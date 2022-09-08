Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Against the Steelers
On the first Sunday of the 2022 NFL season, Joe Burrow was trying to give Alexander a run for his money with his terrible, horrible, no good, very bad start to the NFL season. Luckily for Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, they had a bounce back in the second half that allowed him to end up with just a pretty bad, not so good, not so terrible and horrible day.
Game Balls From the Saints Epic Comeback Over Atlanta
Here are the top performers from the Saints historic comeback at Atlanta.
Daily Fantasy Sleeper Cell: Week 1 Targets to Get Any Lineup Across into the Endzone
If you, like me, enjoy a bit of Daily Fantasy Sports, you're probably considering who you're going to roll with by kickoff in Week 1. Personally, I love to hone in on the those who lie in wait. If we choose Jonathan Taylor every week, there's going to be a high ownership percentage and we're less likely to rise to the top.
5 Second-Year NFL Players Who Won't be Sophomore Slumping in 2022
Every second year NFL player desperately hopes to avoid two things: an injury and a sophomore slump. Injuries are random, often flukey, and incredibly hard to predict, but breakout spots are not. These five players are in the perfect situation to have great seasons and claim their place among the best at their position.
Bets We'd Sell Our Kidneys For, And Other Bets We Like in the NFL's Opening Week
The NFL is back, baby! As I write this I am hearing the "Monday Night Football" theme song in my head. The leaves are starting to change, the air feels more crisp and the quest for the Lombardi Trophy begins this week. While your favorite team makes its run for...
Pitt Tight End Gavin Bartholomew Goes Above and Beyond, Hurdles Defender for 57-Yard Touchdown
In college football, and even in the NFL, wide receivers and running backs get all the glory. To see a nimble-bodied athlete tip-toeing down the sideline used to be an insane feat. In Week 2, we saw Alabama's Jase McClellan scamper for an 81-yard touchdown and even Army got into the action with a 77-yard touchdown pass and they historically hate running the ball. That was just in the noon kickoff games.
NFL Best Bets: The NFL Returns With Big Week 1 Action
Pick: Jets +7 (-105) at DraftKings. It's official: The Jets will start Joe Flacco in not only Week 1 but perhaps even the first four weeks of the season as quarterback Zach Wilson rehabilitates his knee following his preseason injury. With that, this could cause some pause when picking the...
Fantasy Football Guide: Week 1 Means a New Season, New Studs and New Fantasy Roster Options
Coming off a dominating 31-10 over the Los Angeles Rams by the Buffalo Bills, there's still plenty of football to look forward to this weekend. There are also plenty of opportunities to make up for your opponent's points from the Thursday Night Football game from Bills quarterback Josh Allen or wide receiver Stefon Diggs or Gabriel Davis.
WNBA Finals: Aces and Sun Play for Their First WNBA Championship Rings
Here we are, after an explosive, unpredictable, historic WNBA Playoffs, we've landed at the Finals. Only five games stand in the way of a championship season. And as if Sue Bird's retirement wasn't historic enough for you, at the end of this year's finals we will have a first time championship winner.
