ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

Leisure Village West Celebrates Half Century In Manchester

By Bob Vosseller
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cE3b0_0hn4ldJG00
These Leisure Village West ladies donned mummer attire to add to the atmosphere of the Happy Days String Band performance heard at the Encore Clubhouse grounds during the special event. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

MANCHESTER – Food trucks, musical groups, a giant craft fair, carnival games and a senior Olympics were all part of a half century celebration at Leisure Village West.

The recent milestone event also featured performances by several groups in the village. A special parade that included township and county officials, representatives of the LVW Executive Board, township fire trucks, first aid squad and vehicles, and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office kicked off the event.

Anniversary Committee Chairperson Joy Carmody couldn’t have been happier with how everything went. She also served as the organizer of the craft fair that featured a large turnout at Willow Hall following the parade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OQIQD_0hn4ldJG00
Members of the Happy Days String Band perform some traditional Mummers music during the recently held Leisure Village West 50th Anniversary Celebration. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

Carmody told The Manchester Times after the event that, “our craft fair had 50 vendors and every one of them told me they want to come back and do future events with us because they had such a great time. It was wonderful to see so many happy people.”

“Currently we have about 4,000 residents with 2,962 homes on an 825-acre site. We have approximately 60 clubs and groups,” Carmody added.

Among those groups was the LVW Westernaires who sang the Star-Spangled Banner early in the day. Group member Mary Ann Earlan said, “we were the second club that was started. We formed in 1974 and we sing together several times a year – that was, until COVID – but we are coming back.”

“We were about 40 members strong at one point, now we are down to 28. We have some men as members too,” fellow member Nancy Krahn said.

Chuck Lupo, the president of the LVW Board of Trustees, welcomed everyone outside the front of Willow Hall and introduced Mayor Robert Hudak who read a proclamation on behalf of the township.

“I’d like to thank every volunteer who had anything to do with this and a special shout out to all the Anniversary Committee volunteers,” Lupo added. “Today marks the 50th anniversary of Leisure Village West and today we have a number of events, exhibitions, demonstrations that are scheduled today all throughout the village.”

Mayor Hudak said, “I feel very honored to be here today. Leisure Village West was established in 1972 as an age restricted condominium association and built in phases and completed in 1993. I wish to celebrate and congratulate the 50th anniversary of Leisure Village West. Congratulations.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P5Rx9_0hn4ldJG00
Members of the Westernaires gather before their first performance of the day. The singing group formed in 1974, two years after the founding of Leisure Village West. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

The Senior Olympics featured a torch passing ceremony before it began with Rose Marie Nappa, 87, who has lived at LVW for 27 years, walking in a circle to pass a paper torch to the next oldest senior resident. “I feel this is the best place to be,” Nappa said concerning living in LVW.

There were games like the “Fastest Opener in LVW” (opening bottles and packages), “Wet T Shirt Contest” (passing water balloons), and a “Shake It Up Contest” (how many times a person can shake their hands in a given period of time). A popular event was “Pantyhose Bowling” which had participants wearing pantyhose on their heads with tennis balls in the legs. You had to use (without your hands) the tennis balls to knock down a line of water bottles as quickly as you could. There was also a trivia contest as part of the event.

The winner of pantyhose bowling was Sandy Falcone who has lived in LVW for two years. She faced some strong competition from her friend Pat Kologe who is a 14-year resident of LVW.

The senior Olympics ran for several hours concluding at 4 p.m. with everyone receiving a prize. They were coordinated by LVW members Mary Lou Doner who has lived in LVW for a decade and Linda Lobita who has been a resident for 17 years.

Other activities included a synchronous water dancing performance in the Encore Clubhouse pool, a musical performance by the Happy Days String Band who performed traditional mummers’ music while over at Willow Hall you could enjoy the sounds of the Beatles, Elvis, and other performers of the 50s, 60s and 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PlC9P_0hn4ldJG00
Leisure Village West Board of Trustee member Fay Weinstein at left, and volunteers Phyllis Scharago, Ellen Jenkin and Ken Kamaba welcome attendees with programs and free tote bags. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

Attendees enjoyed several amusement games like Plinko and there was face painting for children, a special photo area and demonstrations of the OC Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit held.

Food trucks featured Puerto Rican and Caribbean cuisine and Nathan’s Hot Dogs at the Encore Clubhouse while a truck specializing in cool dessert treats was present at the Willow Hall clubhouse

Capturing many memorable moments of the event were Michael Blank, the director and broadcaster of KLVW, the village’s own television station. He was joined by Riccardo Garcia, a camera operator/broadcaster and former soap opera star from Telemundo and camera man Bill Johnson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MKThs_0hn4ldJG00
Torch bearer Rose Marie Nappa, a 27-year resident of Leisure Village West takes part in the opening ceremony for the Senior Olympics. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

“We’ve been around for years and now we have some new equipment. We’ll be adding more programming. We have new sports show that we’ll be launching this fall,” Blank said.

A shuttle bus service provided transport throughout the day for residents to enjoy activities at both locations. Many attendees also enjoyed the pools at the club houses to beat the heat of the 90-degree weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PAh9H_0hn4ldJG00
Sandy Faleone at left and Pat Kologe of Leisure Village West have some fun in the pantyhose bowling competition during the Senior Olympics. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Hatzolah of Central Jersey Welcomes 12 New Members [EXCLUSIVE]

Hatzolah of Central Jersey this Motzei Shabbos welcomed 12 new active members who graduated their observing period to the team as it continues to cover more areas around Central Jersey. The new members reside throughout Lakewood, Jackson, Toms River, Howell and Manchester. For more than 39 years, Hatzolah has not...
JACKSON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Metuchen, NJ to get new specialty dessert shop

Well, it’s not new exactly, but it’s in a new location and they’re having a grand re-opening on Sep. 17; the new location is at 50 Pearl St. in Metuchen. The store is called AwesomeYo’s kitchen, and while cakes and baked goods are their calling card, they also feature Indonesian breakfast and lunch items, as well as bubble tea.
METUCHEN, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: OCSD SHARES STORY OF A LOCAL FAMILIES LOSS ON 9/11 –

Good morning Ocean County! With the permission of the Fagan family we are sharing a letter that Eileen Fagan, sister of Patricia Fagan, wrote and read aloud seven years ago. Patricia lost her life twenty one years ago in South Tower. Pat and her family lived in Toms River. God bless her and all the victims of 9-1-1!
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Summertime Carnival Brings In Fun And Fundraising

BAYVILLE – Brick & Central’s Summertime Carnival served as a fundraiser for schools in both areas. The event was held from August 9 through August 13 at Central Regional High School. There was a $2 entry fee and people bought ride tickets and unlimited ride wristbands. Sponsored by...
BRICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester Township, NJ
Manchester Township, NJ
Government
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Tinton Falls, NJ USA

I had just arrived at the animal hospital and was waiting for my pet to be called into the exam room when I found my heart that needed a home. Imagine my surprise when I spotted this beautiful little heart tucked among some decorative plants near the bench I was sitting on. As you can imagine, being at an animal hospital is not the place you want to be with your pet and many of the people there were consumed with worry about their pets and some were feeling sad as they prepared to say goodbye. What a wonderful place to find this heart filled with caring and kindness. It made me feel better and made my heart happy. Thank you to the kind soul who left it there, I hope you find out that your heart found a home and that it inspired me to join this community. Thank you to the maker of the original heart that needed a home and thank you to those who found the heart and continued to grow and spread this gift of kindness and joy that the world so sorely needs. May the kindness you have shown be returned to you <3.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Local Life#Carnival Games#Leisure Activities#Localevent#The Lvw Executive Board#The Manchester Times#Group
Jersey Shore Online

2nd Annual Ocean County History Day

TOMS RIVER – The Ocean County Historical Society, and Ocean County Cultural and Heritage are very excited to announce that the 2nd annual Ocean County History Day will be taking place on September 17 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., with a rain day scheduled for the September 18. The event will be taking place at the Ocean County Historical Society 26 Hadley Avenue Toms River.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
biteofthebest.com

Eating at the Shore, Long Branch, NJ

Long Branch has been our summer go-to place when heading to the shore for a day or longer stay. It’s about an hour and a half drive on weekdays to the white sand beach. Since we like eating outside in Pier Village, we frequent the same places along the boardwalk. We’re there more for the view of the Atlantic than the food.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Community Invited to Celebrate Stafford Township Volunteer Fire Co.’s 100th Anniversary

The Stafford Township Volunteer Fire Co. definitely doesn’t look and feel the same as it did on July 24, 1922. First established as the Manahawkin Volunteer Fire Co. before it officially had its name changed to its current one in 1936, the Stafford fire department has altered and grown a lot during the past 100 years, and the men and women of the department invite the community to celebrate its centennial at a special gathering from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy