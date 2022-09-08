ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Suspect in Oceana Co. home invasion considered 'armed and dangerous'

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — Police are releasing new details about the suspect in a home invasion in Oceana County, saying the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Harold Labeau, 51, is accused of an armed robbery at an elderly couple's home in Mears. Investigators say Labeau used a crowbar to break the sliding glass door of the home and enter. The 81-year-old female homeowner shot at Labeau but missed.
