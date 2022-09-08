Read full article on original website
Police: Suspect in Oceana Co. home invasion considered 'armed and dangerous'
OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — Police are releasing new details about the suspect in a home invasion in Oceana County, saying the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Harold Labeau, 51, is accused of an armed robbery at an elderly couple's home in Mears. Investigators say Labeau used a crowbar to break the sliding glass door of the home and enter. The 81-year-old female homeowner shot at Labeau but missed.
Suspect in Oceana Co. home invasion shot by officer, in custody
MASON COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect believed to be involved in a home invasion in Oceana County on Wednesday has been taken into custody after being shot by a Mason County officer Friday. Harold Raymond Labeau, 51, is alive and was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.
Investigators: 84-year-old beaten in Wednesday home invasion, suspect's home raided by police
MASON COUNTY, Mich. — Investigators revealed the elderly West Michigan man targeted in a recent Oceana County home invasion had been targeted once before, when he was then kidnapped and held for ransom. A police raid in neighboring Mason County Thursday sought a suspect wanted in connection to Wednesday’s...
Suspect faces multiple charges following family dispute and house fire in Georgetown Twp.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police say one person was taken into custody after a domestic dispute in Ottawa County on Friday afternoon. The incident happened after 5:30 p.m. along Melody Lane in Georgetown Township. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a white Dodge pickup was spotted driving recklessly...
Armed robbery suspect shot and wounded by deputy
MASON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said one of his deputies shot and wounded an armed robbery suspect who was wanted out of Oceana County. At 11:24 a.m. on Friday, a 911 caller reported a "suspicious person" in the Bass Lake Area of southern Mason...
Wanted Oceana County Man Shot in Deputy Involved Shooting
UPDATE (5:35 p.m.): Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole has confirmed that the suspect shot at a home near Bass Lake is Herald LeBeau, 52, who was wanted in Oceana County. Deputies say LeBeau was wanted on a six-count felony for a home invasion and a kidnapping complaint from Michigan State Police, according to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office.
Man shot by officers amid chase involving stolen U-Haul
What started as an investigation into a stolen motorcycle turned into a chase that spanned two counties and included a stolen U-Haul truck and also involved officers from two departments firing shots before the suspect was finally caught, authorities say.
Oceana County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Armed and Dangerous Man
Oceana County sheriff’s deputies are searching for an armed and dangerous man who is under investigation for a home invasion and kidnapping complaint in Mears. Deputies say Herald LeBeau, 52, has a six count felony warrant for this arrest. He has also made statements to witnesses that he is aware police are after him, and he will “go down shooting.”
Mason County Sheriff: Deputy Involved in Pentwater Shooting
A Mason County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting at a home near Bass Lake, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Pentwater home around noon Friday. When they arrived, the suspect immediately ran away from deputies. Following a chase, the suspect...
Neighbors: Elderly couple targeted in rural Oceana Co. home invasion
OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are investigating a developing story out of Oceana County Wednesday. The home invasion happened in the 5000 block of West Fox Road near Mears, according to investigators with the Oceana County Sheriff's Office. Footage obtained near the property overnight showed multiple agencies had responded...
