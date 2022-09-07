ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

First Ever Family of Trumpeter Swans is Nesting in Cleveland Metroparks

The first family of trumpeter swans ever to nest in Cleveland Metroparks has been observed by Cleveland Metroparks Natural Resources team! The historic sighting of the species — which nearly went extinct — follows more than 25 years of conservation efforts by staff at Cleveland Metroparks and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces return of Trick-or-Treat Fest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced Monday their Trick-or-Treat Fest will return this October. It’s happening on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Oct. 7 through Oct. 30. The family-friendly event features 20 trick-or-treating stations, along with characters in costume around the zoo. Guests...
Cleveland.com

Staying cool through summer heat: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - While much of Northeast Ohio has been baking this summer, Jeff and Patti Kinzbach have been keeping it cool. Travelling through parts of New England and Nova Scotia, the Kinzbachs recount some of their stops along the way including interesting spots in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. They then headed to Maine where they loaded their RV onto a high-speed ferry from Bar Harbor to Nova Scotia.
Cleveland.com

Slight chance of showers: Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - After another cooler day on Tuesday, things start to warm up a bit for the rest of the week. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the upper 60s tomorrow with moderate breezes and a slight chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s as skies begin to clear. Expect sunshine to return on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.
WKYC

3News' Jason Mikell visits Luca's Barkery: New In Town

CLEVELAND — When you think of a dog store, whether it's a place to find wet food, dog food, healthy foods, freshly-baked treats in-house, or even accessories, you rarely think of one that is planted in the heart of a metropolitan city with locally-sourced food items. SUBSCRIBE: Get the...
Cleveland.com

Should the historic Sidaway Bridge linking two Cleveland neighborhoods be rescued? Editorial Board Roundtable

In 1909, under leadership of the legendary Tom L. Johnson, Cleveland built a massive 675-feet-long pedestrian trestle bridge to better connect two neighborhoods of immigrant factory workers so they could access more jobs. Two decades later, with the bridge obstructing train traffic below, it was rebuilt as the city’s first -- and still only -- suspension bridge. Pedestrian traffic resumed until the 1966 Hough riots, when the bridge, then connecting a white neighborhood to a Black one, became a target; someone pulled apart the planking, and the bridge was partly burned.
Cleveland.com

Body found on Lakewood coastline on Saturday night

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- A body washed up on the Lake Erie coastline in Lakewood on Saturday evening, police said. Lakewood authorities responded after the first call came in around 5:41 p.m., according to a police spokesperson. The Lakewood police department is currently investigating the matter. But the spokesperson told cleveland.com...
Cleveland Scene

Say Goodbye to These Annoying Things About Cleveland Summer

Yeah, summer coming to an end sucks. The cold is coming and it'll be here before we know it. But summer being over isn't all bad. In fact, there are some extremely annoying things about summer. It's hot. And that's just the start.
WKYC

Update: Emma "Zari" Linek found safe

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. The Ohio teen girl who went missing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport after she left with a man has been found safe, the FBI said Sunday. According to the FBI, she walked into a local police department late...
