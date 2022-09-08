ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
hottytoddy.com

Fire Destroys Lafayette County Home

A fire destroyed a home in Lafayette County Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Fire Department, at about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, a call came into 911 to report that a home located at 61 County Road 338 was engulfed in flames. Lafayette County Fire Department’s Engine 9 was first...
wtva.com

Southbound I-55 in Panola County reopens to traffic after bridge repair

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation says southbound Interstate 55 from Batesville to the Pope/Courtland exit has reopened ahead of schedule. Workers shut down that stretch of interstate to repair a bridge. The interstate was not expected to reopen until Monday at 7 a.m. Drivers were...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Lafayette County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Lafayette County, MS
WJTV 12

I-55 closure in Panola County could affect gameday traffic

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An interstate closure in Panola County could affect the travel plans for Jackson State and Ole Miss football fans. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), Interstate 55 southbound from the Batesville Exit (243) to the Pope Courtland Exit (237) will be closed for a bridge repair. “This is […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
WREG

2 arrested after shots fired near Germantown High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown Police have arrested two people after shots were fired near Germantown High School. Germantown Police say 35-year-old Jonathan Johnson of Memphis and 34-year-old Daniesha Roberts of Memphis have been taken into custody. Derrion Leonard, 24, was previously arrested in connection with this incident. Germantown Police say a shootout occurred at around […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
wcbi.com

Tupelo Police are investigating evening shooting in Lee Acres

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting in Lee Acres. Around 6 PM officers were notified about a shooting at a home on Fillmore Drive. According to police, the homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Both men were armed, and investigators say...
TUPELO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Lightning Strike#County Road#Accident#Lcso#Baptist Ems#Lcfd
wtva.com

Outdoor restroom stolen from job site

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thefts happen often, but rarely is it a portable restroom that is stolen. Tupelo Police Department received a report August 30, filed by Outdoor Pottys, that one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site. The job site was located on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo. The unit was green with a yellow “Outdoor Pottys” sign on it.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Suspect still on the run after chase that began in Pontotoc County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspect is still on the run after a chase that began in Pontotoc County and ended up on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers were called in to assist the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s office as they were pursuing a vehicle.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
tippahnews.com

Suspect on loose after police chase of stolen vehicle

Suspect on loose after police chase of stolen vehicle. This morning we were contacted by 911 and asked to assist Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in an active pursuit that was headed into Lee County. The vehicle being pursued was stolen. The vehicle stopped on the Natchez Trace, south of Palmetto Road and the subject got out and ran. The vehicle has been recovered.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NWS
actionnews5.com

VIDEO: Bull escapes Delta Fair, seen crossing Germantown Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Angus bull managed to escape from the Delta Fair Sunday evening. Spectators sitting in traffic on South Germantown Parkway watched aghast as the brawny bovine crossed the road, heading towards Walnut Grove Road. “Well that’s not something you see every day,” said Kelly Earnheart, who...
GERMANTOWN, TN
Oxford Eagle

Molly Barr roundabouts tricky but necessary

If you have not driven on Molly Barr near Highway 7, you are in for a bit of a surprise. The Molly Barr Road improvement project was completed earlier this month. There are three circular roundabouts to navigate east to west. And what was a straight street is now a 20 mile per hour zone that requires full attention of drivers.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Endangered Child Alert canceled for 15-year-old Tunica girl

UPDATE: TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Mashayla Jackson has been cancelled.  She has been located and is safe. TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 15-year-old Tunica girl. According to MBI, Mashayla Jackson was last seen on Park […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Professional eater conquers three food challenges in DeSoto County

Naader Reda can now add DeSoto County to his list of food challenges that he has conquered. Reda, who is a school teacher by day in California and professional eater on weekends, took on three local food challenges over Labor Day weekend - the “Show-stopper” burger at 10th Inning, The Dip’s “Gallon of Ice Cream” challenge in Hernando, and the “Big Mama” team pizza challenge at Italia Pizza Cafe.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy