor restroom stolen from job site
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thefts happen often, but rarely is it a portable restroom that is stolen. Tupelo Police Department received a report August 30, filed by Outdoor Pottys, that one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site. The job site was located on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo. The unit was green with a yellow “Outdoor Pottys” sign on it.
wcbi.com
Suspect still on the run after chase that began in Pontotoc County
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspect is still on the run after a chase that began in Pontotoc County and ended up on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers were called in to assist the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s office as they were pursuing a vehicle.
Driver shaken by encounter with man accused of Memphis shooting rampage
One of the last people to make eye-to-eye contact with the man allegedly behind a mass shooting in Memphis said he is thankful to have walked away alive.
tippahnews.com
Suspect on loose after police chase of stolen vehicle
Suspect on loose after police chase of stolen vehicle. This morning we were contacted by 911 and asked to assist Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in an active pursuit that was headed into Lee County. The vehicle being pursued was stolen. The vehicle stopped on the Natchez Trace, south of Palmetto Road and the subject got out and ran. The vehicle has been recovered.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtva.com
Woman charged after setting her house on fire following argument with her boyfriend
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- A Calhoun County woman is behind bars after the sheriff says she got into an argument and set the house on fire. Sheriff Greg Pollan says the fire happened Sunday afternoon on Highway 9 just outside of Bruce. He says Christina Taylor got into an...
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Bull escapes Delta Fair, seen crossing Germantown Parkway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Angus bull managed to escape from the Delta Fair Sunday evening. Spectators sitting in traffic on South Germantown Parkway watched aghast as the brawny bovine crossed the road, heading towards Walnut Grove Road. “Well that’s not something you see every day,” said Kelly Earnheart, who...
actionnews5.com
Investigation details improper handling of Town of Toone assets by former police chief
TOONE, Tenn. (WMC) - An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office reveals several problems within the Town of Toone in Hardeman County. The investigation centers largely on the handling of town assets by the former police chief, who served from 2001 until his resignation in July 2021. Some of...
Oxford Eagle
Molly Barr roundabouts tricky but necessary
If you have not driven on Molly Barr near Highway 7, you are in for a bit of a surprise. The Molly Barr Road improvement project was completed earlier this month. There are three circular roundabouts to navigate east to west. And what was a straight street is now a 20 mile per hour zone that requires full attention of drivers.
Endangered Child Alert canceled for 15-year-old Tunica girl
UPDATE: TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Mashayla Jackson has been cancelled. She has been located and is safe. TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 15-year-old Tunica girl. According to MBI, Mashayla Jackson was last seen on Park […]
Collierville Police release video footage from Kroger mass shooting
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Almost a year has passed since a gunman opened fire at a Collierville grocery store, leaving 12 people injured and two people, including the shooter, dead. After the shooting, FOX13 Memphis requested the footage from police. Now, Collierville Police released the full footage from surveillance cameras...
deltadailynews.com
Defense slams chief for calling suspect in jogger slaying case a ‘dangerous predator’
(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) — An attorney for the suspect in the fatal kidnapping of jogger Eliza Fletcher objected in court Thursday to the local police chief describing the defendant as a “dangerous predator.”. Attorney Jennifer Case of the Shelby County Public Defender’s Office told Judge Louis J. Montesi Jr....
DeSoto Times Today
Professional eater conquers three food challenges in DeSoto County
Naader Reda can now add DeSoto County to his list of food challenges that he has conquered. Reda, who is a school teacher by day in California and professional eater on weekends, took on three local food challenges over Labor Day weekend - the “Show-stopper” burger at 10th Inning, The Dip’s “Gallon of Ice Cream” challenge in Hernando, and the “Big Mama” team pizza challenge at Italia Pizza Cafe.
Comments / 0