Kristin Ohlson’s new book ‘Sweet in Tooth and Claw’ shares stories of cooperation in nature
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Kristin Ohlson opens her latest book, “Sweet in Tooth and Claw,” by recounting a personal experience at an art gallery in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood. At a journaling and reflection event, she and other attendees were asked about attention and inattention. They focused...
northeastohioparent.com
First Ever Family of Trumpeter Swans is Nesting in Cleveland Metroparks
The first family of trumpeter swans ever to nest in Cleveland Metroparks has been observed by Cleveland Metroparks Natural Resources team! The historic sighting of the species — which nearly went extinct — follows more than 25 years of conservation efforts by staff at Cleveland Metroparks and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces return of Trick-or-Treat Fest
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced Monday their Trick-or-Treat Fest will return this October. It’s happening on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Oct. 7 through Oct. 30. The family-friendly event features 20 trick-or-treating stations, along with characters in costume around the zoo. Guests...
Staying cool through summer heat: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While much of Northeast Ohio has been baking this summer, Jeff and Patti Kinzbach have been keeping it cool. Travelling through parts of New England and Nova Scotia, the Kinzbachs recount some of their stops along the way including interesting spots in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. They then headed to Maine where they loaded their RV onto a high-speed ferry from Bar Harbor to Nova Scotia.
Grandparents get in free at CLE zoo
Grandparents can get into the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo free this Sunday. On Grandparents Day, grandparents can bring their grandchild to the zoo between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, and get free admission courtesy of MetroHealth.
Slight chance of showers: Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - After another cooler day on Tuesday, things start to warm up a bit for the rest of the week. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the upper 60s tomorrow with moderate breezes and a slight chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s as skies begin to clear. Expect sunshine to return on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.
Fresh off riding in VeloSano, Sara Shookman to join her 'home team'
CLEVELAND — It was a successful weekend for VeloSano's Bike to Cure ride. Our VeloSano team joined thousands of other riders and volunteers to raise money to support life-saving cancer research at Cleveland Clinic. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the...
Cleveland Clinic returning to open visitation; here’s what that means
The Cleveland Clinic announced it will return to open visitation this week.
Explaining the secret $66 million Cuyahoga County stimulus deal: The Wake Up for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We were flummoxed when Cuyahoga County Council announced it would divvy up $66 million in federal stimulus money to award to members’ handpicked projects. “Not a slush fund,” said council.
3News' Jason Mikell visits Luca's Barkery: New In Town
CLEVELAND — When you think of a dog store, whether it's a place to find wet food, dog food, healthy foods, freshly-baked treats in-house, or even accessories, you rarely think of one that is planted in the heart of a metropolitan city with locally-sourced food items. SUBSCRIBE: Get the...
Best breakfast restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We’ve all heard the mantra that “breakfast is the most important meal of the day.” As the name suggests, it is the meal that “breaks” the overnight fasting period and replenishes your body’s glucose levels to boost your energy levels and increase your alertness.
Should the historic Sidaway Bridge linking two Cleveland neighborhoods be rescued? Editorial Board Roundtable
In 1909, under leadership of the legendary Tom L. Johnson, Cleveland built a massive 675-feet-long pedestrian trestle bridge to better connect two neighborhoods of immigrant factory workers so they could access more jobs. Two decades later, with the bridge obstructing train traffic below, it was rebuilt as the city’s first -- and still only -- suspension bridge. Pedestrian traffic resumed until the 1966 Hough riots, when the bridge, then connecting a white neighborhood to a Black one, became a target; someone pulled apart the planking, and the bridge was partly burned.
Body found on Lakewood coastline on Saturday night
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- A body washed up on the Lake Erie coastline in Lakewood on Saturday evening, police said. Lakewood authorities responded after the first call came in around 5:41 p.m., according to a police spokesperson. The Lakewood police department is currently investigating the matter. But the spokesperson told cleveland.com...
Mexican gray wolf’s escape at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo could be learning experience for an entire industry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When it comes to keeping its animal residents separated from its human visitors, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo turns to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums for standards and guidance. But that wasn’t enough to prevent a Mexican gray wolf from escaping an off-exhibit holding area at the...
Cleveland Scene
Say Goodbye to These Annoying Things About Cleveland Summer
Yeah, summer coming to an end sucks. The cold is coming and it'll be here before we know it. But summer being over isn't all bad. In fact, there are some extremely annoying things about summer. It's hot. And that's just the start.
Managers Terry Francona, Phil Nevin ejected from Guardians vs. Angels game in seventh inning
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Neither manager was around for the end of Monday’s game between the Guardians and Angels as home plate umpire Ron Kulpa ejected both Cleveland’s Terry Francona and Phil Nevin of Los Angeles. With Andrés Giménez batting and two out in the seventh, Angels righty...
Housing and rent prices continue to edge up - Greater Cleveland real estate monthly update
CLEVELAND, Ohio - What is the state of Greater Cleveland’s real estate market?. The median home value in Ohio as of July was $236,500, about $158,200 less than the United States median home value of $394,700, according to the real estate website Redfin, which represents a share of online real estate listings in the area.
Family wanted: Akron animal shelter offers adoption deal
For those looking for a new Fido or Sassy to add to their family, the Summit County Animal Control is offering the "Fall in Love With Your New Pet" event.
Westlake Porter Library remembers Northeast Ohio native who died during the 9/11 attacks in New York
WESTLAKE, Ohio — As Northeast Ohio and the country remember those who lost their lives in the tragic 9/11 attacks 21 years ago, the Westlake Porter Public Library honored a Westlake woman who passed away in the attacks. On Saturday, a ceremony at the Westlake Porter Library unveiled a...
