NFL

FanBuzz

Joe Burrow's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Against the Steelers

On the first Sunday of the 2022 NFL season, Joe Burrow was trying to give Alexander a run for his money with his terrible, horrible, no good, very bad start to the NFL season. Luckily for Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, they had a bounce back in the second half that allowed him to end up with just a pretty bad, not so good, not so terrible and horrible day.
FanBuzz

5 Second-Year NFL Players Who Won't be Sophomore Slumping in 2022

Every second year NFL player desperately hopes to avoid two things: an injury and a sophomore slump. Injuries are random, often flukey, and incredibly hard to predict, but breakout spots are not. These five players are in the perfect situation to have great seasons and claim their place among the best at their position.
FanBuzz

Pitt Tight End Gavin Bartholomew Goes Above and Beyond, Hurdles Defender for 57-Yard Touchdown

In college football, and even in the NFL, wide receivers and running backs get all the glory. To see a nimble-bodied athlete tip-toeing down the sideline used to be an insane feat. In Week 2, we saw Alabama's Jase McClellan scamper for an 81-yard touchdown and even Army got into the action with a 77-yard touchdown pass and they historically hate running the ball. That was just in the noon kickoff games.
NFL
FanBuzz

NFL Best Bets: The NFL Returns With Big Week 1 Action

Pick: Jets +7 (-105) at DraftKings. It's official: The Jets will start Joe Flacco in not only Week 1 but perhaps even the first four weeks of the season as quarterback Zach Wilson rehabilitates his knee following his preseason injury. With that, this could cause some pause when picking the...
NFL
