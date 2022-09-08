Read full article on original website
Community working to support Rankin family
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Members of the community have pulled together to support the Rankin family following a car accident involving Keith Rankin on Sunday, Aug. 14. Rankin is the owner of Livingston’s Service Center (located on Main Street in Newberry) and is married to Kayla Rankin. Together they have three children. According to Kayla Rankin, he is doing well, considering all that he has been through.
Eutaw Village Festival's second year of revival
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — Bringing the Eutawville community together is an annual tradition of the Eutaw Village festival. This was a tradition put on hold for years, and is now in its second year of revival. “It means a lot especially for us with the council and the Mayor to...
WIS-TV
The City of Columbia celebrates PARK(ing) Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, September 16, the City of Columbia will celebrate its annual PARK(ing) Day. The city has hosted PARK(ing) Day since 2015. The day is always celebrated on the third Friday in September. PARK(ing) Day is a global event where citizens, artists, and activists collaborate to...
coladaily.com
Firehouse Subs is bringing the heat to Cayce beginning next week
Firehouse Subs is opening a new location next week in Cayce, sparking up an array of sandwiches to benefit first responders. The sub shop will open its doors for a grand opening Monday at 542 Knox Abbott Dr. The new Firehouse Subs is owned by the uncle-nephew duo, Larry and...
Historic Camden building preparing for a new life
CAMDEN, S.C. — The City of Camden has continued to revitalize several historic buildings in the city and now another historic building is seeing a new life. "I think the biggest thing that drew me to it was the architecture," said Rob Brown, new owner of the building located at 1113 Broad Street.
WIS-TV
Health U: Hip Injuries in Young Athletes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we head back to school, fall sports and activities are in full swing. When we think about hip injuries, older people come to mind. But hip injuries also happen to young athletes. Dr. Guillaume Dumont, an orthopedic surgeon with Lexington Orthopedic and Sports Medicine at...
WIS-TV
Trustus Theatre to honor founders with two-act tribute show
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You have to know where you started from to appreciate where you’re going. The Trustus theatre will be holding a two-act tribute show they have dedicated to the late founders of the theatre and also celebrating 39 years of history, with a production entitled “The Heart of it all: a Tribute to Jim and Kay Thigpen.”
WIS-TV
South Carolina remembers 9/11
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This morning outside the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, bells rang at 8:46 a.m, 9:03 a.m, 9:37 a.m., and 10:07 a.m. to remember the times the planes struck on September 11, 2001. Its a day to never be forgotten, that Dawn Yamashiro personally remembers. Yamashiro says she...
WIS-TV
Officials say no viable threat to Sumter Co. middle school
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday night that there is no viable threat to Chestnut Oaks Middle School following the circulation of a Facebook post about the school. Officials say they have investigated the concerns and determined that no viable threat was made.
50-mile yard sale stretches through three Fairfield County towns
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Big Grab is a 50 mile yard sale that stretches through Winnsboro, Ridgeway and Blythewood. It's back for a new year and will continue tomorrow. Vendors are selling different goods from clothes to shampoo to cow skulls and beyond. Tommy Sanders is in Ridgeway selling antiques for the first time at The Big Grab. He says it's a way for him to make money despite his recent retirement.
WIS-TV
First Alert: Sept. 9, 2022 Noon
$100 million approved for Columbia Canal repairs: ‘2015 was a significant crisis.’
WIS-TV
Columbia firefighters make morning rescue from burning home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia firefighters made a rescue from a burning house Sunday morning. The Columbia Richland Fire Department said they were at the scene in the 2800 block of Knightbridge Rd. after a fire started inside of a home at around 9:00 a.m. First responders found smoke and...
WIS-TV
Killian Road Dental Care to provide free dental services
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Killian Road Dental Care is providing free dental services to the public Saturday, Sept. 10. Saturday is Free Dentistry Day, a day dedicated to free dental care. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates nearly 108 million Americans are currently without dental insurance. Dr....
manninglive.com
Be Pro, Be Proud program at F.E. DuBose
With a name like “Be Pro, Be Proud SC” you are sure to grab the attention of the community. That is exactly what Governor McMaster hopes to do with his new initiative to focus on professional vocational education in South Carolina to create a stronger workforce. One of...
WLTX.com
South Carolina woman picks up pizza, lottery tickets bring extra dough
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Swansea woman got a little extra dough after purchasing a couple of $2 lottery tickets at Rainbow Gas Garden #15 while picking up pizza for the family. The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery representatives she waited until the family had eaten their pizza dinner before scratching off the Jumbo Bucks tickets. One of the tickets turned out to be a $50,000 winner.
abccolumbia.com
Brawl during Spring Valley, Ridgeview football game clears stands
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Friday night football turns into fear during the Spring Valley High School football game Friday. According to crews we have at the game, as they were going in, hundreds of fans were running out and police were instructing those gathering to leave the area surrounding the field. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and students ABC Columbia News spoke with at the game a fight broke out behind the press box during the 3rd quarter of the game against Ridgeview High School. Deputies say there were reports that someone yelled “gun” during the melee, but authorities say no firearms were discovered, no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
WIS-TV
Wife of WIS legend ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner dies, celebration of Peggy Pinner’s life announced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Pinner family announced the death of Peggy Pinner Tuesday. Peggy was married to longtime WIS anchor ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner. The Pinner family became part of WIS when he joined the station in 1963. Over the decades he served as an anchor, weatherman, co-host to WIS News Midday. He retired from the station after 55 years in 2018.
coladaily.com
Richland County announces rent and utility help for COVID-19 victims
Richland County residents struggling with rent or utility bills because of the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic can still apply for help through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The County is accepting a final round of applications for assistance through Sept. 30. Eligible residents can apply online at portal.neighborlysoftware.com/erap-richlandcountysc....
This Restaurant Has The Best Cinnamon Rolls In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the most delicious cinnamon rolls in each state, including this tasty treat served in South Carolina.
WIS-TV
Fight breaks out behind stands during Spring Valley-Ridge View football game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the third quarter was set to start during the Spring Valley High School game against Ridge View High School, a fight broke out near the concessions stand, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Sarah Blann with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department told...
