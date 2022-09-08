ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Under the Stars: Symphony concert to be held at Ligonier Country Club

By Rian Bossler
 3 days ago

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ligonier Country Club along with the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art will be hosting an evening of entertainment where guests can enjoy live music “Under the Stars.”

The Westmoreland Symphony will perform at the country club on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The theme of the concert will be the “British Invasion” featuring music from the Beatles, Elton John, the Rolling Stones and more.

Those in attendance can bring lawn chairs and sit on the course during the event. Meals and desserts will also be available along with bidding on various prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

Adult tickets cost $65 and children under the age of 10 cost $40. Food and drinks are included.

Anyone wanting to make a reservation for the event can visit the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art website or call (724) 238-6015.

WTAJ

WTAJ

